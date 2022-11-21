Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pipestone Country Club

1003 8th Ave SE

Pipestone, MN 56164

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pesto Crusted Salmon
Kaufholds Cheese Curds
Steak Frites

Mains

Pesto Crusted Salmon

$25.00

7oz salmon fillet, wild rice, roasted cherry tomatoes, pesto cream sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

pan fried bite size chicken, roasted red pepper, broccolini & pineapple, white rice & sesame seeds

Three Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

ravioli filled with cheese & spinach - pesto cream sauce - garlic toast

Smoked Pork Mac

$19.00

Slow Smoked Pork Shoulder, Locally Sourced Bacon, Gruyère, Irish Cheddar, Wisconsin Cheddar, Baked With Heavy Cream And Penne Pasta

Steak Frites

$31.00

16oz bone-in New York Strip - french fries

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

linguini noodles, house alfredo, grilled chicken breast - garlic toast

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$13.00

spaghetti noodles, pomodoro sauce, four meatballs - garlic toast

Butter Noodles

$13.00

spaghetti, garlic, Ireland butter, parmesan reggiano - garlic toast

Mostaccioli Arbiata

$13.00

penne noodles, spicy san marzano tomato sauce, parmesan reggiano - garlic toast

Meatloaf Burger

$14.00

Walleye Feature

$24.00

Arrow Burger

$12.00

Pork Chop Feature

$16.00

Salads

Twisted Chef

$13.00

Chopped Romaine, Battered Chicken Tenderloin, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese - Choice Of Dressing

Garden

$11.00

King Caesar

$12.00

romaine, house caesar, parmesan reggiano, lemon juice, parmesan crisps

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Sides

Skinny House French Fries

$3.00

Crinkle Cut Sweet Potato

$3.00

Kaufholds Cheese Curds

$5.00

Finger Fried Pickles

$5.00

Potato Kegs

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Starters

Bruschetta

$11.00

Chopped Roma Tomatoes, Garlix, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Reggiano, Olive Oil, Balsamic Reduction

Toasted Ravioli

$8.00

Parmesan, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Asiago - Served On A Bed Of Pomodoro Sauce

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Skinny House French Fries, White Truffle Oil, Parmesan Reggiano, Rosemary Garlic Oil

Potato Kegs

$9.00

Crab Rangoons

$13.00

five crab rangoons, white rice, sweet and sour

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00

French loaf, garlic compound butter, provolone cheese, parmesan & parsley

Mozzarella sticks

$9.00

six mozzarella sticks served with our house pomodoro sauce

Teriyaki Meatball Skewer

$11.00

two skewers, six meatballs, house teriyaki glaze, red chili flakes, bed of white rice

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Mac

$6.00

Spag and Meatballs

$8.00

Handhelds

Prime Rib Sliders

$14.00

brioche sliders, shaved prime rib, swiss cheese, au jus - side

Crispy Cod

$14.00

Louisiana battered cod, everything bun, house slaw, red onions, pickles, lemon caper sauce - side

The Perfect Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb steak burger, Boston lettuce, tomato. onion, pickle - side

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Texas toast, American cheese, Swiss cheese, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, ham & bacon - side

Chic Fillet

$12.00

Classic BLT

$10.00

Homestead Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

fresh tortilla, chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, Wisconsin cheddar, ranch drizzle - side

Soups

CHILI

TOMATO

Desserts

Cannolis

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Milk Shake

$5.00

Chocolate Milk Shake

$5.00

Brunch

Adult

$14.99

Teen

$7.99

Kid

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Bottled

BTL Blue Moon

$4.68

BTL Bud Light

$3.74

BTL Budweiser

$3.74

BTL Busch Light

$3.74

BTL Coors Edge

$3.74

BTL Coors Light

$3.74

BTL Corona

$4.68

BTL Goose Island 312

$4.68

BTL Goose Island IPA

$4.68

BTL Grain Belt Nordeast

$4.68

BTL Grain Belt Premium

$4.68

BTL Guinness

$4.68

BTL Hanalei Island IPA

$4.68

BTL Michelob Amberbock

$4.68

BTL Michelob Golden Light

$3.74

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.68

BTL Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$4.68

BTL Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.68

BTL Miller Light

$3.74

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.68

BTL Smirnoff Ice

$3.74

BTL Stella

$4.68

BTL Summer Shandy

$4.68

BTL Summit Saga IPA

$4.68

BTL Surly Furious IPA

$4.68

BTL Smirnoff Ice

$3.74

Canned

Bud Light

$3.74

Budweiser

$3.74

Busch Light

$3.74

Bush NA

$3.74

Clamato

$4.68

Coors Light

$3.74

High Noon

$4.68

Michelob Golden Light

$3.74

Michelob Ultra

$4.68

Miller Light

$3.74

White Claw

$4.68

Chelada

$4.68

Triple Berry

$4.68

Draft

Big Wave

$4.68

Ultra

$4.68

Pack

Premium 6-Pack

$24.00

Regular 6-Pack

$18.00

Red

Austin Hope

$15.00

Biale

$13.00

Daou Bodyguard

$14.00

Grayson

$8.00

Merieau

$8.00

Parcel 41

$9.00

Quilt

$12.00

BTL Merieau

$32.00

BTL Parcel 41

$36.00

BTL Biale

$51.00

BTL Quilt

$48.00

BTL Grayson

$32.00

BTL Austin Hope

$60.00

BTL Daou Bodyguard

$56.00

White

Clean Slate

$7.00

Esk Valley

$7.00

King Estate PG

$11.00

Maison Roche

$12.00

Stella PG

$6.00

BTL Esk Valley

$28.00

BTL Stella PG

$24.00

BTL King Estate PG

$44.00

BTL Clean Slate

$28.00

BTL Maison Roche

$48.00

Rose

Daou Rose

$9.00

Champagne

Biagio

$6.00

Francois Montand

$8.00

Sample Champagne

$7.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Sample Champagne

$37.00

BTL Biagio

BTL Zardetto Prosecco

$28.00

BTL Francois Montand

$32.00

NA Beverages

1919

$3.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$1.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$1.50

Shirley Temple

$1.50

Chocolate Milk Shake

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Golf Balls

Callaway Super Soft

$12.00

Used Ball

$1.00

Precept Laddie Extreme

$7.00

Callaway Chrome Soft

$17.00

Chrome Soft X

$17.00

Titleist Pro-V 1X

$17.00

TaylorMade TP5X

$17.00

Tees

10 Pack of Tees

$1.00

Gloves

Women's Gloves

$10.00

Men's Gloves

$15.00

Misc

Towel

$10.00

Stroke Counter

$8.00

Club Brush

$12.00

Hats

Carhartt hat

$35.00

Nike Hat

$35.00

Travis Mathew

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A family friendly public country club with high quality food, classic craft cocktails, sommelier curated wine list, and a beautiful nine hole course. Come in and enjoy!

1003 8th Ave SE, Pipestone, MN 56164

