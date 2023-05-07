Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pit BBQ - Bubbly Hall NEW

review star

No reviews yet

6031 Central College Road

New Albany, OH 43054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Sandwich Combos(Combos de Sándwich)

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo(Combo de sándwich de pechuga de res)

$18.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo(Combo de sándwich de puerco desmenuzado)

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Combo(Combo de sándwich de pollo desmenuzado)

$16.00

Signature Items(Artículos de firma)

Pit Bowl(Tazón de pozo)

$14.00

Pit Fries(papas fritas)

$14.00

Sandwich & Meat only(Solo sándwich y carne)

Beef Brisket Sandwich(Sándwich de falda de res)

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich(sándwich de puerco desmenuzado)

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich (sándwich de pollo desmenuzado)

$11.00

Beef Brisket Only(Solo falda de res)

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Only(Solo pollo desmenuzado)

$10.00

Pulled Pork Only(Solo cerdo desmenuzado)

$10.00

Sides(Lados)

Mildred's Mac & Cheese(macarrones con queso)

$5.00

Baked Beans(Frijoles Horneados)

$5.00

Greens(Verduras)

$5.00

Pit Slaw(Ensalada de repollo)

$5.00

French Cut Fries(papas fritas cortadas)

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Deluxe It

$1.00

Sauce On The Side

Bottles Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6031 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Just Chicken - Bubbly Hall NEW Albany -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Fay's Crepes - Bubbly Hall NEW -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Mr. Hummus Grill - Bubbly Hall NEW -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Seoul Food On The Go - Bubbly Hall
orange starNo Reviews
6065 Central College Road New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Kiku Sushi Bar- Bubbly Hall New Albany Store -
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Central College Road, Kiosk #11 New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Roosters - New Albany
orange star3.0 • 132
5511 New Albany Rd. New Albany, OH 43054
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Albany
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (401 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston