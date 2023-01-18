  • Home
The Pit Stop Charcoal Grill 60 County Road 214, Liberty Hill, TX

No reviews yet

60 County Road 214

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Order Again

Chicken

Half Chicken Order

$12.99

Charbroiled chicken marinated with The Pit Stops special sauce , served with rice, charro beans, grilled onion, tortillas, fresh salsa and lime

Whole Chicken

$21.99

Charbroiled chicken marinated with The Pit Stops special sauce , served with rice, charro beans, grilled onion, tortillas, fresh salsa and lime

Pork

full rack of seasoned pork charbroiled ribs served with rice, charro beans, grilled onion, tortillas, fresh salsa and lime

1/2 Rack

$13.99

Seasoned charbroiled pork ribs served with rice, charro beans, grilled onion, tortillas, fresh salsa and lime

Whole Rack

$23.99

Seasoned charbroiled pork ribs

Beef

6 oz Ribeye Carne Asada

$13.99

Seasoned 6oz Sliced Ribeye. Served on a bed of mixed veggies, with a side of rice and charro beans, sausage, tortillas, fresh salsa and lime.

6 oz Angus Beef burger

$13.99

6oz Angus Beef burger on potato bun, made with cheddar cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onion, and pickles. Dressed with The Pit Stop Aioli . Served with parmesan fries.

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist Orange

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Make us your PIT STOP for the best charbroiled plates !

60 County Road 214, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

