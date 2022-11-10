The Pita Place imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Greek
American

The Pita Place

review star

No reviews yet

412 Evans St

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Souvlaki Salad
Fran's Falafel Pita
Souvlaki Pita

Family Packs

Chicken Shawarma Family Pk

$53.00

Slices of lightly seasoned chicken cut from our vertical broiler. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Beef Shawarma Family Pk

$56.00

Slices of lightly seasoned beef cut from our vertical broiler. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Combo Shawarma Family Pk

$56.00

Slices of lightly seasoned chicken and beef cut from our vertical broiler. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Chicken Kebab Family Pk

$58.00

Grilled boneless marinated chicken kebabs. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Beef Kebab Family Pk

$63.00

Grilled boneless marinated beef kebabs. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Lamb Kebab Family Pk

$65.00

Grilled boneless marinated lamb kebabs. Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Combo Kebab Family Pk

$65.00

Combination choice of two meat kebabs (chicken, beef, or lamb). Family packs include salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Chicken Souvlaki Family Pk

$62.00

Grilled boneless marinated chicken. Family pack includes souvlaki salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Beef Souvlaki Family Pk

$65.00

Grilled boneless marinated beef. Family pack includes souvlaki salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Lamb Souvlaki Family Pk

$67.00

Grilled boneless marinated lamb. Family pack includes souvlaki salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Combo Souvlaki Family Pk

$67.00

Combination choice of two meats (chicken, beef or lamb). Family pack includes souvlaki salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Kafta Family Pk

$58.00

Minced beef mixture with parsley an onions. Family pack includes salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Falafel Family Pk

$52.00

Traditional-fried crispy patties made from ground chickpeas. Family pack includes salad and pita bread and your choice of two sides. Serves approx. 4 people

Salads & Specialty Salads

All Salads Served w/ Pita. Gluten Free Pita Availale for an additional $1.75

House Salad

$8.25+

(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parsley, Feta & Olives. Served w/ Pita.

Falafel Salad

Falafel Salad

$10.25+

(GF) (V) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parsley & Pickles, Topped w/ Falafel. Served w/ Pita and tahini sauce on the side.

Kebab Salad

$11.25+

(GF) Lettuce, Cucumber, Parsley & Tomatoes, Topped w/ choice of meat

Shawarma Salad

$11.25+

(GF) Lettuce, Cucumber, Parsley & Tomatoes, Topped w/ choice of shawarma meat

Souvlaki Salad

Souvlaki Salad

$11.75+

(GF) Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Parsley, Feta & Olives, Topped w/ choice of meat, served with Pita

Fattoush Salad

$8.75+

(V) Lettuce, Cucumbers, Parsley, Tomatoes, Onions, Toasted Pita Chips, Sumac & Olive Oil Lemon Dressing

Teo's Tabouli

$5.95+

(V) Parlsey, Tomatoes, Bulgur, Onion, Lemon & Olive Oil Dressing

Pita Sandwiches

All Pita Sandwiches Served w/ Choice of Pita & Eli's Veggie Mix (Unless Otherwise Specified. Gluten Free Pita Available for an additional $1.75

Shawarma Pita

$11.99

(GF) Slices of lightly seasoned meats cut from the vertical broiler. Chicken-Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Fries and Eli's Veggie Mix Beef- Pickles, Tahini and Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Kebab Pita

$11.99

Grilled boneless marinated meats. Chicken-Garlic Aoili, pickles, and Elie's Veggie Mix Beef or Lamb-Hummus, pickles and Elie's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Souvlaki Pita

$12.50

(GF) Grilled boneless marinated meat (chicken, beef or lamb) Feta, olives, tzatziki sauce, with Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Kafta Pita

$12.99

(GF) Minced Beef Mixture w/ Parsley & Onions, Hummus & Pickles w/ Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Fran's Falafel Pita

$7.99

(GF) (V)Traditional Crispy Fried Patties Made From Ground Chickpeas, Tahini Sauce & Pickles, w/ Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Cauliflower Pita

$9.99

(GF) (V) Fried Cauliflower & Tahini Sauce, w/ Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Hummus Pita

$9.99

(GF) (V) Mashed Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon, Garlic & Olive Oil w/ Eli's Veggie Mix Please select "GF wrap" under Pita Selection to make an sandwich gluten free

Specialty Plates

Served w/ Pita, Salad & Your Choice of Side (Add a 2nd Side for $2.00 and/or Substitute Any Specialty Salad for an Additional $1.00)

Shawarma Plate

$14.50

(GF) Your choice of chicken or beef shawarma or a combination. Served with pita, salad and your choice of side. Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Souvlaki Plate

$15.99

(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or combination of two meats. Served with pita, souvlaki salad and your choice of side. Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Kebab Plate

$15.50

(GF) Your choice of chicken, beef, lamb or a combination of two meats . Served with pita, salad and your choice of side. Add a second side for $2.00 and/or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Falafel Plate

$13.99

(GF) (V) Traditional Fried Crispy Patties Made From Ground Chickpeas. Add a second side for $2.00, and/ or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Kafta Plate

$15.50

(GF) Minced beef mixture w/ parsley & onions, served w/ pita, salad & your choice of side. Add a second side for $2.00, and/ or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Lebo- Combo

$16.75

(GF) Chicken kebabs, Beef kebabs & Falafel patties. Add a second side for $2.00, and/ or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Veggie Plate

$13.99

(GF) (V) Stuffed Grape Leaves (Rice, Tomatoes, Onions & Parsley) w/ Falafel Patties. Add a second side for $2.00, and/ or substitute any specialty salad for an additional $1.00

Sides

Small Anthony's Lebanese Rice

$4.99

(V) White rice with toasted vermicelli

Small Baba Ganoush

$5.99

(GF) (V) Puree of Roasted Eggplant, Lemon, Garlic & Olive Oil, Served w/ Pita.

Small French Fries

$3.99

(GF) (V) Gluten Free & Vegan, fried in our wheat free fryer.

Small Hummus

$4.99

(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita

Small Lebneh

$5.50

(GF) Tangy Yogurt Dip Served w/ Pita

Small Seasoned French Fries

$4.50

(GF) (V), french fries fried in our wheat free fryer, topped with spices

Large Anthony's Lebanese Rice

$6.99

(V) White rice with toasted vermicelli

Large Baba Ganoush

$7.99

(GF) (V) Puree of Roasted Eggplant, Lemon, Garlic & Olive Oil, Served w/ Pita.

Large French Fries

$5.99

(GF) (V) Gluten Free & Vegan, fried in our wheat free fryer

Large Hummus

$6.99

(GF) (V) Puree of Chickpeas, Tahini, Lemon & Garlic, Served w/ Pita

Large Lebneh

$7.50

(GF) Tangy Yogurt Dip Served w/ Pita

Large Seasoned French Fries

$6.50

(GF) (V), french fries fried in our wheat free fryer, topped with spices

Brick Oven

Lebanese Meat Pie

Lebanese Meat Pie

$6.99Out of stock

Ground beef sauteed with onions and spices

Spinach Pie

$4.99

Spinach, onions and spices (v)

Ex Add On

$ Beef

$7.50

Gluten Free

$ Chicken

$6.50

Gluten Free

$ Falafel (2)

$2.99

Gluten Free

$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)

$ Gabriella's Grape Leaves (6)

$5.99

(GF) Stuffed with rice, tomatoes, onions, and parsley

$Gluten Free Wrap

$2.20

Gluten free wrap contains soy

$ Kafta

$6.99

Gluten Free

$ Lamb

$8.50

Gluten Free

$ Side of Dressing

$0.99

$ Side of Feta

$1.25

$ Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.99

$ Side of Tahini

$0.99

$ Side of Tzatziki

$1.25

$ Pita

$1.25

Hummus

$1.25

Baba Ganoush

$1.25

Gf Pita

$2.20

Hot Sauce

Extra Veggie

$1.25

Cauliflower

$4.99

Assorted Soda

Pepsi Btl

$2.50

Pepsi Zero Btl

$2.50

Diet Pepsi Btl

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Btl

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Btl

$2.50

Sierra Mist Btl

$2.50

Mt. Dew Code Red Btl

$2.50

Orange Soda Btl

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.75

Pepsi Can

$1.75

Ginger Ale Cranberry Can

$1.75

Ginger Ale Can

$1.58

Perrier

$2.75

Specialty Soda & Juice

Tea- Sweetened

$2.75

Tea- Unsweetened

$2.75

Tea- Raspberry

$2.75

Tea- Green

$2.75

Tea- Peach

$2.75

Tea- Mango Hibiscus

$2.75

Tea- Mint

$2.75

Tea- Lemon

$2.75

Gatorade- Red

$2.75

Gatorade- Blue

$2.75

Gatorade- Purple Frost

$2.75

Gatorade- Purple

$2.75

Gatorade- White Frost

$2.75

Gatorade- Zero

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Yogurt Drink

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Juice

$2.75

Energy Drink

$3.25

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$1.99

Tea

$1.99

Lebanese Coffee

$1.99Out of stock

Desserts

Baklava- Walnut

$3.50

Contains nuts

Baklava- Pistachio

$3.50

Contains nuts

Rice Pudding

$3.99

(GF) milk, rice and sugar

Mamooul-walnut

$3.50Out of stock

Mamoul-dates

$4.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Crudites

$58.00

(GF)*Serves 15 People, 1 Dip Included* Seasonal Vegetables (Carrots, Green Peppers, Cucumbers, Cauliflower & Broccoli) Served w/ Your Choice of Dip (Hummus, Baba Ganoush)

Gabriella Sampler

$68.00

*Serves 10-15 People* Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Lebneh, Feta & Kalamata Olives, Served w/ Pita

Salad

Sm. Tray Tabouli

$58.00

(V)*Serves 10 People*

Sm. Tray Fattoush

$56.00

(V)*Serves 10 People*

Sm. Tray House Salad

$54.00

(GF)*Serves 10 People*

Lg. Tray Tabouli

$85.00

(V)*Serves 20 People*

Lg. Tray Fattoush

$85.00

(V)*Serves 20 People*

Lg. Tray House Salad

$80.00

(GF)*Serves 20 People*

Rolled Pita Sandwiches

Choose Your Wrap. GF Options Available.

Sm. Tray Meatless Pita

$75.00

*Serves 20 People* Falafel (GF), Cauliflower (GF) (V), Hummus (GF) (V), Lebneh (GF)

Sm. Tray Meat | Combo Pita

$85.00

*Serves 20 People* Falafel (GF), Cauliflower (GF) (V), Hummus (GF) (V), Lebneh (GF), Shawarma Beef & Chicken (GF), Kebab Beef or Chicken (GF), Kafta (GF)

Lg. Tray Meatless Pita

$135.00

*Serves 40 People* Falafel (GF), Cauliflower (GF) (V), Hummus (GF) (V), Lebneh (GF)

Lg. Tray Meat | Combo Pita

$150.00

*Serves 40 People* Falafel (GF), Cauliflower (GF) (V), Hummus (GF) (V), Lebneh (GF), Shawarma Beef & Chicken (GF), Kebab Beef or Chicken (GF), Kafta (GF)

By the Dozen

Doz. Falafel

$15.00

(GF) (V)

Doz. Grape Leaves

$10.00

(GF) (V)

Doz. Meat Pies

$78.00Out of stock

Doz. Spinach Pies

$54.00

(V)

Specialty Sides

*Small Trays Serve 15 People* *Large Trays Serve 25 People*

Sm. Tray Hummus

$55.00

(GF) (V)

Lg. Tray Hummus

$80.00

(GF) (V)

Sm. Tray Baba Ganoush

$60.00

(GF) (V)

Lg. Tray Baba Ganoush

$85.00

(GF) (V)

Sm. Tray Lebneh

$55.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Lebneh

$80.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Lebanese Rice

$40.00

(V)

Lg. Tray Lebanese Rice

$60.00

(V)

Sm. Tray Fried Cauliflower

$55.00

(GF) (V)

Lg. Tray Fried Cauliflower

$75.00

(GF) (V)

Specialty Meats

*Small Trays Serve 10 People* *Large Trays Serve 20 People*

Sm. Tray Chicken Shawarma

$62.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Beef Shawarma

$62.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Combo Shawarma

$62.00

(GF)

Sm Tray Chicken Kebab

$70.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Beef Kebab

$70.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Combo Kebab

$70.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Beef Kafta

$68.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Chicken Shawarma

$92.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Beef Shawarma

$92.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Combo Shawarma

$92.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Chicken Kebab

$99.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Beef Kebab

$9,900.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Combo Kebab

$99.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Beef Kafta

$97.00

(GF)

Sweet Endings

*Small Trays Serve 10 People* *Large Trays Serve 20 People*

Sm. Tray Rice Pudding

$45.00

(GF)

Lg. Tray Rice Pudding

$65.00

(GF)

Sm. Tray Walnut Buklava

$48.00

Lg. Tray Walnut Baklava

$68.00

Sm. Tray Pistachio Buklava

$48.00

Lg. Tray Pistachio Baklava

$68.00

Extras

Dozen White Pita

$6.50

(V)

Dozen Wheat Pita

$6.50

(V)

Half Dozen GF Pita

$7.00

Garlic Sauce (1 Lb)

$9.00

Tahini Sauce (1 Lb)

$9.00

Paper Setting (Per Person)

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Eat Good, Eat Healthy Freshly Prepared Mediterranean Foods Using Simple Ingredients and Authentic Recipes Please allow 72 hours for Catering Preparation. Please contact the restaurant to assure confirmation of Catering order. If not paying my credit card, please call us directly at (716) 634-7482.

412 Evans St, Williamsville, NY 14221

The Pita Place image

