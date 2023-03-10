- Home
The Pitch
No reviews yet
201 South 18th Street
St. Louis, MO 63103
Food
Starters
Chicken Wings
Traditional buffalo or garlic lemon
Shrimp Poppers
Crean cheese stuffed, flash fried, avocado ranch
Loaded Smashed Potatoes
Queso, bacon crumble, chive, crème fraiche
Cheese Dip
Chorizo, white queso, charred corn, roasted chili, corn tortilla
Pickle Fries
Flash fried, chipotle ranch
French Onion Dip
Ruffles
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel
Horseradish mustard, beer cheese
Fried Chicken Tenders
Original or spicy, buttermilk ranch
Toasted Ravioli
Braised pot roast ravioli, flash fried, pomodoro, basil parmigiana
Lobster Ragoon
Passionfruit sweet chili
Garlic Cheese Bread
BilTong Jerky
Soup & Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
House made in the classic way, chicken bone broth
Beef Chili
Red bean, honey butter corn bread
Nicoise Salad
Tuna, green beans, egg, potatoes, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Baby kale, parmesan, focaccia chips, classic caesar dressing
Elaine's Salad
Sandwiches-Carnegie Classics
Sandwiches
Turkey
Fontina, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato, roasted jalapeno aioli
Pot Roast Dip
Baguette, fontina, grilled onions, stout jus
Crumble Burger
Yellow mustard, dill pickles, potato bun
Fried Bologna
Potato bun, fried egg, American cheese, pimento spread
Philly Cheesesteak
House-shaved ribeye, hoagie roll, Cheez Whiz, grilled onion
Italian
Volpi salami, campicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing
Gerber
Ham, provel cheese, garlic butter on hoagie