The Pitch

201 South 18th Street

St. Louis, MO 63103

Food

Starters

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Traditional buffalo or garlic lemon

Shrimp Poppers

$12.00

Crean cheese stuffed, flash fried, avocado ranch

Loaded Smashed Potatoes

$13.00

Queso, bacon crumble, chive, crème fraiche

Cheese Dip

$14.00

Chorizo, white queso, charred corn, roasted chili, corn tortilla

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Flash fried, chipotle ranch

French Onion Dip

$12.00

Ruffles

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00Out of stock

Horseradish mustard, beer cheese

Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Original or spicy, buttermilk ranch

Toasted Ravioli

$14.00

Braised pot roast ravioli, flash fried, pomodoro, basil parmigiana

Lobster Ragoon

$15.00

Passionfruit sweet chili

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

BilTong Jerky

$9.00

Soup & Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

House made in the classic way, chicken bone broth

Beef Chili

$9.00

Red bean, honey butter corn bread

Nicoise Salad

$16.00

Tuna, green beans, egg, potatoes, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, lemon vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, parmesan, focaccia chips, classic caesar dressing

Elaine's Salad

$9.00

Dishes

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Creamy slaw, malt, vinegar, chips

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Sandwiches-Carnegie Classics

Reuben

$19.00

Served open-faced, corned beef on toasted New York rye, sauerkrat, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing

Pastrami

$18.00

Yellow mustard, New York rye

Corned Beef

$18.00

Yellow mustard, served on New York rye

Sandwiches

Turkey

$14.00

Fontina, bacon jam, shredded lettuce, avocado, tomato, roasted jalapeno aioli

Pot Roast Dip

$14.00

Baguette, fontina, grilled onions, stout jus

Crumble Burger

$13.00

Yellow mustard, dill pickles, potato bun

Fried Bologna

$12.00

Potato bun, fried egg, American cheese, pimento spread

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

House-shaved ribeye, hoagie roll, Cheez Whiz, grilled onion

Italian

$13.00

Volpi salami, campicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing

Gerber

$11.00

Ham, provel cheese, garlic butter on hoagie

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Dessert

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Sides

Ruffles

$2.00

Red Hot Riplets

$2.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sauces

Buffalo

$0.50

Lemon Garlic

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Passionfruit Sweet Chili

$0.50

Horseradish Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Mayo

Mustard

Drinks

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Cherry Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Dbl Espresso

$5.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Emp Red Bull

$2.00

Emp SF Red Bull

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mochtail

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Fiji

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Bar

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings's Original Dark

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

El Dorado 21yr

$18.00

Zafra Master's

$16.00

Selvarey Coconut

$10.00

Vodka

1220 Encrypted

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

Belvedere

Chopin

$11.00

Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Pearl Plum

$10.00

Pearl Grape

$10.00

Western Sun Prickly Pear

$11.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$36.00

Oban

$14.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Laphroaig

$13.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$14.00

Glenrothes Whisky Makers Cut

$16.00

Tequila

Azteca Blanco

$8.00

Espolon

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Cava de Oro Plata

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

818 Blanco

$16.00

Eight Reserve by 818

$42.00

Gin

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$11.00

St. George Terroir

$14.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$12.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Nolet's

$10.00

Hayman's Navy Strength

$13.00

The Botanist

$14.00

1220 Origin

$12.00

Bourbon

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Seagram 7

$8.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Greenspot Irish

$17.00

Yellowstone Straight Bourbon Select 93

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistle Pig 18yr

$75.00

Suntori Whisky Toki

$12.00

Akashi White Oak

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Withered Oak Rye

$14.00

Old Forester 86

$8.00

Lagers/Pilsners

Stella Artois

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Carlsberg

$6.00

Birra Moretti

$7.00

UCBC Underdog

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$6.00

Wheat/Farmhouse

Ayinger Brau-Weisse

$6.00

Weinstephaner

$7.00

Ales/IPAs

New Belgian Fat Tire

$7.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

4 Hands City Wide

$6.00

Mothers Lil Helper IPA

$6.00

Belgian Style

Unibroque La Fin du Monde

$10.00

Ommegang Three Philosophers

$11.00

Delerium Tremens

$9.00

Brown/Stouts/Porters

Civil Life American Brown

$7.00

Deschutes Black Butte Porter

$6.00

Fruit Beer/Cider/Setlzer

Magners Cider

$6.00

O'Dell Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Lendeman’s Peche

$7.00

4 Hands Sparkler Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Pineapple Nutrl

$6.00

N/A

Wellbeing Match Day Light 0.0

$5.00

Irish Coffee

Frozen Irish Coffee

$10.50

Hot Irish Coffee

$10.50

Wine Glasses

St. Hillaire Brut Sparkling

$12.00

Mr. Pink Rose

$11.00

Replica Chardonnay

$13.00

Clic Pinot Grigio

$12.00

La Garenne Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Schlink Haus Riesling

$11.00