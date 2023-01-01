Restaurant header imageView gallery

The PITCH 462 W Franklin Street

462 W Franklin Street

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Drinks

Draft Beers

Bud Light

Miller Light

Landshark

Sky Blue

Costero

Bottled Beers

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Absolut

$7.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Well Vodka

$90.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Rum Haven

$7.00

Well Rum

$90.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Well Tequila

$90.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well Gin

$90.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Oak Eden

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Cocktails

Lit

$10.00

Wine

Josh Cabarnet Sauvignon

$7.00

Josh Pinot Noir

$7.00

Josh Zinfandel

$7.00

Josh Chardonnay

$7.00

Josh Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Josh Rose

$7.00

Don Simon

$6.00

NA Bevs

Water Bottle

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Battle of the bands

Drink

$3.00

Rental Fees

Private Rental

Daytime Hourly

$200.00

Nighttime Hourly

$350.00

Tickets / Cover

Tickets

$5 Ticket

$5.00

$10 Ticket

$10.00

$15 Ticket

$15.00

$20 Ticket

$20.00

$25 Ticket

$25.00

$30 Ticket

$30.00

$35 Ticket

$35.00

$40 Ticket

$40.00

$45 Ticket

$45.00

$50 Ticket

$50.00

Cover

$5 Cover

$5.00

$10 Cover

$10.00

$15 Cover

$15.00

$20 Cover

$20.00

$25 Cover

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

This venue is located right on the famous Franklin Street at the heart of UNC- Chapel Hill. Perfect for anything from conferences and meetings to parties and wedding receptions, the PITCH has it all!

Location

462 W Franklin Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

