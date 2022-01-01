The Pitch Tavern imageView gallery

The Pitch Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

4015 Georgia Ave NW

Washington, DC 20011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Wings

6 Grilled Wings

$8.50

6 Fried Wings

$8.50

Boneless Wings

$7.00

12 Grilled Wings

$16.00

12 Fried Wings

$16.00

Starters

Broccoli Tempura

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Loaded Pitch Chips

$9.00

Reggae Rolls

$7.00

Salmon Egg Rolls

$7.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Pitch Cobb Salad

$12.00

Pitch Greens

$12.00

Taco Salad

$12.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Pitch Chips

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mains

BBQ Burger

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Falafal Sandwich

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

FRIED Uptown Fish Sandwich

$15.00

GRILLED Uptown Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Pitch Burger

$14.00

Pitch Chicken

$14.00

Pitch Dawg

$11.00

Rasta Pasta

$12.00

Salmon Melt

$16.00

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Tropic Tacos

$14.00

Turkey BLT

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Steak & Cheese

$10.00

Salmon Tropic Taco

$16.00

Pitch Po’Boy

$15.00

Specials

Four Dozen Wings

$60.00

Eight Dozen Wings

$110.00

Grilled And Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Beer

Bold Rock Cider DR

$6.00

Budweiser DR

$5.00

DB Vienna Lager DR

$7.00

Goose IPA DR

$6.00

Allagash White BTL

$7.00

Angry Orchard Cider BTL

$6.00

Blue Moon BLT

$6.00

Bud Light BLT

$4.00

Corona Extra BTL

$5.00

DC Brau Citizen 12oz CAN

$7.00

DC Brau Corruption 12oz CAN

$7.00

Deschutes IPA BTL

$7.00

Dogfish 60 BTL

$7.00

FD Snake Dog BTL

$7.00

Guinness Extra Stout BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Loose Cannon BTL

$7.00

Miller High Life BTL

$3.00

Miller Lite BTL

$4.00

Modelo BLT

$5.00

PBR 16 oz CAN

$2.00

Red Stripe BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$5.00

Liquor

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Absolute Mandarin

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Belvedere Citrus

$10.00

Belvedere Ginger

$10.00

Belvedere Lake Bartezek

$11.00

Belvedere Smogory Forest

$11.00

Bowmans

$6.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Black Raspberry

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Original

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ciroc Summer Colada

$9.00

Effen Black Cherry

$6.00

Effen Cucumber

$6.00

Effen Original

$6.00

Effen Raspberry

$6.00

Effen Sour Apple

$8.00

Grey Goose Original

$11.00

Ketel One Botanical Cucumber

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit

$9.00

Ketel One Botanical Peach

$9.00

Ketel One Citroen

$9.00

Ketel One Original

$9.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stolichnaya Blueberry

$8.00

Stolichnaya Orange

$8.00

Stolichnaya Original

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Appleton Reserve

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Bowman's White

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings Black

$8.00

El Dorado 12

$12.00

El Dorado 15

$14.00

El Dorado 21

$18.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Ron Zacapa Centurion

$12.00

Shellback Silver

$8.00

Wray & Nephew

$8.00

Bumbu XO

$11.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Ron Corina

$6.00

Blade and Bow

$13.00

Bowmans

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon Original

$9.00

Bulleit Straight Rye

$10.00

Chivas 12

$10.00

Copper Dog

$11.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Crown Royal Maple

$9.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$9.00

Crown Royal XO

$11.00

Dewars Scotch White Label

$9.00

Fireball

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$16.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jack Daniels Original

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$4.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Lagavulin Single Malt 16

$18.00

Macallan Single 12

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Oban Single Malt

$15.00

Roe & Co

$8.00

Seagrams Original 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Glenmorangie 14

$16.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Bowman's

$6.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Nolet

$11.00

Plymouth

$5.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tanqueray Rangpur

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$11.00

Avion Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

G&W Watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Peligroso Anejo

$8.00

Peligroso Silver

$8.00

Topaz

$6.00

Union Mezcal

$9.00

Volcan Cristalino

$11.00

Dobel

$8.00

Volcan Silver

$10.00

Don Julio Rep Dos Barricas

$13.00

Pepe Lopez

$6.00

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Kings Ginger

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Cinnamon

$6.00

Hazelnut

$6.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Sambuca Romana

$8.00

Chateau De Luxe

$12.00

Ciroc VS

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

Dusse

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Grand Marnier Raspberry Peach

$10.00

Hennessy Black

$11.00

Hennessy Margarita

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$12.00

Kappa Pisco

$9.00

Le Grande Josiane

$10.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Tour de France

$12.00

Baileys

$9.00

Wine/Champagne

GL House Chardonnay

$6.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$24.00

GL House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

GL House Riesling

$6.00

BTL House Riesling

$24.00

GL House Sauv Blanc

$6.00

BTL House Sauv Blanc

$24.00

GL House Cab Sauv

$6.00

BTL House Cab Sauv

$24.00

GL House Malbec

$6.00

BTL House Malbec

$24.00

GL House Pinot Noir

$6.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$24.00

Chandon Sweet Star

$15.00

Moet Rose

$150.00

Luc Bel Air

$90.00

Moet Ice

$120.00

Moet Nectar Imperial

$150.00

Chandon Rose

$35.00

Chandon Brut

$40.00

Wycliff

$20.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$15.00

Cocktails

70

$10.00

79

$13.00

G&W Watermelon Margarita

$13.00

Green Bloody Mary

$10.00

Nita-Margarita

$14.00

Pitch Punch

$5.00

Thot Shot

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Yellow Card

$7.00

Side Car

Cadillac Margarita

Moscow Mule

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Rock Creek

$9.00

Old Fashioned

Lemon Drop

Cosmopolitan

Amarretto Sour

$8.00

Martini

Manhattan

Sweet Tee’s Peach Tea

$11.00

Sigma Blue

$5.00

NA Beverage

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

COMBOS

Dirty Laundry

$6.00

Low Life

$8.00

Combo Saturday

Wings and Budweiser

$11.00

Honey

$1.50

6 and 16 Happy Hour

Wings and Budweiser

$11.00

Honey

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4015 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
The Pitch Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Timber Pizza Co. - 809 Upshur St NW
orange starNo Reviews
809 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Little Food Studio
orange starNo Reviews
849 Upshur Street NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
orange starNo Reviews
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Menya Hosaki
orange star4.5 • 130
845 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
1865 Steak|Seafood & Cigars - 3813 GEORGIA AVE NW
orange starNo Reviews
3813 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Taqeria del Barrio
orange star4.0 • 541
821 Upshur street, NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston