Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Sandwiches
The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill, Dunbar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2947 Fairlawn Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Husson's Pizza - South Charleston/ Dunbar
4.0 • 23
4010 MacCorkle Ave South Charleston, WV 25309
View restaurant
Graziano's Pizza - 12 Riverwalk Mall, So Charleston
No Reviews
12 River Walk Mall S Charleston, WV 25303
View restaurant