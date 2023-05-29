Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Sandwiches

The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill, Dunbar

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2947 Fairlawn Avenue

Dunbar, WV 25064

Popular Items

Street Tacos

$13.80

Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch

Pepperoni Balls

$10.01

Delicious medium sized golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

The Rookie (BYO)

$13.80+

Build your own!!!!!!!


Kick Off

Bavarian Pretzel Bites

$9.02

Baked pretzel bites served with queso cheese.

Boneless Wings

$12.01

Light lightly rolled in homemade seasoning. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.03

Light lightly breaded in homemade seasoning. Deep fried and topped with your favorite house sauces.

Cheese Bites

$9.02

Golden fried cheese bites served with chipotle ranch & house marinara

Cheezy Bread

$9.02

3 Cheese blend on flatbread & house marinara

Chicken Wings

$12.01

Bone-In chicken wings tossed in your sauce of choice served with pickled carrots . 6-8 Count

Chips & Queso

$7.02

House made chips, served with Pitch Queso

Cornfused

$11.03

Our perfect fusion of Southwestern spices and tender corn kernels mixed with a cheese and jalapeno in a the batter, paired with a crisp sweet potato tot. Dressed with a scallion creme. Topped with BBQ pulled pork

Lil League Nacho

$8.00

House fried tortilla chips topped with Queso cheese, Pico, Olives, Scallion Creme, Jalapenos, Queso Fresco

Pepperoni Balls

$10.01

Delicious medium sized golden stuffed balls with pepperoni and cheese. Served with marinara sauce.

Pitch Chips

$6.00

Our famous house made potato chips. Served with our homemade Chipotle Ranch dipping sauce.

Pitch Pork Rinds

$8.00

Dusted house made pork rinds with spiced vinegar & houdini sauce

Pork Wings

$13.03

Slow braised, fried bone-in pork shank tossed in a Carolina style BBQ sauce with a side of napa cabbage slaw.

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.02

Delicious bit sized amber sweet potato tots.

Handhelds

Smoked Pulled Pork

$12.65

Pulled smoky pork in a sweet BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws, Pitch slaw, served on a buttered bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.80

Hand breaded chicken breast, honey mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle

Buffalo Chix Sandwich

$13.80

Chicken smothered in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, shredded lettuce and tomato on a buttered griddled bun.

Gene's Hot Bologna

$12.65

Thick cut bologna smothered in Houdini sauce, Yellow mustard & house pickles on a buttered toasted bun

Street Tacos

$13.80

Your choice of fish, chicken, beef or pork carnitas with lettuce, house pico de gallo, queso fresco, candied red onion & chipotle ranch

Pitch BLT

$12.65

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & Pitch sauce on Texas toast

Bullpen Burgers

The Pinch Hitter

$14.95

Fried Egg, Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Homemade pickles, Onion, chopped lettuce, White American Cheese, Sriracha Mayo, Mustard, on a Buttered griddled bun.

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$13.80

Roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, aged swiss, on a buttered griddled bun.

MVP

$13.80

Single patty served on texas toast, pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato & pitch sauce

Black & Bleu

$13.80

Blackened seasoned single patty, covered in havasu, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, pickled onions, lettuce, tomato

General Tackett

$13.80

Our signature blend with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, White American Cheese and Mayo on a Grilled Bun

B.Y.O.B.

$13.80

Build Your Own!

Farm Team Salads

Garden Salad

$8.05

Tossed mix greens with shaved carrots, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

Sterling Salad

$10.35

Chopped iceberg lettuce tossed with sterling dressing, tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles.

Greek Salad

$10.35

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with marinated olives, rotel tomatoes, feta cheese, roasted peppers, cucumbers, and shaved red onion.

Thai Cobb

$16.10

Seasonal greens, roasted pepper caramelized onion blend, tomato, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, egg, thai chile marinated chicken breasts

Pitch Caesar

$10.35

Chopped romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & garlic herb croutons

Pizza

First Base

$16.10+

House pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and torn basil.

The Bomber

$18.40+

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, bacon, pulled pork, fresh mozzarella.

The Mountaineer

$18.40+

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted local hernshaw farm mushrooms, garlic, and parmesan.

Fowl Ball

$18.40+

Grilled Chicken, smoked bacon, torn basil, roma tomato & house ranch

Veggie Pizza

$17.25+

Spinach, Hernshaw mushrooms, roma tomato, roasted pepper, candied onion, finished with a balsamic glaze

The Bases Loaded

$18.40+

House pizza sauce, cupping pepperoni, Angelo’s old-world mild sausage, chopped olives, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese.

Hot Buff Chix

$18.40+

Frame's traditional buffalo chicken, candied red onion, mozz,torn basil, with house ranch topping

The Bulldog

$18.40+

Pulled pork, pickled jalapeño, pickled onions, roma tomatoes, shredded queso, scallion crème & green onions

The Rookie (BYO)

$13.80+

Build your own!!!!!!!

Kids Menu

Lil' League Burger

$9.20

Single patty with white American cheese

Grilled PB & J

$5.75

Grilled, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.05

Just like it sounds, Tasty mini corn dogs

Lil' League Hot Dog

$5.75

Plain ol' hot dog!

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

American cheese on grilled toast

Cheesy Bread

$8.05

3 Cheese blend on flatbread & house marinara

All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday3:15 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2947 Fairlawn Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064

Directions

