Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Breakfast & Brunch

The Pitts BBQ Joint

256 Reviews

$

2220 Broad Rock Blvd

Richmond, VA 23224

Popular Items

Killer BBQ Sandwich
Wings
Banana pudding

Entrees

BBQ SAMPLER

BBQ SAMPLER

$28.00

Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.

Killer Smoked Pork BBQ

Killer Smoked Pork BBQ

$17.50

Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.

Brisket Entree

Brisket Entree

$19.00

Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.

Smoked Chicken BBQ Entree

Smoked Chicken BBQ Entree

$17.50

Our Chicken BBQ is smoked on premises and done up NC style. Choose your fave sauce. Served with complimentary Cole slaw.

Killer Smoked Vegan BBQ

Killer Smoked Vegan BBQ

$17.50

Justin's Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Sandwiches/Mains

BBQ Tacos

$8.00
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Our smoked brisket served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of one side.

Brisket Tacos

$10.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.50

Our crab cake is made in house with no fillers and served wiht one side.

The GoodBye Burger

The GoodBye Burger

$9.95

In-house ground all-beef 8oz burger with your choice of cheese and a side.

Dive Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

A classic: Bacon and cheddar on our dive burger.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

We take our dive burger and we sauté up some mushrooms and top it with melted Swiss cheese.

Texas Rodeo Burger

$14.95

Our own dive burger topped with onion rings, bacon and drizzled with A1 Steak sauce.

Killer BBQ Sandwich

Killer BBQ Sandwich

$13.50

Our Chef smokes all of our BBQ on premises. Choose between PORK, CHICKEN or VEGAN (made with Jackfruit and smoked perfectly)

Killer Chicken BBQ

Killer Chicken BBQ

$13.75

Vegan BBQ

$9.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95
The Nekkid Chicken

The Nekkid Chicken

$13.50

A grilled chicken breast perfectly seasoned and served on a brioche bun with L,T, & O and your choice of a side.

Hellraiser

Hellraiser

$13.95

Our spicy chicken breast sandwich served with your choice of one side. There is our Level 1, Level 2 and challenge level 3. Please speak to a Pitts crew member before ordering a level 2 or 3.

Smoked Wings n fries

$12.00
Vegan Beyond Burger

Vegan Beyond Burger

$14.50

Vegan Beyond Burger (plant based amazing burgerness) served on a brioche bun with your choice of a side.

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

Vegan Chicken Nuggets

$11.00

Vegan (plant based) chicken nuggs with your choice of one side.

Vegan Chicken Nuggets ala carte (no side)

$8.00

Justin's Fried Chicken (2 piece)

$9.99

Cinco Tacos

$8.50

Bowls/Salads/Pasta

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$10.00

Our house made delicious Mac n cheese with smoked brisket, topped with cheese and garnished with a couple of jalapeño slices.

Pitts Nachos

$9.50

Crispy tortillas topped with our killer BBQ, our in-house queso, sour cream and salsa.

Chips N Queso

$6.50

Southwestern Pasta

$17.00

Onions and peppers sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with chicken breasts with a southwestern flair.

Pitts Nachos w/ Brisket

$11.50

Our Pitts nachos except with brisket instead of BBQ. Can't go wrong there.

Salads

The Big Salad

The Big Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato onion, cucumber, shredded cheese and croutons. Comes with 2 ramekins of salad dressing of your choice.

Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.00

Small side salad with lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and cheese.

Bar Snacks

Basket O' Fries

Basket O' Fries

$5.50
Wings

Wings

$11.95

Our wings tossed in any of o ur all in house made sauces (8) wings.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Battered and fried button mushrooms

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Battered and fried dill pickle spears.

MacNCheese Bites

MacNCheese Bites

$6.50

Mac N Cheese battered and fried triangle bites.

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.50

Deep fried CHEESE sticks.

Smoked Wings w/ Fries

$12.00

Three whole wings smoked to perfection served with our crispy French fries.

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Lil smokies

$4.99

Brat

$7.99

Hot dog n fries

$4.99

Sloppy Joe w/ fries

$9.99

Sliders n fries

$8.99

Sides

This item is only available for weekend pre-order. Order by Wednesday 8pm to pick up on Saturday.
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.75
Coles Slaw

Coles Slaw

$3.50

Tangy and creamy Pitts made coleslaw.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.75
Fries

Fries

$3.50

crispy fries seasoned to perfection.

Hot Fries

Hot Fries

$3.50

Our yummy fries only seasoned nice and spicy.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50

Southern style potato salad.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

biscuit

$3.50
Cornbread

Cornbread

$3.50

Moist and delicious cornbread!!

Additional Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Banana pudding

Banana pudding

$3.50
Keylime pie

Keylime pie

$3.50

Goodbye Menu

BBQ Sandy a la carte

$8.50

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Chicken Philly

$6.50

Crab Cake Sandy

$7.50

Dive Burger à la carte

$9.50

Fried Mushroomd

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Goodbye Burger

$8.50

Hot Dog

$5.00

Turkey Burger

$8.50

Vegan Nuggies

$5.00

Rail Cocktails

Aristocrat Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Tequila, Early times Bourbon with Choice of Mixer (OJ, Cranberry, Soda water, Ginger ale, Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite)
16oz -Ball mason jar

16oz -Ball mason jar

$9.00

Equivalent to 2 drinks

32oz (plastic cup with a straw)

32oz (plastic cup with a straw)

$18.00

equivalent to 4 drinks

Jello shot

Jello shot

$2.00

Assorted flavors and spiked with Vodka.

160z Refill (mason return)

160z Refill (mason return)

$8.00

Premium Cocktails

16oz (=2 drinks)

16oz (=2 drinks)

$13.00

This mason is the equivalent to 2 drinks.

32oz (=4 drinks)

$26.00

Premiums VODKA-Absolut / Titos GIN- Tanq BOURBON- Jack Daniels & Jim Beam RUM- Bacardi & Captain Morgan TEQUILA- Hornitos Mixers OJ +.25 Cran +.25 Soda water Ginger ale Coke DIet Coke Sprite

Backyard Punch

$9.00

By The Pound

All these items must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Brisket (lb)

$18.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Brisket 1/2 lb

$9.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Chicken BBQ 1/2 lb

$8.50

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Chicken BBQ (lb)

$14.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Pork BBQ (lb)

$14.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Pork BBQ 1/2 lb

$7.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Coleslaw lb

$5.99

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Sides 1/2 lb

$7.00

This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524

Buns (12)

$5.00

Vegan BBQ lb

$12.00

Vegan BBQ 1/2 lb

$7.00

MacNCheese lb.

$8.99

Baked Beans lb.

$7.99

Potato Salad lb.

$5.99

Collard Greens lb.

$7.00

Buns (6)

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Southside's Killer BBQ Joint

Website

Location

2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

