The Pitts BBQ Joint
256 Reviews
$
2220 Broad Rock Blvd
Richmond, VA 23224
Popular Items
Entrees
BBQ SAMPLER
Your choice of 3 of our smoked meats.
Killer Smoked Pork BBQ
Smoked right here on premises in our SMOKE SHACK. Enjoy some of RVA's best Pork BBQ prepared North Carolina style and served up with your choice of sauces. Comes with complimentary Cole slaw.
Brisket Entree
Our perfectly smoked on-premises beef brisket. Served with your choice of two sides.
Smoked Chicken BBQ Entree
Our Chicken BBQ is smoked on premises and done up NC style. Choose your fave sauce. Served with complimentary Cole slaw.
Killer Smoked Vegan BBQ
Justin's Fried Chicken Dinner
Sandwiches/Mains
BBQ Tacos
Brisket Sandwich
Our smoked brisket served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and onion with your choice of one side.
Brisket Tacos
Crabcake Sandwich
Our crab cake is made in house with no fillers and served wiht one side.
The GoodBye Burger
In-house ground all-beef 8oz burger with your choice of cheese and a side.
Dive Bacon Cheeseburger
A classic: Bacon and cheddar on our dive burger.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
We take our dive burger and we sauté up some mushrooms and top it with melted Swiss cheese.
Texas Rodeo Burger
Our own dive burger topped with onion rings, bacon and drizzled with A1 Steak sauce.
Killer BBQ Sandwich
Our Chef smokes all of our BBQ on premises. Choose between PORK, CHICKEN or VEGAN (made with Jackfruit and smoked perfectly)
Killer Chicken BBQ
Vegan BBQ
Fried Chicken Sandwich
The Nekkid Chicken
A grilled chicken breast perfectly seasoned and served on a brioche bun with L,T, & O and your choice of a side.
Hellraiser
Our spicy chicken breast sandwich served with your choice of one side. There is our Level 1, Level 2 and challenge level 3. Please speak to a Pitts crew member before ordering a level 2 or 3.
Smoked Wings n fries
Vegan Beyond Burger
Vegan Beyond Burger (plant based amazing burgerness) served on a brioche bun with your choice of a side.
Vegan Chicken Nuggets
Vegan (plant based) chicken nuggs with your choice of one side.
Vegan Chicken Nuggets ala carte (no side)
Justin's Fried Chicken (2 piece)
Cinco Tacos
Bowls/Salads/Pasta
Brisket Bowl
Our house made delicious Mac n cheese with smoked brisket, topped with cheese and garnished with a couple of jalapeño slices.
Pitts Nachos
Crispy tortillas topped with our killer BBQ, our in-house queso, sour cream and salsa.
Chips N Queso
Southwestern Pasta
Onions and peppers sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with chicken breasts with a southwestern flair.
Pitts Nachos w/ Brisket
Our Pitts nachos except with brisket instead of BBQ. Can't go wrong there.
Salads
Bar Snacks
Basket O' Fries
Wings
Our wings tossed in any of o ur all in house made sauces (8) wings.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered and fried button mushrooms
Fried Pickles
Battered and fried dill pickle spears.
MacNCheese Bites
Mac N Cheese battered and fried triangle bites.
Mozzerella Sticks
Deep fried CHEESE sticks.
Smoked Wings w/ Fries
Three whole wings smoked to perfection served with our crispy French fries.
Chicken Strips
Lil smokies
Brat
Hot dog n fries
Sloppy Joe w/ fries
Sliders n fries
Sides
Baked Beans
Coles Slaw
Tangy and creamy Pitts made coleslaw.
Collard Greens
Fries
crispy fries seasoned to perfection.
Hot Fries
Our yummy fries only seasoned nice and spicy.
Mac N Cheese
Potato Salad
Southern style potato salad.
Side Salad
biscuit
Cornbread
Moist and delicious cornbread!!
Additional Sauce
Goodbye Menu
Rail Cocktails
Premium Cocktails
By The Pound
Brisket (lb)
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Brisket 1/2 lb
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Chicken BBQ 1/2 lb
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Chicken BBQ (lb)
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Pork BBQ (lb)
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Pork BBQ 1/2 lb
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Coleslaw lb
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Sides 1/2 lb
This item must be pre-ordered by Wednesday at 8pm for pickup on Saturday. If you have any question, please give us a call: 804-233-9524
Buns (12)
Vegan BBQ lb
Vegan BBQ 1/2 lb
MacNCheese lb.
Baked Beans lb.
Potato Salad lb.
Collard Greens lb.
Buns (6)
Call for Open Hours
Southside's Killer BBQ Joint
2220 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA 23224