The Pizza Barn & More - NSB 634 East 3rd Avenue
634 East 3rd Avenue
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
Beverages
- Smart Water$2.99
- Regular Brewed unsweet Ice Tea$1.25
- CHAOKOH COCONUT WATER 20.3 Oz$3.99
- Natalie Beverages$3.99
- Celsius$2.99
- Pepsi$2.12
- Mtn Dew$2.12
- Dr Pepper$2.12
- Starbucks Energy$3.99
- FOUNTAIN SODA 24 Oz$1.49
- FOUNTAIN SODA 32 Oz$1.89
- Joes Tea$3.99
- Fairlife$1.86
- Waterbottle$1.86
- HANKS$3.99
- DR BROWNS$2.69
- Regular Gatorade$1.89
- Life Water 33.3$2.99
- Life Water sports bottle$1.79
- AQUAFINA$1.99
- 2 LITER BOTTLES$4.99
- 16 OZ CAN SOADS$3.99
Dinners
Prepared Meals
- Fresh Macaroni Salad$3.90
- Pickles Cut$1.50
- Chicken Parm Dinner$13.95
- Chicken Florentine$13.95
- Stuffed Shells$19.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
- Sausage and Peppers Dinner$10.95
- Tomato Salad$3.99
- Eggplant Parmesan$19.95
- Manicotti Dinner$10.95
- stuffed peppers$3.99
- Eggplant$10.99
- Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner$8.95
- Stuffed Cabbage$10.95
- Lasagna Roll$11.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$8.95
- Potato Salad$2.75
- Tomato salad$3.99
- Bowl of Soup$6.00
- Coleslaw$1.75
- Cup of Soup$3.50
- Pepper Poppers$4.99
- Meatloaf Dinner$12.95
- Mixed Fruit Cuo$3.99
- Rigatoni$10.95
- BOW TIES AND MEATBALLS$10.95
- Chicken Parmesan$16.95
- Sausage & Pepper Over Pasta$18.95
- Lasagna ( Meat & Cheese )$19.95
- Spaghettti With Marinara$14.95
- Fettuccine Alfredo$14.95
- Baked Ziti$12.95
- Kids Spaghetti With Marinara$7.50
- pasta fasue soup cup$3.50
PIZZA
PIZZA'S
- Pizza special (2 cheese slices, a drink)$7.50
- Pizza slice$3.25
- Pepperoni Slice$3.75
- Meatlover\Special$4.25
- Bianca pizza slice$4.25
- CHEESE 16 IN$15.95
- PEPPERONI PIZZA 16 IN$16.95
- BIANCA PIZZA 16 IN$17.95
- HAWAIIAN PIZZA 16 IN$22.95
- 16 IN Bianca Broccli$22.95
- 16 IN Spinch/Tomato Bianca$22.95
- CHEESE STEAK PIZZA 16 IN$22.95
- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA 16 IN$19.95
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA 16 IN$17.95
- MEAT LOVERS PIZZA 16 IN$24.95
- VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA 16 IN$24.95
- 16 IN Special$24.95
- 16 gyro pizza$23.95
- 20 IN CHEESE$18.95
- 20 IN PEPPERONI PIZZA$20.95
- 20 IN BIANCA PIZZA$21.95
- 20 IN HAWAIIAN PIZZA$23.95
- 20 IN BIANCA BROCCOLI PIZZA$25.95
- 20 IN Spinich/Tomato Bianca$25.95
- 20 IN CHEESE STEAK PIZZA$27.95
- 20 IN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$27.95
- 20 IN CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$27.95
- 20 IN MEAT LOVERS PIZZA$27.95
- 20 IN VEGGIE LOVERS PIZZA$27.95
- 20 IN Speical$28.95
- 20 inch gyro$27.95
- 10 In Gluten Free Crust$11.95
- Sicilian pizza$22.00
Salads
House greek
Traditional Greek
Caeser
Pizza and more sandwich's
Meatball sub
Chicken parm
Eggplant parm
Cheese steak
Philly cheese steak
Chicken cheese steak
Chicken philly cheese steak
Mid-Day Fillers
Sandwiches & Subs
- Italian Hoagie
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone$11.99
- American Hoagie
Cooked Salami, Bologna, American Cheese$8.99
- Big Barn
3 Meats & Cheeses$10.99
- Ham$7.99
- Turkey$11.99
- Roast Beef$12.99
- Corned Beef$12.99
- Pastrami$12.99
- Salami$11.99
- Liverwurst/Onion$7.99
- Pepperoni$10.99
- Bologna$6.99
- B.L.T.$11.99
- Egg Salad$7.99
- Chicken Salad$9.99
- Tuna Salad$8.99
- Veggie Sub$8.99
- Cheese Sub/Sandwich$6.99
- Hot Capicola$10.99
- Cooked Salami$8.99
Specialty Hoagie & Sandwiches
- Old World Italian Hoagie
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper$14.99
- Grilled Reuben
Seved With Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Or Turkey Saurkraut 1000 Island Dressing And Grilled On Thick Sliced Rye Bread$13.99
- Crispy Cuban
Cuban Pork Ham Swiss, Mustard & Pickles Hot Pressed Until Cripsy$11.99
- The Park Avenue
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss 100 Island Topped With Homemade Cole Slaw Served On Thick Sliced Rye Bread$13.99
- The Grandy
Half Pound Of Shaved Ham & Swiss Cheese On Kaiser Roll$9.99
- Turkey Special
Turkey Bacon And Avo$10.25
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- The Ridgewood$10.99
- Corn Beef Spacial$12.99
- Eggplant Parm$14.99
- Meatball Parm$13.99
- Sauage & Peppers$13.99
For the Kids
Hot Hoagie & Sandwiches
- Chicken Cheese Steak$13.99
- Cheese Steak$13.99
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$13.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99
- Chicken Chicken Caesar$13.99
- Frank'S Chicken Italiano
Chicken Cutlet, Spinach, Garlic And A Long Hot (Pepper)$13.99
- Philly Cheese Steak
Topped With Red & Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, And Fried Onions$13.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak$13.99
- Chicken Dilly Sandwich$11.99
Burgers
Scoops to go
- Egg Salad$1.99
- Tuna Salad$2.99
- Potato Salad$1.99
- Pasta Salad$1.99
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Traditional Chix Salad$2.99
- Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$2.99
- Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$3.99
- 4Lbs. Potato Salad$21.99
- 4Lbs Pasta Salad$39.99
- 1/2lb Egg Salad$2.99
- 1/2lb Tuna Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Potato Salad$2.99
- 1/2lb Pasta Salad$3.50
- 1/2lb Coleslaw$2.99
- 1/2lb Traditional Chix Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$9.99
- 1lb Egg Salad$5.99
- 1lb Tuna Salad$9.99
- 1lb Potato Salad$5.99
- 1lb Pasta Salad$6.99
- 1lb Coleslaw$5.99
- 1lb Traditional Chix Salad$9.99
- 1lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$10.99
- 1lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$21.99
- 4 LBS Potato Salad$21.99
- 4 LBS Of Pasta Salad$39.99
Salads
- Assorted Salad Plate
Scoop Of Tuna Or Chicken Salad, Homemade Pasta Or Potato Salad, Tomato, Balck Olives On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce$10.99
- Garden Salad
Crisp Iceberg/Romaine Blend With Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Celery, Olives, Onions & Croutons$8.99
- Caesar
Romaine, Baconcroutons & Parmesan Cheese$10.95
- Chef'S Salad
Ham, Turkey, Roast Bef, Cheddar, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce$10.99
- Cobb Salad
Chopped Turkey Breast, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce$10.99
- Traditional Greek
Romaine, Feta, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Tomato, Greek Olives & Red Onions, Served With Greek Dressing, And You Can Even Add Ham For A Buck!$10.99
- House Greek
Iceberg, Tomato, Feta, Ham, Banana Peppers, & Greek Olives$9.99
- Spinach Salad
Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard Boikled Eggs, Red & Green Pepper On A Bed Of Spinach$8.99
- Spinach & Fruit Salad
In-Season Fruit, Feta, & Walnuts Over A Bed Of Spinach$9.99
- Small Garden Salad$4.99
- Small Ceasar Salad$5.99
- Small Cobb Salad$5.99
- Small Traditional Greek$5.99
- Small House Greek Salad$5.99
- Small Spinach Salad$5.99
- Small Spinach and Fruit Salad$5.99
- Small Chef Salad$5.99
- Antipasto Salad
Made With Salami Wrapped Provolone With Cherry Tomatos , Onions & Giardinera$14.95
- Caprese Salad
Made With Fresh Mozzarella & Tomatoes Topped With Basil & Drizzled With Olive Balsaamic Glaze$15.95
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
634 East 3rd Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169