The Pizza Company

Popular Items

16” Cheese-BYO
Cheese Breadsticks
10" Cheese Pizza

Starters

Cheese Breadsticks

$7.50

Six soft buttery garlic individual breadsticks. Topped with melted mozzarella and served with two sides of marinara.

Toasted Garlic Stix

$6.00

Six soft buttery garlic individual breadsticks. Served with two sides of marinara.

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.25

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Chicken

$7.00+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.50

Salads

Side Dinner Salad

$2.99

Tossed Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella, Croutons

Cesar Salad

$6.50

Tossed Lettuce, Red Onion, Cesar Dressing, Mozzarella, Croutons

Chef Salad

$8.50

Tossed Lettuce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella, Croutons

Chick-n-Club

$9.50

Tossed Lettuce, Chicken, Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella, Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Tossed Lettuce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onions, Mozzarella, Croutons

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Kids Pizza

Only one topping

Kids 10in

$10.99

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12" Pizza

12" All Meat

$15.75

Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.75

Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella

12" Blue Steel

$15.75

BBQ sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

12" Grilled Chicken Club

$15.75

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

12" Loaded BBQ Chicken

$15.75

12" Spicy Chicken

$15.75

Chicken Smothered in Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

12" Trio

$15.75

Italain Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon

12" Truman

$15.75

Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

12" Veggie Style

$15.75

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

12" X Factor

$15.75

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno

12" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$15.75

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

12" Hawaiian

$15.75

12" Redbird

$15.75

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Jalepenos

12" Specialty Half & Half

$15.75

12" Supreme

$15.75

Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

12” Cheese-BYO

$13.00

12” Taco

$15.75

14" Pizza

14" Grilled Chicken Club

$21.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

14" X Factor

$21.00

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$21.00

Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella

14" Blue Steel

$21.00

BBQ sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

14" Loaded BBQ Chicken

$21.00

14" Spicy Chicken

$21.00

Chicken Smothered in Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

14" Truman

$21.00

Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

14" Veggie Style

$21.00

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

14" All Meat

$21.00

Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon

14" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$21.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

14" Hawaiian

$21.00

14" Redbird

$21.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Jalepenos

14" Specialty Half & Half

$21.00

14" Supreme

$21.00

Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

14" Trio

$21.00

Italain Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon

14” Cheese-BYO

$16.50

14” Taco

$21.00

16" Pizza

16" Supreme

$23.75

Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

16" Redbird

$23.75

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Jalepenos

16" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$23.75

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

16" All Meat

$23.75

Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon

16" Trio

$23.75

Italain Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon

16" X Factor

$23.75

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno

16" Blue Steel

$23.75

BBQ sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

16" Spicy Chicken

$23.75

Chicken Smothered in Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

16" Loaded BBQ Chicken

$23.75

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.75

Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella

16" Truman

$23.75

Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

16" Grilled Chicken Club

$23.75

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

16" Veggie Style

$23.75

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

$23.75

16" Specialty Half & Half

$23.75

16” Cheese-BYO

$18.50

16” Taco

$23.75

Refried bean and enchilada sauce, taco meat, onion, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

18" Pizza

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$35.25

Gound Beef, Bacon, Cheddar, Mozzarella

18" Blue Steel

$35.25

BBQ sauce, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella

18" Loaded BBQ Chicken

$35.25

18" Redbird

$35.25

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Jalepenos

18" Spicy Chicken

$35.25

Chicken Smothered in Hot Sauce, Mozzarella

18" Trio

$35.25

Italain Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon

18" All Meat

$35.25

Beef, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Bacon

18" Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$35.25

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon

18" Grilled Chicken Club

$35.25

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Mozzarella

18" Hawaiian

$35.25

18" Supreme

$35.25

Beef, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms

18" Truman

$35.25

Pepperoni, Bacon, Onion, Mushroom, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

18" Veggie Style

$35.25

Mushroom, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella

18" X Factor

$35.25

Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno

18" Specialty Half & Half

$35.25

18” Cheese-BYO

$22.95

Cauliflower

Cauliflower- cheese only

$13.00

Gluten Free

Gluten Free- cheese only

$13.00

L&C Team

L&C Pepperoni

L&C sausage

L&C cheese

12" Lunch Special

12" Pizza and Drink

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.99

32oz To Go

$2.99

Buffet To Go Cup

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1508 E. McCarty St, Jefferson City, MO 65101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

