The Pizza Guys Express 2060 s university drive

Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$8.00

Fried Ravioli (6)

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (6)

$8.00

10 Chicken Wings

$12.00

Wing Special (10)

$10.00

Tender Special (6)

$10.00

10 Wings (4 Cans)

$29.99

1/2 Doz Garlic Rolls

$5.00

1/2 Doz Rolls

$5.00

Salads

House

$10.00

Caesar

$11.00

Antipasto

$13.00

Greek

$12.00

Subs

Ham & Provolone Sub

$10.00

Italian Sub

$12.00

Tuna Sub

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

Wraps

Ham & Provolone Wrap

$9.00

Italian Wrap

$10.00

Tuna Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken Parm Dinner

$17.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$6.00

Meatballs (3)

$7.00

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$6.00

Extra Sauce

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Zeppole (12)

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Panna Cotta

Drinks

Fountain

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Can

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

2 Liter

Diet Pepsi 2L

$4.00

Pepsi 2L

$4.00

Catering

Small Trays

House

$45.00

Caesar

$45.00

Antipasto

$55.00

Assorted Subs

$105.00

Assorted Wraps

$85.00

Chicken Wings (50)

$60.00

Baked Ziti

$65.00

Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs

$85.00

Penne W/ Meatballs

$85.00

Chicken Parm

$75.00

Lasagna

$75.00

Large Trays

House

$60.00

Caesar

$60.00

Antipasto

$80.00

Assorted Subs

$225.00

Assorted Wraps

$185.00

Wings (100)

$120.00

Baked Ziti

$120.00

Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs

$140.00

Chicken Parm

$130.00

Penne W/ Meatballs

$140.00

Lasagna

$130.00

Pizza

10 " Pizza

Small Cheese

$12.00

Small Pepperoni

$14.00

Small Joey Pizza

$20.00

Small The Works

$24.00

Small Hawaii

$16.00

Small Veggie

$20.00

Small White

$20.00

Gluten Free

$14.00

16" Pizza

Large Cheese

$16.00

Large Pepperoni

$20.00

Large Joey pizza

$26.00

Large The Works

$29.00

Large Hawaii

$24.00

Large Veggie

$26.00

Large White

$26.00

Large Margarita

$26.00

Large Speciality

$16.00

Gramma Pizza

$20.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$4.00

Pepperoni Slice

$5.00

Joey Slice

$7.00

The Works Slice

$7.00

Hawaii Slice

$7.00

Veggie Slice

$7.00

White Slice

$7.00

Margherita Slice

$7.00

Eggplant Slice

$7.00

Gramma Slice

$7.00

Special

1 Slice Special

$5.99

Large 2 Topping Special

$16.00

Large Cheese Family Feast

Slice & Side Salad w/ Drink

$10.00

Frozen Gramma 12"

$10.00

Monday Large Cheese

$9.99

Family Combo

$29.99

Pizza Wing Special

$29.99
