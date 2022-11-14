Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Pizza
Sandwiches

The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville

282 Reviews

$

10420 Kingston Pike ste E

Knoxville, TN 37922

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese
Garlic Knots
16" Cheese

EXTRA DRESSING

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

APPETIZERS

Melty Cheesy goodness with Spinach, Artichokes, Jalapeños, served with warm toast points.

Cheesy Bread

$5.95
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.95
Saucy Meatballs

Saucy Meatballs

$8.95
Shrooms

Shrooms

$7.95

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.95

SALADS

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$6.95+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95+
House Salad

House Salad

$5.95+
Pineapple Walnut Spinach

Pineapple Walnut Spinach

$9.25+
Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$9.25+

Bacon Chicken Artichoke

$9.25+

Salad of the Moment

$9.25+
Strawberry Walnut

Strawberry Walnut

$9.25+Out of stock

Peach Caprese Salad

$9.25+

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

8" Cheese

$6.00

12" Cheese

$12.00

16" Cheese

$15.00

18" Cheese

$17.00

10" Cauliflower

$12.00

14" Cauliflower

$15.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

8" BLUE AND GREEN

$8.00

8" DIABLO JACK

$8.00

8" FITNESS PRO

$8.00

8" MAMMA MIA

$8.00

8" MARGHERITA

$8.00

8" MAUI WOWIE

$8.00

8" MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$8.00

8" PESTO SWIRL

$8.00

8" SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$8.00

8" THAI PIE

$8.00

8" THE BIG GREEK

$8.00

8" THE KING

$8.00

8" VEGGIE MAX

$8.00

8" FIREBIRD

$8.00

12" BLUE AND GREEN

$16.00

12" DIABLO JACK

$16.00

12" FIREBIRD

$16.00

12" FITNESS PRO

$16.00

12" JANE & COTTON

$16.00

12" MAMMA MIA

$16.00

12" MARGHERITA

$16.00

12" MAUI WOWIE

$16.00

12" MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$16.00

12" PESTO SWIRL

$16.00

12" SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$16.00

12" THAI PIE

$16.00

12" THE BIG GREEK

$16.00

12" THE KING

$16.00

12" VEGGIE MAX

$16.00

16" BLUE AND GREEN

$23.00

16" DIABLO JACK

$23.00

16" FITNESS PRO

$25.00

16" MAMMA MIA

$25.00

16" MARGHERITA

$23.00

16" MAUI WOWIE

$23.00

16" MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$23.00

16" PESTO SWIRL

$23.00

16" SPECIAL OF THE MOMENT

$25.00

16" SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$23.00

16" THAI PIE

$25.00

16" THE BIG GREEK

$25.00

16" THE KING

$25.00

16" VEGGIE MAX

$25.00

18" BLUE AND GREEN

$25.00

18" DIABLO JACK

$25.00

18" FITNESS PRO

$28.00

18" MAMMA MIA

$28.00

18" MARGHERITA

$25.00

18" MAUI WOWIE

$25.00

18" MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$25.00

18" PESTO SWIRL

$25.00

18" SPECIAL OF THE MOMENT

$28.00

18" SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$25.00

18" THAI PIE

$28.00

18" THE BIG GREEK

$28.00

18" THE KING

$28.00

18" VEGGIE MAX

$28.00

10" C - BLUE AND GREEN

$14.00

10" C - DIABLO JACK

$14.00

10" C - FIREBIRD

$14.00

10" C - FITNESS PRO

$14.00

10" C - MAMMA MIA

$14.00

10" C - MARGHERITA

$14.00

10" C - MAUI WOWIE

$14.00

10" C - MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$14.00

10" C - PESTO SWIRL

$14.00

10" C - SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$14.00

10" C - THAI PIE

$14.00

10" C - THE BIG GREEK

$14.00

10" C - THE KING

$14.00

10" C - VEGGIE MAX

$14.00

14" C - BLUE AND GREEN

$24.00

14" C - DIABLO JACK

$24.00

14" C - FIREBIRD

$24.00

14" C - FITNESS PRO

$24.00

14" C - MAMMA MIA

$24.00

14" C - MARGHERITA

$24.00

14" C - MAUI WOWIE

$24.00

14" C - MEMPHIS BBQ CHICKEN

$24.00

14" C - PESTO SWIRL

$24.00

14" C - SPICY CHICKEN RANCH

$24.00

14" C - THAI PIE

$24.00

14" C - THE BIG GREEK

$24.00

14" C - THE KING

$24.00

14" C - VEGGIE MAX

$24.00

PASTA

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$9.95

Lasagna

$11.95

SANDWICH

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Our delicious meatballs and signature sauce in a fresh hoagie bun topped with cheese baked in our Pizza Oven.....YUM

SWEETS

12" S'more Pizza

$13.95
8" S'more Pizza

8" S'more Pizza

$7.95
Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.95

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots

$6.95
Cowboy Cookie

Cowboy Cookie

$1.95

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.95Out of stock

KIDS MENU

CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

NOODLE W/ BUTTER

$5.95

NOODLE W/ MARINARA

$5.95

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Meatballs

$11.00+

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Greek Salad

$8.00+

Thai Salad

$10.00+

Pineapple Walnut

$10.00+

Artichoke Bacon Chicken

$10.00+

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00+

Spaghetti and Sauce

$10.00+

Pizza

Cheese

$8.00+

Pepperoni

$9.00+

Supreme

$10.00+

Hawaiian

$10.00+

All Meat

$10.00+

BBQ Chicken

$10.00+

Veggie

$10.00+

Marg

$10.00+

Sweets

Cowboy Cookie (1 per order)

$2.75

Cannoli (2 per order)

$6.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots (4 per order)

$8.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

San Pelligrino Sparkling water

$3.75

Panna Still Water

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

UnSweet Tea

$3.75

Sandwich

Meatball Sub w/chips

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to PK Online: Order and Pay here then give us a call when you arrive and we can run it out to your vehicle. Thank you for your continued support.

Website

Location

10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville, TN 37922

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Kitchen image
The Pizza Kitchen image
The Pizza Kitchen image
The Pizza Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bit Burger
orange star4.8 • 928
151 N Seven Oaks Dr Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Old Mill Bread Company
orange starNo Reviews
432 N Cedar Bluff Road KNOXVILLE, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Its All So Yummy Cafe
orange star4.6 • 668
124 S Peters Rd Knoxville, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley - 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
orange star4.3 • 908
10681 Hardin Valley Rd Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston