Food Trucks
Pizza
Sandwiches
The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
282 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to PK Online: Order and Pay here then give us a call when you arrive and we can run it out to your vehicle. Thank you for your continued support.
Location
10420 Kingston Pike ste E, Knoxville, TN 37922
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Gallo - Hardin Valley - 10681 Hardin Valley Rd
4.3 • 908
10681 Hardin Valley Rd Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurant
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurant