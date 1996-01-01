Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Pizza Nomad West Warwick Grubbery

63 Reviews

$$

291 Providence st

West warwick, RI 02893

Build Your Own 14" Large Pizza
French Fries

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own 10" Small Pizza

$7.99
Build Your Own 14" Large Pizza

$11.99
Build Your Own Party Square Pizza

$15.99
Build Your Own Vitruvian Mini Square Pizza

$9.99
Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza (Crust)

$11.99

ATTENTION: The crust used is gluten free however some toppings offered may NOT be gluten free.

Specialty Pizzas & Calzones

Great Divide (Small)

Small pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.

Great Divide (Large)

Large pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.

Great Divide (Square)

Square pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.

Peter Piper's Pickled Pizza (Limited Time)

$13.25+

A garlic parmesan sauce base topped with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese blend, chopped pickles, dill weed seasoning, and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch after it's cooked..

Harvest Moon (Limited Time)

$14.25+

Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend A perfect blend of flavors!

Alfredo

$13.25+

Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and alfredo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Backyard BBQ

$13.75+

Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and bbq sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

BBQ Chicken

$12.00+

Marinated chicken and BBQ sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Boas Festa

$14.00+

Our home Chourico and peppers with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Buffa-Q Chicken

$12.50+

Marinated chicken and Buffa-Q sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken

$12.50+

Marinated chicken and Buffalo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Cheeseburger

$13.25+

Grilled seasoned burger, chopped tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch on top of our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.25+

Chopped bacon, marinated chicken, and Buttermilk ranch with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

General Tso

$13.25+

Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and General Tso sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Greek

$13.25+

White pizza topped with olives, chopped tomatoes, banana peppers, feta and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Hawaiian

$11.25+

Ham, and pineapple with red sauce and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend

Lasagna

$14.25+

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and red sauce with you fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar

Meat Lovers

$14.25+

Red sauce, cheese, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ham

Mediterranean

$13.25+

Marinated chicken, cheese, feta, olives, olive oil, garlic, basil, and oregano

Murderoni

$13.25+

Red sauce, cheese, and too Much Pepperoni

Nomader What

$14.25+

The Nomad Special- Red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, olives, and green peppers

Orleans

$13.25+

Marinated chicken, cheese, roasted yellow & orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce

Steak and Cheese

$14.25+

American cheese base with shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Taco

$12.25+

Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Trifecta

$11.75+

White pizza with cheese, feta, and parmesan

Veggie Supreme

$13.25+

Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, olives, peppers, and tomatoes

Village

$13.25+

Cheese, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, feta, and oregano

White

$8.75+

Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, cheddar, and oregano

Yaki

$13.25+

Teriyaki sauce, cheese, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, chicken

Customer Pizza Creations

THE RADHIKA: Red sauce, cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, jalapenos, pineapples, and feta .

$14.00+

Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, and pineapples. By: Radhika

THE ISLANDER: Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, and onions

$13.50+

Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, and onions. Submitted by Marvin H.

RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce

$12.75+

RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce April 2021 Nomad Special

ROMAN RANCHER: White pizza with meatballs, bacon, and crispy onions topped with ranch and BBQ Sauce

$13.00+

ROMAN RANCHER: White pizza with meatballs, bacon, and crispy onions topped with ranch and BBQ Sauce February 2021 Nomad Special

BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with cheese, spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce

$13.00+

BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce By Martin

CHECK PLEASE: Alfredo Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, marinated chicken, and mushrooms

$13.50+

CHECK PLEASE: Alfredo Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, marinated chicken, and mushrooms By Bill T

SCANDALOUS: Buffalo sauce, cheese, cripsy chicken, and bacon

$13.75+

SCANDALOUS: Buffalo sauce, cheese, crispy chicken, and bacon By: Julia

KATHY: No Sauce, only cheese, cooked EXTRA LIGHT

$6.99+

KATHY: No Sauce, only cheese, cooked EXTRA LIGHT By Paul

INDECISION: Red sauce, cheese, regular pepperoni and curly pepperoni

$9.50+

INDECISION: Red sauce, cheese, regular pepperoni and curly pepperoni By Everyone's Girlfriend

DEATH BY BUFFALO:: cheese, crispy chicken, onions, crispy onions, banana peppers, buffalo sauce, ranch AFTER COOKED

$13.50+

cheese, crispy chicken, onions, crispy onions, banana peppers, buffalo sauce, ranch AFTER COOKED By Brandon

Wood Fired Grilled Flats

Harvest Moon Grilled Flat (Limited Time)

$14.25

Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter all on top of our fresh shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust. A perfect blend of flavors!

Alfredo Grilled Flat

$14.25

Crispy chicken, broccoli, and alfredo sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Backyard BBQ Grilled Flat

$14.25

Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Boas Festa Grilled Flat

$14.25

Our house-made Chourico and peppers on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Caprese Grilled Flat

$13.00

Pesto sauce, diced tomatoes, with balsamic reduction drizzle on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Cordon Bleu Grilled Flat

$14.25

Crispy chicken, ham, bacon, and honey mustard sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Fajita Grilled Flat

$14.25

Your choice of marinated chicken or steak, cheese, roasted orange and yellow peppers, onions, and fajita sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

General Tso's Grilled Flat

$14.25

Crispy chicken, broccoli, and General Tso's sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Gut Buster Grilled Flat

$13.50

Authentic NY System meat & weiners, onions, mustard, and celery salt on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Jamaican Jerk Grilled Flat

$14.25

Marinated chicken, roasted orange and yellow peppers, crispy onions, and Jamaican jerk sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Mac'N Grilled Flat

$13.75

Creamy macaroni and cheese with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella blend, and bread crumbs on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Old Persian Grilled Flat

$14.25

Crispy chicken, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, and garlic parmesan sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Orleans Grilled Flat

$14.25

Marinated chicken, roasted yellow and orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Parm Grilled Flat

$13.75

Marinara, and crispy chicken on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Spartan Grilled Flat

$14.25

Olive oil, garlic, oregano, olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and feta on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Twice Baked Grilled Flat

$13.50

Twice baked potatoes with a Monterey Jack, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese blend and bacon on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Yaki Grilled Flat

$14.25

Marinated chicken, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, and teriyaki sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.

Calzones

Build Your Own Pie (No Sauce)

$6.99

Build Your Own Calzone (Includes Sauce)

$6.99
Desperado Calzone

$13.75

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, white cheddar & Monterey Jack, seasoned taco beef, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, and Buffalo sauce with the top of the calzone eclipsed with cheese!

Man of War Calzone

$13.75

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, and our house-made Chourico and peppers

Lil Rhody Cheese Steak Calzone

$14.50

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, American cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, shaved steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms

Food Truck BBQ Calzone

$14.50

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, marinated chicken, bacon, cheese, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce

Buff'N Mac Calzone

$13.50

Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, breaded chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.00

Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar,, and breaded chicken

Meatball Parm Calzone

$12.25

Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar, and chopped meatballs

Italian Calzone

$13.00

Capicola, genoa, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, oil and vinegar

Lasagna Calzone

$13.75

Sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball

War Hammers

Cheesy Garlic War Hammers

$7.99

2 sliced Bavarian pretzels with garlic butter, cheese, and spices