The Pizza Nomad West Warwick Grubbery
63 Reviews
$$
291 Providence st
West warwick, RI 02893
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizzas & Calzones
Great Divide (Small)
Small pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
Great Divide (Large)
Large pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
Great Divide (Square)
Square pizza- Split it down the middle, you choose 2 specialty pizzas.
Peter Piper's Pickled Pizza (Limited Time)
A garlic parmesan sauce base topped with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella cheese blend, chopped pickles, dill weed seasoning, and a drizzle of buttermilk ranch after it's cooked..
Harvest Moon (Limited Time)
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend A perfect blend of flavors!
Alfredo
Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and alfredo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Backyard BBQ
Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and bbq sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
BBQ Chicken
Marinated chicken and BBQ sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Boas Festa
Our home Chourico and peppers with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Buffa-Q Chicken
Marinated chicken and Buffa-Q sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken
Marinated chicken and Buffalo sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Cheeseburger
Grilled seasoned burger, chopped tomatoes, and buttermilk ranch on top of our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chopped bacon, marinated chicken, and Buttermilk ranch with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
General Tso
Crispy chicken, diced broccoli, and General Tso sauce with our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Greek
White pizza topped with olives, chopped tomatoes, banana peppers, feta and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Hawaiian
Ham, and pineapple with red sauce and our fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend
Lasagna
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ricotta, and red sauce with you fresh house shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Meat Lovers
Red sauce, cheese, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon, and ham
Mediterranean
Marinated chicken, cheese, feta, olives, olive oil, garlic, basil, and oregano
Murderoni
Red sauce, cheese, and too Much Pepperoni
Nomader What
The Nomad Special- Red sauce, cheese, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, onions, olives, and green peppers
Orleans
Marinated chicken, cheese, roasted yellow & orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce
Steak and Cheese
American cheese base with shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Taco
Seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Trifecta
White pizza with cheese, feta, and parmesan
Veggie Supreme
Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, olives, peppers, and tomatoes
Village
Cheese, olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, onions, feta, and oregano
White
Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, cheddar, and oregano
Yaki
Teriyaki sauce, cheese, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, chicken
Customer Pizza Creations
THE RADHIKA: Red sauce, cheese, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, jalapenos, pineapples, and feta .
Red sauce, cheese, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, and pineapples. By: Radhika
THE ISLANDER: Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, and onions
Red sauce, cheese, ham, pineapple, bacon, and onions. Submitted by Marvin H.
RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce
RIVIEIRA MAYA: Cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, taco meat, smashed pineapples, crispy onions, topped with mango habanero sauce April 2021 Nomad Special
ROMAN RANCHER: White pizza with meatballs, bacon, and crispy onions topped with ranch and BBQ Sauce
ROMAN RANCHER: White pizza with meatballs, bacon, and crispy onions topped with ranch and BBQ Sauce February 2021 Nomad Special
BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with cheese, spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce
BETTY WHITE: White Pizza with spinach, chicken, and alfredo sauce By Martin
CHECK PLEASE: Alfredo Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, marinated chicken, and mushrooms
CHECK PLEASE: Alfredo Sauce, cheese, pepperoni, marinated chicken, and mushrooms By Bill T
SCANDALOUS: Buffalo sauce, cheese, cripsy chicken, and bacon
SCANDALOUS: Buffalo sauce, cheese, crispy chicken, and bacon By: Julia
KATHY: No Sauce, only cheese, cooked EXTRA LIGHT
KATHY: No Sauce, only cheese, cooked EXTRA LIGHT By Paul
INDECISION: Red sauce, cheese, regular pepperoni and curly pepperoni
INDECISION: Red sauce, cheese, regular pepperoni and curly pepperoni By Everyone's Girlfriend
DEATH BY BUFFALO:: cheese, crispy chicken, onions, crispy onions, banana peppers, buffalo sauce, ranch AFTER COOKED
cheese, crispy chicken, onions, crispy onions, banana peppers, buffalo sauce, ranch AFTER COOKED By Brandon
Wood Fired Grilled Flats
Harvest Moon Grilled Flat (Limited Time)
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow & orange peppers, crispy onions, cranberry sauce, and a drizzling of spiced pumpkin butter all on top of our fresh shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust. A perfect blend of flavors!
Alfredo Grilled Flat
Crispy chicken, broccoli, and alfredo sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Backyard BBQ Grilled Flat
Marinated chicken, bacon, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Boas Festa Grilled Flat
Our house-made Chourico and peppers on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Caprese Grilled Flat
Pesto sauce, diced tomatoes, with balsamic reduction drizzle on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Cordon Bleu Grilled Flat
Crispy chicken, ham, bacon, and honey mustard sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Fajita Grilled Flat
Your choice of marinated chicken or steak, cheese, roasted orange and yellow peppers, onions, and fajita sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
General Tso's Grilled Flat
Crispy chicken, broccoli, and General Tso's sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Gut Buster Grilled Flat
Authentic NY System meat & weiners, onions, mustard, and celery salt on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Jamaican Jerk Grilled Flat
Marinated chicken, roasted orange and yellow peppers, crispy onions, and Jamaican jerk sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Mac'N Grilled Flat
Creamy macaroni and cheese with our house shredded cheddar & mozzarella blend, and bread crumbs on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Old Persian Grilled Flat
Crispy chicken, spinach, mushrooms, black olives, and garlic parmesan sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Orleans Grilled Flat
Marinated chicken, roasted yellow and orange peppers, bacon, crispy onions, and bourbon sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Parm Grilled Flat
Marinara, and crispy chicken on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Spartan Grilled Flat
Olive oil, garlic, oregano, olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, and feta on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Twice Baked Grilled Flat
Twice baked potatoes with a Monterey Jack, cheddar, & mozzarella cheese blend and bacon on a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Yaki Grilled Flat
Marinated chicken, smashed pineapple, crispy onions, and teriyaki sauce on top of our house shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend and a thin wood fired grllled pizza crust.
Calzones
Build Your Own Pie (No Sauce)
Build Your Own Calzone (Includes Sauce)
Desperado Calzone
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, white cheddar & Monterey Jack, seasoned taco beef, crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos, and Buffalo sauce with the top of the calzone eclipsed with cheese!
Man of War Calzone
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, and our house-made Chourico and peppers
Lil Rhody Cheese Steak Calzone
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, American cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, shaved steak, peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Food Truck BBQ Calzone
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, marinated chicken, bacon, cheese, crispy onions, and BBQ sauce
Buff'N Mac Calzone
Creamy Mac N' Cheese, mozzarella & cheddar, breaded chicken, cheese, and buffalo sauce
Chicken Parm Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar,, and breaded chicken
Meatball Parm Calzone
Marinara, mozzarella & cheddar, and chopped meatballs
Italian Calzone
Capicola, genoa, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, oil and vinegar
Lasagna Calzone
Sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball