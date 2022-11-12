The Pizza Oven imageView gallery

The Pizza Oven

No reviews yet

4803 Gerrardstown Road Suite 3

Inwood, WV 25428

Appetizers

French Fries

$1.99

Tater Tots

$1.99

SINGLE Order

Pub Chips

$2.99

Basket of hand-cut fried potatoes served with our homemade Ranch.

Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Served with a side of our spicy sriracha sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

One pound of our regular fries topped with a blend of melted cheddar, mozzarella and crispy bacon. Served with a side of ranch.

Buffalo Wings

Traditional New York style chicken wings with a medium dry sauce baked to perfection. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Four all white meat, lightly breaded chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Marinara.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Eight sticks of beer-battered mozzarella, deep-fried and served with a side of marinara.

Jalapeno Bites

$6.99

Six jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara.

Potato Skins

$7.99

Loaded with cheddar cheese and crisp bacon crumbles. Served with a side of sour cream.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.99Out of stock

Lightly bread and tossed in a mild Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.

Breaded Mushrooms

Two-dozen served with ranch or marinara

Potizza

$8.99

Pizza crust filled with mashed potatoes and covered with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Sampler Platter

$12.99

Build Your Own Sampler by Choosing Any 3 from the following:

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Our delicious homemade dip served with your choice of fresh tortilla chips or mini baguettes.

Pub Pickles

$7.99

Six breaded dill spears deep-fried to a golden brown and served with a side of our ranch.

Salads

Garden Salad

Crispy leaf lettuce and tomatoes mixed with fresh sliced green pepper and red onion and topped with croutons and shredded cheddar cheese.

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and freshly shredded parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.49

Dices of lean turkey & ham on a bed of crispy leaf lettuce, fresh tomato and onion and topped with crispy bacon pieces and cheddar cheese.

California Cobb Salad

$11.49

Greek Salad

$8.49

Fresh field greens, onions, green peppers, black olives, roasted red peppers & crumbled feta served with Greek vinaigrette dressing.

Ensanada Salad

$11.49

Shredded breast of chicken with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and jalapeno peppers topped with crumbled tortillas and cheddar cheese on fresh romaine lettuce.

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$11.49

Grilled chicken breast glazed with sweet Teriyaki marinade and served on a bed of mixed salad greens, topped with diced pineapple, mandarin oranges, tomatoes and crumbled tortilla chips.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce atop a bed of Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.

Burgers

Big "A" Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. hamburger grilled any way you like with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Classic Cheeseburger

$8.99

6 oz. beef patty grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese and toppings.

South of the Border Burger

$9.99

Our Classic topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, salsa and sriracha sauce.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.99

Our Classic topped with crispy bacon strips.

Philly Burger

$9.99

Our Classic topped with Provolone cheese and grilled mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$9.99

Our Classic topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Barbecue Burger

$9.99

Our Classic marinated in our barbeque sauce with Provolone cheese and a beer battered onion ring.

Black & Blue Burger

$9.99

Our Classic grilled with blackened seasoning and topped with melted blue cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$9.99

Our Classic grilled and topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni and Provolone cheese.

Hawaiian Burger

$9.99

6 oz. burger covered in sweet teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple, topped with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Double Cheese Burger

$10.49

Two 1/4 lb. burgers grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese and toppings

Deli Sandwiches

The Reuben

$9.99

Shredded corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled Rye.

Chicken Cordon

$9.99

Crispy breaded chicken filet topped with thinly sliced grilled ham, melted Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard.

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$8.99

Lean, smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo and served on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.

Club Sandwich

$9.99

An American Classic with sliced turkey and ham, strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

American cheese between two slices of Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Ham and American cheese between two slices of Texas toast

Vegetarian Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of three cheeses with green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato and your choice of mayo or fat-free Italian

Grilled Clubster

$9.99

Hot ham and turkey with melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato and mayo on grilled Texas toast.

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded chicken breast filet on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy strips of bacon with lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast filet grilled and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Tex-Mex

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, freshly chopped red onion and green pepper, diced tomato and sliced jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Avocado & Swiss Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla layered with slices of avocado and Swiss cheese.

Pizzadilla

$7.99

Large grilled flour tortilla filled with tons of pepperoni and cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Freshly made tortilla chips with your choice of tomato salsa or our homemade black bean and corn salsa.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$10.99Out of stock

With your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$10.99

With your choice of marinara, meat sauce or Alfredo.

Fettucine Alfredo

$12.99

Lasagna

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken with melted cheese and served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

Subs

Philly Steak

With sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese.

Steak & Cheese

With melted Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.

Cheeseburger

Hand-pattied with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Meatball

Italian meatballs smothered with seasoned marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Sub

Our sub roll loaded with pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese, toasted in the oven and served golden brown. Additional toppings .50/each. Our sub roll loaded with pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese, toasted in the oven and served golden brown Additional toppings .50/each.

Italian

Layers of salami, pepperoni, ham and Provolone cheese drizzled with Italian dressing and oven toasted.

Philly Chicken

With sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese

California Chicken

With melted Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings

Chicken Parmesan

Strips of breaded chicken layered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Chicken

Boneless chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of toppings

Chicken Finger BLT

Breaded crispy chicken tenders with American cheese and bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Filet Sub

Breaded all-white meat chicken breasts with your choice of toppings.

Turkey & Swiss

Smoked turkey piled high with Swiss cheese and your choice of toppings

Ham & Cheese

Thinly sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings

Cold Cut

Layers of sliced salami, ham and bologna with American cheese and your choice of toppings.

Club

Thinly-sliced turkey and ham with strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BLT

Crispy strips of bacon with lettuce and tomato

Vegetarian

Your choice of three cheeses with green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing

Specials

Lunch Buffet

$8.99

Weds. Nite Buffet

$10.99

Thursday Special

$19.99

Regular Pizza

Personal 7"

$4.99

Medium 12"

$9.99

Large 16"

$13.99

Specialty Pizza

7" Specialty

$6.99

12" Specialty

$14.99

16" Specialty

$18.99

Premium Pizza

7" Premium

$7.99

12" Premium

$15.99

16" Premium

$19.99

Gourmet Pizza

Margherita

$10.99

Mediterranean

$14.99

Create your Own Gourmet

$9.99

Calzone

Small Calzone

$7.99

Large Calzone

$14.99

Fountain Drinks

Water

Small 12oz Coke

$1.50

Small 12oz Diet Coke

$1.50

Small 12oz Sprite

$1.50

Small 12oz Mello Yellow

$1.50

Small 12oz Pibb Extra

$1.50

Small 12oz Cherry Coke

$1.50

Small 12oz Root Beer

$1.50

Small 12oz Sweet Tea

$1.50

Small 12oz UN-Sweet Tea

$1.50

Small 12oz Fruit Punch

$1.50

Small 12oz PowerAde

$1.50

Small 12oz Lemonade

$1.50

Small 12oz Coffee

$1.50

Small 12oz Lemon

$1.50

Medium 20oz Coke

$1.90

Medium 20oz Diet Coke

$1.90

Medium 20oz Sprite

$1.90

Medium 20oz Mello Yellow

$1.90

Medium 20oz Pibb Extra

$1.90

Medium 20oz Cherry Coke

$1.90

Medium 20oz Root Beer

$1.90

Medium 20oz Sweet Tea

$1.90

Medium 20oz UN-Sweet Tea

$1.90

Medium 20oz Fruit Punch

$1.90

Medium 20oz PowerAde

$1.90

Medium 20oz Lemonade

$1.90

Medium 20oz Coffee

$1.90

Medium 20oz Lemon

$1.90

Large 32oz Coke

$2.25

Large 32oz Diet Coke

$2.25

Large 32oz Sprite

$2.25

Large 32oz Mello Yellow

$2.25

Large 32oz Pibb Extra

$2.25

Large 32oz Cherry Coke

$2.25

Large 32oz Root Beer

$2.25

Large 32oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

Large 32oz UN-Sweet Tea

$2.25

Large 32oz Fruit Punch

$2.25

Large 32oz PowerAde

$2.25

Large 32oz Lemonade

$2.25

Large 32oz Coffee

$2.25

Large 32oz Lemon

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.50

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$2.50

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Bottled Water

$0.99

20 oz. Coke

$1.99

20 oz. Diet Coke

$1.99

20 oz. Mtn Dew

$1.99

20 oz. Dr. Pepper

$1.99

20 oz. Soda

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
"More Than Just Pizza"

4803 Gerrardstown Road Suite 3, Inwood, WV 25428

Leesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
