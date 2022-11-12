The Pizza Oven
4803 Gerrardstown Road Suite 3
Inwood, WV 25428
Appetizers
French Fries
Tater Tots
SINGLE Order
Pub Chips
Basket of hand-cut fried potatoes served with our homemade Ranch.
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with a side of our spicy sriracha sauce.
Bacon Cheese Fries
One pound of our regular fries topped with a blend of melted cheddar, mozzarella and crispy bacon. Served with a side of ranch.
Buffalo Wings
Traditional New York style chicken wings with a medium dry sauce baked to perfection. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Four all white meat, lightly breaded chicken strips. Served with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Marinara.
Mozzarella Sticks
Eight sticks of beer-battered mozzarella, deep-fried and served with a side of marinara.
Jalapeno Bites
Six jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara.
Potato Skins
Loaded with cheddar cheese and crisp bacon crumbles. Served with a side of sour cream.
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
Lightly bread and tossed in a mild Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Breaded Mushrooms
Two-dozen served with ranch or marinara
Potizza
Pizza crust filled with mashed potatoes and covered with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
Chips & Salsa
Sampler Platter
Build Your Own Sampler by Choosing Any 3 from the following:
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our delicious homemade dip served with your choice of fresh tortilla chips or mini baguettes.
Pub Pickles
Six breaded dill spears deep-fried to a golden brown and served with a side of our ranch.
Salads
Garden Salad
Crispy leaf lettuce and tomatoes mixed with fresh sliced green pepper and red onion and topped with croutons and shredded cheddar cheese.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons and freshly shredded parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
Dices of lean turkey & ham on a bed of crispy leaf lettuce, fresh tomato and onion and topped with crispy bacon pieces and cheddar cheese.
California Cobb Salad
Greek Salad
Fresh field greens, onions, green peppers, black olives, roasted red peppers & crumbled feta served with Greek vinaigrette dressing.
Ensanada Salad
Shredded breast of chicken with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and jalapeno peppers topped with crumbled tortillas and cheddar cheese on fresh romaine lettuce.
Caribbean Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast glazed with sweet Teriyaki marinade and served on a bed of mixed salad greens, topped with diced pineapple, mandarin oranges, tomatoes and crumbled tortilla chips.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce atop a bed of Romaine lettuce with diced tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and blue cheese crumbles.
Burgers
Big "A" Burger
1/2 lb. hamburger grilled any way you like with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Classic Cheeseburger
6 oz. beef patty grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese and toppings.
South of the Border Burger
Our Classic topped with Pepper Jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, salsa and sriracha sauce.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Our Classic topped with crispy bacon strips.
Philly Burger
Our Classic topped with Provolone cheese and grilled mushrooms, green peppers and onions.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Our Classic topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Barbecue Burger
Our Classic marinated in our barbeque sauce with Provolone cheese and a beer battered onion ring.
Black & Blue Burger
Our Classic grilled with blackened seasoning and topped with melted blue cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza Burger
Our Classic grilled and topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni and Provolone cheese.
Hawaiian Burger
6 oz. burger covered in sweet teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple, topped with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Double Cheese Burger
Two 1/4 lb. burgers grilled to perfection with your choice of cheese and toppings
Deli Sandwiches
The Reuben
Shredded corned beef, melted Swiss, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled Rye.
Chicken Cordon
Crispy breaded chicken filet topped with thinly sliced grilled ham, melted Swiss cheese and Dijon mustard.
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich
Lean, smoked turkey with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo and served on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.
Club Sandwich
An American Classic with sliced turkey and ham, strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese between two slices of Texas toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Ham and American cheese between two slices of Texas toast
Vegetarian Sandwich
Your choice of three cheeses with green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato and your choice of mayo or fat-free Italian
Grilled Clubster
Hot ham and turkey with melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato and mayo on grilled Texas toast.
Chicken Filet Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast filet on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT Sandwich
Crispy strips of bacon with lettuce and tomato on your choice of white, wheat or Rye.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless chicken breast filet grilled and served on a bun with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Tex-Mex
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, freshly chopped red onion and green pepper, diced tomato and sliced jalapeno. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Avocado & Swiss Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla layered with slices of avocado and Swiss cheese.
Pizzadilla
Large grilled flour tortilla filled with tons of pepperoni and cheese and served with a side of pizza sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Freshly made tortilla chips with your choice of tomato salsa or our homemade black bean and corn salsa.
Pasta
Spaghetti
With your choice of marinara or meat sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Cheese Ravioli
With your choice of marinara, meat sauce or Alfredo.
Fettucine Alfredo
Lasagna
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Breaded chicken with melted cheese and served with a side of spaghetti with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Subs
Philly Steak
With sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Provolone cheese.
Steak & Cheese
With melted Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings.
Cheeseburger
Hand-pattied with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Meatball
Italian meatballs smothered with seasoned marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Sub
Our sub roll loaded with pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese, toasted in the oven and served golden brown. Additional toppings .50/each. Our sub roll loaded with pepperoni, pizza sauce and cheese, toasted in the oven and served golden brown Additional toppings .50/each.
Italian
Layers of salami, pepperoni, ham and Provolone cheese drizzled with Italian dressing and oven toasted.
Philly Chicken
With sautéed green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese
California Chicken
With melted Provolone cheese and your choice of toppings
Chicken Parmesan
Strips of breaded chicken layered with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken
Boneless chicken breast grilled and served with your choice of toppings
Chicken Finger BLT
Breaded crispy chicken tenders with American cheese and bacon, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Filet Sub
Breaded all-white meat chicken breasts with your choice of toppings.
Turkey & Swiss
Smoked turkey piled high with Swiss cheese and your choice of toppings
Ham & Cheese
Thinly sliced ham with your choice of cheese and toppings
Cold Cut
Layers of sliced salami, ham and bologna with American cheese and your choice of toppings.
Club
Thinly-sliced turkey and ham with strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BLT
Crispy strips of bacon with lettuce and tomato
Vegetarian
Your choice of three cheeses with green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, red onions, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of mayo or Italian dressing
Fountain Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
"More Than Just Pizza"
