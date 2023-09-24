The Pizza Place 170 East Bonita Avenue
170 East Bonita Avenue
San Dimas, CA 91773
Food
Appetizers
Pizza Place Cheesy Sticks
Our thin crust pizza dough, topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese
Cheese Bread
Garlic bread topped with cheese
Garlic Bread Sticks
Our thin crust pizza dough, topped with garlic butter
Popcorn Chicken
Garlic Bread
8 Pieces Hot Wings
Buffalo, barbeque, or Italian rub
12 Pieces Hot Wings
Buffalo, barbeque, or Italian rub
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Served with ranch, bleu cheese, or spicy ranch
Italian Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with cheese, onions, olives, and jalapeños. Served with salsa
Pizza Rolls
Pepperoni and cheese rolled together in pizza dough
Pizza Bread
Our sandwich roll is split and topped with pizza sauce, cheese, and your choice of 2 toppings
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Zucchini Sticks
Served with ranch
Jalapeño Poppers
Deep-fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, served with ranch
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushroom caps stuffed with sausage
3 Items Sampler Platter
Choose from appetizers with *
4 Items Sampler Platter
Choose from appetizers with *
Side Meatball
Side Sausage
Onion Rings
Fries
Salads and Soup
Chicken Caesar
Marinated chicken breast tossed with croutons, red onions, shredded parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread
Italian Turkey Cobb
Chopped turkey, provolone, tomato, olives, onions, bacon, and a hard-boiled egg. Served with garlic bread
Dinner Salad
Antipasto Salad
BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with bacon, tomatoes, croutons, and onions. Served with garlic bread
Pizza Place Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach tossed with bacon, tomatoes, croutons, mushrooms, onions, a hard-boiled egg, and creamy Italian dressing. Served with garlic bread
Chicken & Pasta Florentine Soup
Soup & Salad Combo
Pasta Salad
Free Antipasto Salad
Sandwiches
Cold Combo
Ham, salami, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
Deli Sub
Choice of ham, roast beef, salami, or turkey with provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and mustard
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, lettuce, and provolone
Meatball
Toasted roll with meatballs with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Sausage
Toasted roll with sausage with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Philly Style Roast Beef
Sautéed with bell peppers and red onions. Topped with melted provolone
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken breast cooked in marinara topped with provolone
Hot Pastrami
Toasted roll with pastrami, mustard, and pickles
House Special
Toasted roll with pastrami, roast beef, and ham sauteed with bell peppers and onions. Topped with melted provolone
This and That
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries topped with chili and cheese
Fat Kid Fries
French fries topped with cheese and bacon
Chili Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with chili and cheese
Cheeseburger and Fries
Cheeseburger topped with 1000 island spread, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
Chili Cheeseburger and Fries
Hamburger topped with chili and cheese
Beef Taco
Corn tortilla taco with cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Side Dressings
Pizza & Calzones
Build Your Own Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Small BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
Medium BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
X Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
XX Large BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
Giant BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Chicken Breast, Onion
BLT Pizza
Small BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
Medium BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
Large BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
XL BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
XXL BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
Giant BLT Pizza
Mayo & Mustard, Mozzarella, Bacon, Tomato, Topped with Lettuce in Ranch
Breakfast Pizza
Small Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
Medium Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
Large Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
X Large Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
XX Large Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
Giant Breakfast
Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Small Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
Large Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
X Large Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
XX Large Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
Giant Buffalo Chicken
Hot Wing Sauce, Eggs, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Popcorn Chicken, Onion
Calzones
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Small Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
Medium Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
X Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
XX Large Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
Giant Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Mushroom, Fresh Garlic
Chicken Carbonara Pizza
Small Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
Medium Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
Large Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
X Large Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
XX Large Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
Giant Chicken Carbonara
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Fresh Garlic
Chicken Florentine Pizza
Small Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
Medium Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
Large Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
X Large Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
XX Large Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
Giant Chicken Florentine
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Spinach, Fresh Garlic
Hot Pastrami Pizza
Small Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
Medium Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
Large Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
X Large Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
XX Large Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
Giant Hot Pastrami
Mustard, Mozzarella, Pastrami, Pickles
House Special Pizza
Small House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
Medium House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
Large House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
X Large House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
XX Large House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
Giant House Special
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, Onion, Olives
Margherita Pizza
Small Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
Medium Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
Large Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
X Large Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
XX Large Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
Giant Margherita
Olive Oil, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Oregano
Mexicana Pizza
Small Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
Medium Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
Large Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
X Large Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
XX Large Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
Giant Pizza Mexicana
Salsa, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, Red onion, Olives, Tomato
Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Small Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
Medium Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
Large Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
X Large Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
XX Large Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
Giant Philly Cheese Steak
Alfredo, Mozzarella, Sautéed Roast Beef, Bell Peppers, Onion
Slices
Giant Slice Build Your Own
Giant Slice Works
Choose 4 toppings
Giant Slice Buffalo Chicken
Giant Slice Veggie
Giant Slice Philly Cheese Steak
Giant Slice House Special
Giant Slice Margherita
Giant Slice BBQ Chicken
Giant Slice BLT
Giant Slice Hot Pastrami
Giant Slice Chicken Alfredo
Giant Slice Chicken Carbonara
Giant Slice Chicken Florentine
Giant Slice Breakfast
Giant Slice Pizza Mexicana
Veggie Pizza
Small Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
Medium Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
Large Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
X Large Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
XX Large Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
Giant Veggie
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Red Onion, Olives, Mushroom, Artichoke
Works (8 Topping Pizza)
Lunch Pasta & Entree🍝
Pasta and Entrées LUNCH
L-Spaghetti Marinara
L-Cheese Ravioli Marinara
L-Meat Ravioli Marinara
L-Shells with Ricotta
L-Homemade Meat Lasagna
L-Fettuccine Alfredo
L-Fettuccine Carbonara
L-Fettuccine Florentine
L-Chicken Parmesan
ALC - Spaghetti Marinara
ALC - Cheese Ravioli Marinara
ALC - Meet Ravioli Marinara
ALC - Shells W/ Riccota
ALC - Lasagna
ALC - Alfredo
ALC - CHX Alfredo
ALC - Fettuccine Carbonara
ALC - Fettuccine Florentine
ALC - Chicken Parmesan
Beer
Draft Beer
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Light
805
Dos XX
Mind Haze
VooDoo
Pacifico
Modelo
Sculpin
Space Dust
Contact Haze
Mango Cart
Blue Moon
Lagunitas
Old Stump
Cali Squeeze
Octoberfest
Bluemoon
Stella
Claremont craft
Bottled Beer
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budweiser
BTL Coors Light
BTL Miller Light
BTL Pacifico
BTL Corona
BTL Guinness
BTL Bud 0
BTL Heineken
BTL Newcastle
BTL Estrella
Bucket of Coronas
Bucket of Budweiser
Bucket of Bud Light
Bucket of Michelob
Bucket of Coors Light Aluminum
Canned Beer
Wine
Red Wine GLS
Red Wine BTL
White Wine BTL
Beverages
Catering
Catering Spaghetti Marinara
Catering Cheese Ravioli Marinara
Catering Meat Ravioli Marinara
Catering Homemade Meat Lasagna
Catering Fettuccine Alfredo
Catering Antipasto Salad
Catering Dinner Salad
Catering Caesar Salad
10 lbs Hot Wings - Buffalo
10 lbs Hot Wings - Barbeque
10 lbs Hot Wings - Italian Rub
Catering Hot Wings - No Flavor
ALC - Spaghetti Marinara
ALC - Cheese Ravioli Marinara
ALC - Meet Ravioli Marinara
ALC - Shells W/ Riccota
ALC - Lasagna
ALC - Alfredo
ALC - CHX Alfredo
ALC - Fettuccine Carbonara
ALC - Fettuccine Florentine
ALC - Chicken Parmesan
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
170 East Bonita Avenue, San Dimas, CA 91773