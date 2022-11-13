Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press - Anaheim Plaza

3,106 Reviews

$

1700 S Harbor Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92802

PYO Pizza ^
The Press Cheese ^
Fries ^

App and Sharable Plates ^

Totchos

Totchos

$14.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$11.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$13.95

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$19.95

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$33.95

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Entrees^

Burger

Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef, Grilled Onions, lettuce, tomato, dill pickle and American Cheese served with French Fries and Ketchup

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Hand Shredded Pork Shoulder with BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw. Served with French Fries.

Street Taco Trio

Street Taco Trio

$18.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Fries ^

Fries ^

$6.50

Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$14.00

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$10.50

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$11.50

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$12.50

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$14.00

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$14.00

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$14.00

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Jr. Editor ^

$11.95

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.45

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Single Stack ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$20.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$22.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$20.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Small Stack ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$32.99

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$39.99

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$32.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Large Stack ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$64.99

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$75.99

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$64.99

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Two For Tuesday ^

2 for Tuesday ^

$22.00

2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!

LG PYO ^

$26.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Press Cheese ^

LG Press Cheese ^

$15.95

One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Daily ^

LG Daily ^

$17.45

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Post ^

LG Post ^

$18.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Herald ^

LG Herald ^

$23.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Chronicle ^

LG Chronicle ^

$23.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Sun ^

LG Sun ^

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Times ^

LG Times ^

$23.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Tribune ^

LG Tribune ^

$23.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL PYO ^

$29.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese ^

XL Press Cheese ^

$19.95Out of stock

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily ^

XL Daily ^

$21.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post ^

XL Post ^

$23.95Out of stock

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle ^

XL Chronicle ^

$25.95Out of stock

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald ^

XL Herald ^

$25.95Out of stock

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun ^

XL Sun ^

$25.95Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times ^

XL Times ^

$25.95Out of stock

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune ^

XL Tribune ^

$25.95Out of stock

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$12.95

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.25

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.45

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$3.50

Bottled Water ^

$4.00

Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$7.95

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$17.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$18.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$17.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$34.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$34.95

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$31.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$64.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$69.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$59.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Sunday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 1:00 am
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

1700 S Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92802

