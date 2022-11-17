Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press Celebration FL

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.,

Celebration, FL 34747

Order Again

Two For Tuesday ^

2 for Tuesday ^

$14.95

2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!

Original 11" Pizzas^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$13.99

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$9.99

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$10.99

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$12.49

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$13.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$11.79

XL Pizzas^

XL PYO ^

$23.49

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese ^

XL Press Cheese ^

$19.99

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily ^

XL Daily ^

$20.99

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post ^

XL Post ^

$22.49

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle ^

XL Chronicle ^

$23.49

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald ^

XL Herald ^

$23.49

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun ^

XL Sun ^

$23.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times ^

XL Times ^

$23.49

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune ^

XL Tribune ^

$23.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$8.99

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$13.99

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$26.99

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$10.49

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$10.49

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$6.49

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.49

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^
$2.99

Fountain Drink ^

$2.99

Bottled Water ^

$1.60

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^
$6.99

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$6.99
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$2.59

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$3.89

Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Tiramisu ^

Tiramisu ^

$5.99

Ice Cream Sandwich ^

$5.99

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
S'mores

S'mores

$6.99
Swirl

Swirl

$5.99

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$14.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$28.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$28.95

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$25.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$55.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$69.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$50.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water (Zephyrhills)

$1.60

Minute Maid Apple Juice 100% Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice 100% Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Tropical Blend Bottle

$3.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.50

Vitaminwater XXX Bottle

$3.50

Bodyarmor Tropical Punch Bottles

$3.99

Bodyarmor Orange Mango Bottles

$3.99

Bodyarmor Coconut Lite Bottles

$3.99

Bodyarmor Pineapple Coconut Bottle

$3.99

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Bottle

$2.99

Powerade Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.99

Hubert's Blackberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Blueberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Original Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Watermelon Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Bottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.50

Fanta Orange Bottle

$3.50

Monster Energy Can

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Can

$3.99

Smartwater Watermelon Mint Bottle

$1.99

Smartwater Cucumber Lime Bottle

$1.99

Smartwater Pineapple Kiwi Bottle

$1.99

Hershey's Chocolate

$3.25

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Bottled Water (Zephyrhills)

$1.60

Minute Maid Pink Limonade Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade Bottle

$3.50

Monster Energy Zero Ultra Can

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Paradise Can

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Watermelon Can

$3.99

Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana Bottle

$3.99

Bodyarmor Strawberry Lemonade Lyte Bottle

$3.99

Smartwater Glaceau Bottle

$1.99

Nesquik Chocolate

$3.25

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Bodyarmor Fruit Punch

$3.99

Bodyarmor Peach Mango

$3.99

Bodyarmor Blackout Berry

$3.99

Arizona Mucho Mango

$3.99

Arizona Fruit Punch

$3.99

Arizona Watermelon

$3.99

Bodyarmor Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.99

Bodyarmor Tropical Coconut

$3.99

Bodyarmor Watermelon

$3.99

Coca-Cola Zero Bottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola Diet Bottle

$3.50

Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana

$3.99

Bodyarmor Orange Mango

$3.99

Bodyarmor

$3.00

PI DAY

PI DAY

$3.14
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

6079 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.,, Celebration, FL 34747

The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

