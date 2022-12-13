The Pizza Press Natomas
1,664 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!
Location
2281 Del Paso Rd, STE #150, Sacramento, CA 95835
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Jamba - 000508 - Park Place Center
4.5 • 2,469
4640 Natomas Blvd #120 Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurant
Jamba - 000538 - Gateway Oaks - Sacramento
4.6 • 1,995
2600 Gateway Oaks Dr. Sacramento, CA 95833
View restaurant
Track 7 The Other Side - East Sacramento
4.3 • 614
5090 Folsom Blvd Sacremento, CA 95819
View restaurant
More near Sacramento