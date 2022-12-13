Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press Natomas

1,664 Reviews

$

2281 Del Paso Rd

STE #150

Sacramento, CA 95835

Order Again

Salad

PYO Salad

$8.95

Insalata Italian

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons and Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Add Two Toppings

$1.00

Side Salad

$2.95

Dessert

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.50

Deep Dish Cookie

$6.50

Wings

5pcs

$6.25

10pcs

$12.50

20pcs

$19.95

Wings Park Place

5pcs

$6.25

10pcs

$12.50

20pcs

$19.95

Pizza

Publish Your Own Pizza

Publish Your Own Pizza

$12.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese

The Press Cheese

$8.95

Red sauce, mozzarella and one cheese.

The Daily

The Daily

$9.75

One sauce, one cheese and one topping

The Chronicle

The Chronicle

$12.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald

The Herald

$12.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun

The Sun

$12.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple, grape tomato, and scallion.

The Times

The Times

$12.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune

The Tribune

$12.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, Kalamata olives, and ricotta.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce $.50

$0.50

You may choose from any of our in house sauces as a side for just $.50!

The New Deal (Half Pizza)

The New Deal (Half Pizza)

$7.50
5 Pc Wings

5 Pc Wings

$6.95Out of stock

Salad

Publish Your Own Salad

$8.95

Build your own salad from the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese

$8.95

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette.

Insalata Italian

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons and Italian dressing.

Side Salad Romaine base

$2.95

Romain, Parmesan, dressing of choice

Side Salad Spring mix base

$2.95

Spring mix, Parmesan, Tomatoes, dressing of choice

Dessert

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

An oven-baked chocolate chip cookie. Made fresh daily!

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

A scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 fresh baked cookies.

(CK) Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Two Fresh Baked Cookies for $4

$4.00

Deep Dish Cookie

$6.50

Ice Cream Float

$5.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Premium Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Combo

Side Salad and Drink Combo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2281 Del Paso Rd, STE #150, Sacramento, CA 95835

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

