Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press North Holywood

review star

No reviews yet

2938 N Belt Line Rd.

Irving, TX 75062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Sun ^

Original 11" Pizzas^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$10.99

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$8.59

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$9.29

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$9.79

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$10.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$10.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$10.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$10.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$8.49

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$8.95

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$12.95

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$22.95

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$10.49

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$10.49

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.50

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$7.25

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$2.69

Bottled Water ^

$2.25

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$5.99
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$2.99

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$2.99

Root beer Float ^

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie ^

$2.00

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$17.49

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$15.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$16.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$28.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$29.99

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$25.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$56.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$56.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$51.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

2938 N Belt Line Rd., Irving, TX 75062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Beltline Road)
orange starNo Reviews
3613 N Beltline Road Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
El Fenix Irving
orange starNo Reviews
3911 W Airport Frwy Irving, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
orange star4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurantnext
Salmaspizzapastawings100%Zabiha Halal - 2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mariscos La Marina - Irving
orange starNo Reviews
1335 N Beltline Rd Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irving

Red Hot & Blue - Irving TX Old
orange star4.2 • 1,646
5910 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75039
View restaurantnext
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Story Road)
orange star4.4 • 909
1500 N. Story Road #612 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 020 - Las Colinas
orange star4.5 • 461
7601 N MacArthur Blvd Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Fortune House Chinese Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 453
8150 N Macarthur Blvd Ste 190 Irving, TX 75063
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Longview
orange star4.1 • 203
110 Triple Creek Dr Longview, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Urban Bricks - Irving, TX - UB53
orange star4.3 • 148
2000 Esters Road Irving, TX 75061
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irving
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston