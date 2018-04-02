Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

The Pizza Press Las Vegas

222 Reviews

$

3200 Las Vegas Blvd.

Suite S 1265

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Original 11" Pizzas^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$12.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$10.25

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$11.25

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$9.45

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$13.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$13.25

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$13.25

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$13.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$13.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$9.00

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$8.50

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$9.25

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.00

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$9.25

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$3.95

Bottled Water ^

$2.95

Virgils cream soda.^

$2.25

Virgils root beer.^

$3.50

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$7.95
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$2.45

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$4.00
Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$3.95

Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Float ^

$5.45

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$14.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$28.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$28.95

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$25.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$55.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$69.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$50.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

3200 Las Vegas Blvd., Suite S 1265, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fries 'n Pies - Paradise
orange starNo Reviews
4503 Paradise Road Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Good Pie - Arts District
orange star4.6 • 1,236
1212 S Main St Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Downtown Terrace
orange star4.2 • 1,913
707 Fremont St. Las Vegas, NV 89101
View restaurantnext
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
orange star4.7 • 761
3421 East Tropicana Ave Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV 89128
View restaurantnext
Amore Taste of Chicago - Durango
orange star4.0 • 1,001
3945 S Durango Dr Ste A8 Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Maxie's Las Vegas
orange star4.1 • 852
3545 S Las Vegas Blvd Building 18 Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
ameriCAN Beer & Cocktails
orange star4.4 • 590
7120 Rafael Ridge Road Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
orange star4.6 • 334
Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001236 - Fashion Show Mall
orange star4.2 • 18
3200 Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001294 - Miracle Mile
orange star4.2 • 18
3663 Las Vegas Blvd S Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
South Summerlin
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Centennial
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston