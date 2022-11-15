Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

The Pizza Press North Holywood

37 Reviews

$

5077 Lankershim

Suite A

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Order Again

Popular Items

PYO Pizza ^
2 for Tuesday ^

Two For Tuesday ^

2 for Tuesday ^

$14.95

2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!

Original 11" Pizzas^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$10.85

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$9.29

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$9.69

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$9.79

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$10.79

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$10.79

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$10.79

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$10.79

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$10.79

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$9.49

LG Pizzas ^

LG PYO ^

$22.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Press Cheese ^

LG Press Cheese ^

$14.95

One sauce and mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Daily ^

LG Daily ^

$17.49

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Herald ^

LG Herald ^

$22.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Post ^

LG Post ^

$17.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Chronicle ^

LG Chronicle ^

$22.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Sun ^

LG Sun ^

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Times ^

LG Times ^

$22.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

LG Tribune ^

LG Tribune ^

$22.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Large (14 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL 16' Pizzas^

XL PYO ^

$28.49

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese ^

XL Press Cheese ^

$19.99

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily ^

XL Daily ^

$24.09

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post ^

XL Post ^

$24.99

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle ^

XL Chronicle ^

$27.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald ^

XL Herald ^

$27.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun ^

XL Sun ^

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times ^

XL Times ^

$27.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune ^

XL Tribune ^

$27.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$9.50

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$15.50

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$25.00

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$10.49

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$9.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$10.29

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$10.29

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.50

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.99

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$3.29

Bottled Water ^

$2.79

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$6.50
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$2.79

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$4.00

Root beer Float ^

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie ^

$2.00Out of stock

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$17.49

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$15.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$16.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$28.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$29.99

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$25.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$56.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$56.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$51.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

5077 Lankershim, Suite A, North Hollywood, CA 91601

Directions

The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

Toluca Lake
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
