Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press Pearl City, HI

1,387 Reviews

$

1000 Kamehameha Highway

Suite 233

Pearl City, HI 96782

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$14.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$10.95

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$11.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Times ^

The Times ^

$14.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Post ^

The Post ^

$12.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$14.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$14.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$12.99

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

10pc Wings ^

$18.99

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

20pc Wings ^

$31.99

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$11.95

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad ^

$5.00

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.95

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms ^

$9.95

Mozzarella Sticks ^

$6.95

Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapeno Cheesy Bread

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Bread

$11.95

BBQ Chicken Cheesy Bread

$11.95

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Water ^

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert ^

2 Cookie Deal ^

$3.50

Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich ^

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$4.00

Cheesecake ^

$6.95
Deep Dish Cookie ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$7.95

Stacks Combos ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$20.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$25.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$22.99

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$36.99

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$46.99

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & One Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$36.99
Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$73.99

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$86.99

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$73.99

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Kamehameha Highway, Suite 233, Pearl City, HI 96782

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tour Cafe - PEARL CITY
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Kuala St #108 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Rokaru Shabu Shabu
orange star4.1 • 491
1140 Kuala St #104 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Cherry On Top - Pearl City
orange starNo Reviews
1140 Kuala Street #112 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Kozo Sushi - Pearl City
orange starNo Reviews
1029 Makolu Street Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Xpresso Cafe - 94-333 Waipahu Depot St.
orange starNo Reviews
94-333 Waipahu Depot St. Waipahu, HI 96797
View restaurantnext
Pieology 8131 - Pearlridge Mall
orange starNo Reviews
98-1005 Moanalua Rd. Aeia, HI 96701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pearl City

Rokaru Shabu Shabu
orange star4.1 • 491
1140 Kuala St #104 Pearl City, HI 96782
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pearl City
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston