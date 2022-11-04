Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

The Pizza Press Rancho Santa Margarita CA

208 Reviews

$$

30642 Rancho Santa Margarita Pkwy., #E-104

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Popular Items

PYO Pizza ^
The Daily ^
The Post ^

Original 11" Pizzas^ (Copy)

PYO Pizza ^

PYO Pizza ^

$16.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

The Press Cheese ^

$10.95

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

The Daily ^

$11.95

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

The Post ^

$12.95

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

The Chronicle ^

$13.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

The Herald ^

$13.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

The Sun ^

$13.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

The Times ^

$13.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

The Tribune ^

$14.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$10.95

Salad ^ (Copy)

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$8.95

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

Caesar Salad ^

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$8.45

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

Insalata Italian ^

$8.45

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Side Salad ^

$4.25

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$5.25

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^ (Copy)

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$9.95

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^ (Copy)

Fountain Drink ^

Fountain Drink ^

$2.25

IBC Root Beer ^

$3.25

Bottled Water ^

$2.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

30642 Rancho Santa Margarita Pkwy., #E-104, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Directions

