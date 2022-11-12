Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizza Press DoCo

419 Reviews

$

405 K Street

Suite 240

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Pizza

Publish Your Own Pizza

Publish Your Own Pizza

$12.95

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese

The Press Cheese

$8.95

Red sauce, mozzarella and one cheese.

The Daily

The Daily

$9.75

One sauce, one cheese and one topping

The Chronicle

The Chronicle

$12.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald

The Herald

$12.95

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun

The Sun

$12.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple, grape tomato, and scallion.

The Times

The Times

$12.95

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune

The Tribune

$12.95

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, Kalamata olives, and ricotta.

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.95

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce $.50

$0.50

You may choose from any of our in house sauces as a side for just $.50!

The New Deal (Half Pizza)

The New Deal (Half Pizza)

$7.50
5 Pc Wings

5 Pc Wings

$6.95

Salad

Publish Your Own Salad

$8.95

Build your own salad from the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese

$8.95

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella and balsamic vinaigrette.

Insalata Italian

$8.95

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons and Italian dressing.

Side Salad Romaine base

$2.95

Romain, Parmesan, dressing of choice

Side Salad Spring mix base

$2.95

Spring mix, Parmesan, Tomatoes, dressing of choice

Dessert

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

An oven-baked chocolate chip cookie. Made fresh daily!

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.50

A scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between 2 fresh baked cookies.

(CK) Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Two Fresh Baked Cookies for $4

$4.00

Deep Dish Cookie

$6.50

Ice Cream Float

$5.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Premium Bottled Root Beer

$3.75

Bottled Water

$2.50

Combo

Side Salad and Drink Combo

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 K Street, Suite 240, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

