Pizza
Salad
The Pizza Press San Jose CA
975 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!
Location
2200 Eastridge Loop, Ste. 1408, San Jose, CA 95122
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Jose
Paris Baguette - 3505-Grand Century Mall
4.1 • 202
1111 Story Road #1076 San Jose, CA 95122
View restaurant