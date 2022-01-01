Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza

The Pizza Press Tustin CA

1 Review

$

15090 Kensington Park Dr.

Tustin, CA 92782

Original 11" Pizzas^

$12.75

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese ^

$9.75

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily ^

$10.75

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post ^

$11.75Out of stock

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle ^

$12.75

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald ^

$12.75

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun ^

$12.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times ^

$12.75

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune ^

$12.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$9.95Out of stock

Wings ^

6pc Wings ^

$9.50

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings ^

$13.50

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings ^

$25.00

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Salad ^

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$12.75

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad ^

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian ^

$12.75

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$12.75

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$6.95

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides ^

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$7.75

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Drinks ^

Fountain Drink ^

$2.50

Bottled Water ^

$2.75

Virgils cream soda.^

$4.00

Virgils root beer.^

$4.00

Lemi Lemonade ^

$3.25Out of stock

Dessert ^

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$6.45
Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$3.00

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Scoop ^

$3.00
Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$5.00

Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Float ^

$6.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

15090 Kensington Park Dr., Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

Gallery
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image
The Pizza Press image

