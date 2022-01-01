Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad

The Pizza Press Winter Garden FL

No reviews yet

16406 New Independence Parkway

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Daily
Deep Dish Cookie

Original 11" Pizzas

PYO Pizza

PYO Pizza ^

$13.99

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients!

The Press Cheese

The Press Cheese ^

$9.99

One sauce, mozzarella cheese.

The Daily

The Daily ^

$10.99

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping

The Post

The Post ^

$12.49

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings

The Chronicle

The Chronicle ^

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto.

The Herald

The Herald ^

$13.99

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil.

The Sun

The Sun ^

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes.

The Times

The Times ^

$13.99

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

The Tribune

The Tribune ^

$13.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta.

The Jr. Editor ^

$11.79

XL Pizzas

XL PYO

$23.49

Build a completely custom pizza with the day's freshest ingredients! Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Press Cheese

XL Press Cheese ^

$19.99

One sauce, mozzarella cheese. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Daily

XL Daily ^

$20.99

One sauce, mozzarella and one topping. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Post

XL Post ^

$22.49

One sauce, mozzarella, and two toppings. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Chronicle

XL Chronicle ^

$23.49

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, imported artichoke hearts, grape tomato, red onion, crimini mushroom, chevre, and roasted red bell peppers, finished with fresh basil and basil pesto. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Herald

XL Herald ^

$23.49

White sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, ricotta, grape tomato, red onion, and crimini mushroom, finished with fresh basil. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Sun

XL Sun ^

$23.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, honey smoked ham, bourbon bacon, aged sharp cheddar, pineapple and tomatoes. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Times

XL Times ^

$23.49

Extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, chicken, grape tomato, red onion, and smoked gouda, finished with fresh cilantro and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

XL Tribune

XL Tribune ^

$23.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, mushroom, roasted red bell peppers, sweet Italian link sausage, olives, and ricotta. Our Latest Edition Extra-Large (16 inch) pizzas with a thicker crust and Same Great Recipe.

Wings

6pc Wings

6pc Wings ^

$8.99

6 pc Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrot and celery may vary by location

10pc Wings

10pc Wings ^

$13.99

10 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce. *availability of carrots and celery may vary by location

20pc Wings

20pc Wings ^

$26.99

20 ct Traditional Bone in Wings with choice of wing sauce, and side dipping sauce.

Pasta

PYO Pasta

$11.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink ^

$2.99

Bottled Water ^

$1.60

Salad

Publish Your Own Salad ^

$10.49

Build a completely custom salad with the day's freshest ingredients!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad ^

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing.

Insalata Italian

Insalata Italian ^

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, pepperoni, black olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, pearlini mozzarella, croutons. Recommend Italian dressing.

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad

Metro Chicken Caprese Salad ^

$10.49

Mixed greens, basil, chicken, grape tomatoes, pearlini mozzarella. Recommend balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Side Salad with Two Toppings ^

$6.49

Choice of base greens, and two toppings.

Sides

Garlic Cheesy Bread

Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$8.49

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh minced garlic, mozzarella, aged Parmesan and Italian herbs with your choice of one side sauce.

Side Sauce ^

$0.60

Choice of side sauce.

Dessert

Deep Dish Cookie

Deep Dish Cookie ^

$6.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu ^

$5.99
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie ^

$2.59

Baked Fresh Daily! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Two Fresh Baked Cookies

Two Fresh Baked Cookies ^

$3.89

Two of our Baked Fresh Daily Cookies ! Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are a Fan Favorite!

Ice Cream Sandwich ^

$5.99

Ice Cream Float

$5.49

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00
Swirl

Swirl

$5.99
S'mores

S'mores

$6.99

Stacks Combos

Single Pizza & Salad

Single Pizza & Salad ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and choose a side salad

Single Pizza & 6 Wings

Single Pizza & 6 Wings ^

$14.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 6 wings with your choice of sauce.

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread

Single Pizza & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$15.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a Garlic Cheesy Bread!

Two Pizzas & Salad

Two Pizzas & Salad ^

$28.95

Choose and two Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and a Side Salad

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings

Two Pizzas & 10 Wings ^

$28.95

Choose from any Two of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 10 wings with your choice of sauce.

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread

Two Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$25.95

Choose from any of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and two garlic cheesy breads.

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread

Four Pizzas, Salad & Garlic Cheesy Bread ^

$55.95

Choose from four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get a salad and a garlic cheesy bread.

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings

Four Pizzas & 20 Wings ^

$69.95

Choose from any four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get 20 wings with your choice of sauce.

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads

Four Pizzas & Two Garlic Cheesy Breads ^

$50.95

Choose from any Four of our Signature Pizzas or Publish Your Own and get two Garlic Cheesy Breads..

Two For Tuesday

2 for Tuesday ^

$14.95

2 "Publish Your Own" or Signature Pizza Available all Day Tuesday!!!

Alcoholic

Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

Rose

$5.99

Valentine's Day Combo

$24.95

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water (Zephyrhills)

$1.60

Minute Maid Apple Juice 100% Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Orange Juice 100% Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Tropical Blend Bottle

$3.50

Seagram's Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.50

Vitaminwater XXX Bottle

$3.50

Bodyarmor Tropical Punch Bottles

$3.99

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Bottle

$2.99

Hubert's Watermelon Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Blackberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Blueberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Strawberry Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Hubert's Original Lemonade Glass Bottle

$3.99

Bodyarmor Orange Mango Bottles

$3.99

Bodyarmor Coconut Lite Bottles

$3.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Fanta Orange Bottle

$3.50

Monster Energy Can

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Fiesta Can

$3.99

Smartwater Watermelon Mint Bottle

$1.99

Smartwater Cucumber Lime Bottle

$1.99

Smartwater Pineapple Kiwi Bottle

$1.99

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.50

Powerade Fruit Punch Bottle

$2.99

Bodyarmor Pineapple Coconut Bottle

$3.99

Hershey's Chocolate

$3.25

Bottled Water (Zephyrhills)

$1.60

Minute Maid Pink Limonade Bottle

$3.50

Minute Maid Lemonade Bottle

$3.50

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Paradise Can

$3.99

Monster Energy Ultra Watermelon Can

$3.99

Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana Bottle

$3.99

Bodyarmor Strawberry Lemonade Lyte Bottle

$3.99

Smartwater Glaceau Bottle

$1.99

Nesquik Chocolate

$3.25

Coca-Cola Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Bodyarmor Fruit Punch

$3.99

Bodyarmor Peach Mango

$3.99

Bodyarmor Blackout Berry

$3.99

Arizona Mucho Mango

$3.99

Arizona Fruit Punch

$3.99

Arizona Watermelon

$3.99

Bodyarmor Fruit Punch

$3.99

Bodyarmor Blueberry Pomegranate

$3.99

Bodyarmor Tropical Coconut

$3.99

Bodyarmor Watermelon

$3.99

Coca-Cola Zero Bottle

$3.50

Coca-Cola Diet Bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today! Come in and enjoy!

Location

16406 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Directions

