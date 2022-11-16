Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pizza Spot

746 Reviews

$

437 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Order Again

Popular Items

Lg 18" Cheese
Spot Sticks
Med 14" Cheese

Build your own

Sm 10" Cheese

Sm 10" Cheese

$11.00
Med 14" Cheese

Med 14" Cheese

$14.00
Lg 18" Cheese

Lg 18" Cheese

$16.00

Small Speciality Pizza

Sm 10" Supreme

Sm 10" Supreme

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper and Mushroom (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Hawaiian

Sm 10" Hawaiian

$15.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Veggie

Sm 10" Veggie

$15.00

Onion, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black Olives and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" White

Sm 10" White

$15.00

Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" California White

Sm 10" California White

$15.00

Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli, Tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Meatball Ricotta

Sm 10" Meatball Ricotta

$15.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Margherita

Sm 10" Margherita

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Bbq Chicken

Sm 10" Bbq Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$15.00
Sm 10" Meat

Sm 10" Meat

$15.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Sm 10" Mediterranean

$15.00

Sm 10" Four Cheese

$15.00

Medium Speciality Pizza

Med 14" Supreme

Med 14" Supreme

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper and Mushroom (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Hawaiian

Med 14" Hawaiian

$20.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Veggie

Med 14" Veggie

$20.00

Onion, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black Olives and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" White

Med 14" White

$20.00

Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" California White

Med 14" California White

$20.00

Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli, Tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Meatball Ricotta

Med 14" Meatball Ricotta

$20.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Margherita

Med 14" Margherita

$20.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Bbq Chicken

Med 14" Bbq Chicken

$20.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$20.00
Med 14" Meat

Med 14" Meat

$20.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham,Ground Beef, Bacon (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Med 14" Mediterranean

$20.00

Med 14" Four Cheese

$20.00

Large Speciality Pizza

Lg 18" Supreme

Lg 18" Supreme

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper and Mushroom (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Hawaiian

Lg 18" Hawaiian

$25.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Veggie

Lg 18" Veggie

$25.00

Onion, Green Peppers, Mushroom, Black Olives and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" White

Lg 18" White

$25.00

Ricotta, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" California White

Lg 18" California White

$25.00

Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Broccoli, Tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Meatball Ricotta

Lg 18" Meatball Ricotta

$25.00

Meatball, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic and Banana Peppers (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Margherita

Lg 18" Margherita

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, tomato and EVOO drizzle (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Bbq Chicken

Lg 18" Bbq Chicken

$25.00

BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Onion, Banana Peppers, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18' Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$25.00
Lg 18" Meat

Lg 18" Meat

$25.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon (MODIFICATIONS CAN BE MADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST BOX)

Lg 18" Mediterranean

$25.00

Lg 18" Four Cheese

$25.00

Calzones & Stromboli

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Cheese Blend, Ricotta and side Marinara

Cheese Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$10.00

Cheese Blend and Marinara

Ham Calzone

Ham Calzone

$12.00

Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Ham and side Marinara

Deluxe Stromboli

Deluxe Stromboli

$14.00

Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Onion, Green Peppers and Marinara

Wings & Bread

1 Lb Wings By The Pound

1 Lb Wings By The Pound

$15.00
1/2 Lb Wings By The Pound

1/2 Lb Wings By The Pound

$9.00
Spot Sticks

Spot Sticks

$4.50

Served with Marinara

Spot Cheese Bread

Spot Cheese Bread

$7.50

Served with Marinara

Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$5.00

Served with Marinara

Salads

Spot Salad

Spot Salad

$12.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Black Olive and Pepperonicini

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Black Olive and Pepperoncini

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Tomato, Onion, and Cucumber

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sauce/dressing

Chips

Chips

$1.00
Ranch

Ranch

$0.50
Big Marinara

Big Marinara

$1.00
Small Marinara

Small Marinara

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Drinks

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Redbull

Redbull

$3.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$1.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
New York style pizza

Website

Location

437 Forest Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170

Directions

Pizza Spot image
Pizza Spot image
Pizza Spot image
Pizza Spot image

