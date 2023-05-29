Pizza
The Pizza Trust
156 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quick fired, hand stretched, fresh dough Pizza, Wings, Salads and Fries! Located inside Belvedere Square Market.
Location
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212
Gallery