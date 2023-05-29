Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Pizza Trust

156 Reviews

$$

529 E Belvedere Ave

Baltimore, MD 21212

Popular Items

CHEESE

CHEESE

$12.00

Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, TPT Cheese Blend (your kids favorite pizza)

LARGE FRY

LARGE FRY

$6.00

Our thin and crispy shoestring fries

DOUBLE DOUBLE

DOUBLE DOUBLE

$14.00

House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni

FOOD

PIZZA

BONES

BONES

$12.00

House Red Sauce, lite Cheese Blend, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

BSQ BLT

BSQ BLT

$14.00

House-made tomato bacon jam, Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Kale, and Ranch

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

It's your Pizza! Tell us how you'd like it! Comes with red sauce and cheese unless you tell us otherwise.

CHEESE

CHEESE

$12.00

Thin Crust, House Red Sauce, TPT Cheese Blend (your kids favorite pizza)

DIRTY BIRD

DIRTY BIRD

$14.00

White Sauce, Cheese Blend, Antibiotic Free Chicken, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Drizzle, Celery

DOUBLE DOUBLE

DOUBLE DOUBLE

$14.00

House Red Sauce, Extra Cheese, Double Pepperoni

FUNCLE

FUNCLE

$14.00

Garlic Oil, Cheese Blend, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Caramelized Shallots, Shaved Parmesan, White Truffle Sauce Drizzle

MOBTOWN

MOBTOWN

$14.00

Garlic Oil, Fresh Mozzarella, Crumbled Feta, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Caramelized Shallots, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Pine Nuts, Pesto Drizzle

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$13.00

Red sauce, cheese blend, pepperoni

CHICKEN, ARTICHOKE, & PESTO

CHICKEN, ARTICHOKE, & PESTO

$14.50

Thin crust drizzled with Pesto and topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onions, and dotted with Herbed Ricotta Cheese.

BBQ CHICKEN

BBQ CHICKEN

$14.00

Thin crust topped with BBQ sauce, Fresh Mozzarella and Smoked Gouda, Herb Chicken, and Red Onions. Finished with chopped Cilantro and Bacon Jam Ranch Drizzle!!

THE MARKET

THE MARKET

$13.75

Roasted Red Pepper & Carrot Puree, Cheese Blend, Roasted Veggie Blend, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Pesto Drizzle

WHITE PIZZA

$13.00

Ranch Drizzle and Herbed Ricotta Cheese on top of our thin crust with Cheese Blend and Parmesan Cheese.

CLARK BURGER PIZZA

CLARK BURGER PIZZA

$14.50

Thin crust with cheese blend, Ground Beef, Pickle Chips, Red Onion, and Sharp White Cheddar. Finished with the Signature "CB" (Clark Burger) sauce, Bacon, and Shredded Lettuce!

TRUST

TRUST

$14.50

Thin Crust with Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Carmelized Shallots, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, and Crumbled Spicy Italian Sausage

SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Romaine and baby kale tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing (contains eggs), grated Parmesan cheese, roasted red peppers, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified

CHOPHOUSE

CHOPHOUSE

$9.00

Romaine tossed with blue cheese dressing, shaved shallots, crumbled blue cheese, bacon bits, cucumbers, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Romaine and mixed greens tossed with our house-made dressing, shaved shallots, toasted pine nuts, fresh cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, and a flat bread crouton - dressing tossed unless specified

MED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.00

Mixed greens chopped & tossed with herbed chicken, cucumbers, shallots, feta cheese, shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Balsamic Vinaigrette - dressing tossed unless specified

MED ***NO*** CHICKEN

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, shallots, parmesan and feta cheese with balsamic dressing.

WINGS

BUFFALO

$11.50

Traditional Housemade Buffalo Sauce that's a medium spicy!

CHICKEN BITES

$7.25

Fried chicken nuggets with our Nashville hot chicken inspired breading, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey! Served with a side of Ranch.

DRY RUB BBQ

$11.50

Housemade Dry BBQ Seasoning - like your favorite bag of barbecue potato chips.

GARLIC PARMESAN

$11.50

House-made Lemon Butter with Crushed Garlic and Parmesan Cheese. Topped with chopped Scallions.

KOREAN BBQ

$11.50

Housemade Sweet & Spicy sauce loaded with ginger & sriracha, topped with green onions.

NAKED

$11.00

Fried crisp with no sauce - for the purist!

OLD BAY LEMON BUTTER

$11.50

Housemade Lemon Butter with Old Bay, fresh lemon juice and lemon zest. Tastes like home Hon!

TRUSTY BUFFALO

$11.50

Our Buffalo Wings with added Parmesan Cheese and fresh crushed Garlic.

FRIES

SMALL FRY

SMALL FRY

$4.00

Our thin and crispy shoestring fries

LARGE FRY

LARGE FRY

$6.00

Our thin and crispy shoestring fries

DESSERTS

CARAMEL COOKIE

CARAMEL COOKIE

$3.25

Crunchy, Sweet & Salty cookie from Sweet Street made with non-gmo ingredients and cage free eggs.

Toffee BLONDIE

$3.25

Blondie with chocolate chips and toffee pieces!

MARSHMALLOW TREAT

MARSHMALLOW TREAT

$3.25

Chewy Marshmallow treat made with Brown Butter and Sea Salt with non-GMO ingredients.

BROWNIE (gf)

BROWNIE (gf)

$3.25

Rich Peruvian GLUTEN FREE Chocolate brownie!

LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE

LEMON BLUEBERRY COOKIE

$3.25

A delicious lemon blueberry cookie from Sweet Streets!

EXTRAS

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

KETCHUP

$0.50

GARLIC AIOLI

$0.50

BACON JAM RANCH

$0.50

BLUE TIGER MAYO

$0.50

KOREAN BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

PESTO SAUCE

$0.50

RED SAUCE

$0.50

WHITE SAUCE

$0.50

GARLIC OIL

$0.50

OLD BAY SPICE BLEND

$0.75

DRY RUB SPICE BLEND

$0.50

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA 16oz

FOUNTAIN SODA 16oz

$2.89

Jones Cane Sugar Sodas! No HFCS and great, bold flavors! 16oz.

MEXICAN COKE 8oz

MEXICAN COKE 8oz

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Classic in the glass bottle - made with cane sugar instead of HFCS

BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$2.89

Boxed Water 500ml, in a sustainable package.

LEMON SELTZER

LEMON SELTZER

$2.89Out of stock

Spindrift Lemon Seltzer unsweetened 12.oz

GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER

GRAPEFRUIT SELTZER

$2.89

Spindrift Grapefruit Seltzer unsweetened 12.oz

RASPBERRY LIME SELTZER

$2.89

Spindrift Raspberry Lime Seltzer unsweetened 12.oz

DR. BROWN'S CREAM SODA

$2.89

DR. BROWN'S BLACK CHERRY SODA

$2.89
MEXICAN COKE 12oz

MEXICAN COKE 12oz

$2.85Out of stock

Coke Classic in the glass bottle - made with cane sugar instead of HFCS

ICED TEA

$4.25

Just a tad sweet - Organic Brewed Tea (Fair Trade Certified Organic Black Tea Leaves), sodium citrate, and Citric Acid

Coca Cola (20 oz)

$2.85Out of stock

Coca Cola in 20 oz plastic bottle

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick fired, hand stretched, fresh dough Pizza, Wings, Salads and Fries! Located inside Belvedere Square Market.

Website

Location

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21212

Directions

