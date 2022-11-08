Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

The Pizzeria of Islip 591 Main St.

44 Reviews

$$

591 Main St.

Islip, NY 11751

Popular Items

Large Pie
Regular Slice
Garlic Knots

Pies

Large Pie

Large Pie

$19.95
Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$22.95
Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$22.95
White Pie

White Pie

$27.95

Square Pie w/Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozz & Truffle Oil

The Islip Pie

The Islip Pie

$27.95

Our Sweet Red Sauce on Olive Oil Crust w/ Fresh Mozz. Our Version of a Margherita Pie

Vodka Margarita Pie

Vodka Margarita Pie

$27.95

Olive Oil Crust Topped w/ Fresh Mozz & Vodka Sauce

Tri-Fecta Pie

Tri-Fecta Pie

$27.95

Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with pizza sauce, vodka sauce, pesto and parmesan cheese.

Bar Pie

Bar Pie

$27.95

Olive oil crust with pizza sauce and light mozzarella cheese. Topped with hot honey and dollops of burrata cheese.

The Uncle Benny

The Uncle Benny

$28.95

Olive oil crust with light pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage, cup and char pepperoni, hot honey drizzle and fresh basil

The Honey Pep Pie

The Honey Pep Pie

$28.95

Sicilian with Pepperoni & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

$28.95

Thai Chili Sauce on Pizza? Yes, Trust Us

Upside Down Pie

Upside Down Pie

$27.95

Fresh Mozz Under our Sweet Sauce on Sicilian Crust

Meat Ball Burrata Pie

Meat Ball Burrata Pie

$28.95

Meatballs, Burrata, Basil & Red Sauce

Crumbling Vodka.

Crumbling Vodka.

$28.95

Grandma crust with fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage and seasoned vodka sauce.

Detroit Pie

Detroit Pie

$24.95

Crispy Multi-Cheese Crust, Straight from Motor City

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$29.95

Pronounced: C-B-R

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$29.95

Wings + Pizza, it’s a Good Thing

Bruschetta Pie

Bruschetta Pie

$28.95

Balsamic Infused Crust, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata & Glaze

Gluten Free Pie

Gluten Free Pie

$15.95

Gluten free and dairy free crust

Salad Pie

Salad Pie

$28.95
Nonna's Non-Dairy Pie

Nonna's Non-Dairy Pie

$27.95

Olive Oil Crust, Veggies & Red Sauce

Slices

Regular Slice

Regular Slice

$3.22
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$3.68
Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$3.68
Islip Slice

Islip Slice

$5.06
Vodka Margherita Slice

Vodka Margherita Slice

$5.06

Uncle Benny Slice

$5.06
The Honey Pep Slice

The Honey Pep Slice

$5.06

Tri-Fecta Slice

$5.06
Thai Chili Slice

Thai Chili Slice

$5.06
Meat Ball Burrata Slice

Meat Ball Burrata Slice

$5.06
White Slice

White Slice

$5.06
Upside Down Slice

Upside Down Slice

$5.06
Detroit Slice

Detroit Slice

$5.06
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.06
Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.06
Bruschetta Slice

Bruschetta Slice

$5.06
Salad Slice

Salad Slice

$6.50

Bar Slice

$5.06

Crumbling Vodka

$5.06

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

No Order is Complete Without Them

Buffalo Knots

Buffalo Knots

Knots Tossed in our Specially Formulated Buffalo Sauce. These are Special.

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$9.95

Chub's Chicken Cutlets w/Mozz Cheese, Red Sauce and Seasonings

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95
Prosciutto Street Sandwich

Prosciutto Street Sandwich

$12.95

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Freshly Made Focaccia

Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich

$12.95

Freshly Made Focaccia w/ Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers

Caprese Street Sandwich

$10.95
Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$4.25

Cup and Char Pepperoni with Mozz Cheese twirled in our Fresh Dough

Vegetable Pinwheel

Vegetable Pinwheel

$4.25

Broccoli, Cheddar, Mozz & Freshly Chopped Garlic all wrapped up

Single Rice Ball

$1.50
Rice Ball (3)

Rice Ball (3)

$4.50

Risotto, Chop Meat, Mozz Cheese and Red Sauce. (No Peas)

Fried Ravioli (9)

Fried Ravioli (9)

$10.95

Breaded Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce to Dip

Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$10.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95
Wings

Wings

$14.95

10 Wings Per Order

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$5.95
Calzone

Calzone

$8.95

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$12.95
Eggplant Parm Hero

Eggplant Parm Hero

$12.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$12.95

Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.95
THE Hero

THE Hero

$14.95

Chicken or Meatball with Burrata, Fresh Basil, EVOO & Shaved Parm on Seeded Semolina Bread

Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero

$12.95

Salads

DRESSINGS: house vinaigrette, buttermilk ranch, homemade caesar, dijon vinaigrette, balsamic
House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese

Cesaer Salad

Cesaer Salad

$13.95

Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons

THE Salad

THE Salad

$14.95

Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese

Pasta

5 cheese filled pasta pouches with vodka sauce and crumbled spicy sausage
Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$18.95
The Mezzi Rig

The Mezzi Rig

$18.95

Mini rigatoni pasta with seasoned vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Beggars' Purses

$18.95

5 cheese pasta pouches with vodka sauce and crumbled sausage

Broccoli Rabe

$18.95