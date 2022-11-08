The Pizzeria of Islip 591 Main St.
44 Reviews
$$
591 Main St.
Islip, NY 11751
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pies
Large Pie
Sicilian Pie
Grandma Pie
White Pie
Square Pie w/Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozz & Truffle Oil
The Islip Pie
Our Sweet Red Sauce on Olive Oil Crust w/ Fresh Mozz. Our Version of a Margherita Pie
Vodka Margarita Pie
Olive Oil Crust Topped w/ Fresh Mozz & Vodka Sauce
Tri-Fecta Pie
Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with pizza sauce, vodka sauce, pesto and parmesan cheese.
Bar Pie
Olive oil crust with pizza sauce and light mozzarella cheese. Topped with hot honey and dollops of burrata cheese.
The Uncle Benny
Olive oil crust with light pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage, cup and char pepperoni, hot honey drizzle and fresh basil
The Honey Pep Pie
Sicilian with Pepperoni & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle
Thai Chili Chicken Pie
Thai Chili Sauce on Pizza? Yes, Trust Us
Upside Down Pie
Fresh Mozz Under our Sweet Sauce on Sicilian Crust
Meat Ball Burrata Pie
Meatballs, Burrata, Basil & Red Sauce
Crumbling Vodka.
Grandma crust with fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage and seasoned vodka sauce.
Detroit Pie
Crispy Multi-Cheese Crust, Straight from Motor City
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie
Pronounced: C-B-R
Buffalo Chicken Pie
Wings + Pizza, it’s a Good Thing
Bruschetta Pie
Balsamic Infused Crust, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata & Glaze
Gluten Free Pie
Gluten free and dairy free crust
Salad Pie
Nonna's Non-Dairy Pie
Olive Oil Crust, Veggies & Red Sauce
Slices
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Grandma Slice
Islip Slice
Vodka Margherita Slice
Uncle Benny Slice
The Honey Pep Slice
Tri-Fecta Slice
Thai Chili Slice
Meat Ball Burrata Slice
White Slice
Upside Down Slice
Detroit Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Bruschetta Slice
Salad Slice
Bar Slice
Crumbling Vodka
Starters
Garlic Knots
No Order is Complete Without Them
Buffalo Knots
Knots Tossed in our Specially Formulated Buffalo Sauce. These are Special.
Chicken Roll
Chub's Chicken Cutlets w/Mozz Cheese, Red Sauce and Seasonings
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Prosciutto Street Sandwich
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Freshly Made Focaccia
Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich
Freshly Made Focaccia w/ Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers
Caprese Street Sandwich
Pepperoni Pinwheel
Cup and Char Pepperoni with Mozz Cheese twirled in our Fresh Dough
Vegetable Pinwheel
Broccoli, Cheddar, Mozz & Freshly Chopped Garlic all wrapped up
Single Rice Ball
Rice Ball (3)
Risotto, Chop Meat, Mozz Cheese and Red Sauce. (No Peas)
Fried Ravioli (9)
Breaded Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce to Dip
Side Meatballs
Mozzarella Sticks
Wings
10 Wings Per Order
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
Calzone
Heros
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese
Cesaer Salad
Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons
THE Salad
Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese