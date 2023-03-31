Main picView gallery

The Pizzeria - Location 5 177 S. Wellwood Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

177 S. Wellwood Ave.

Lindenhurst, NY 11752

Food

Pies

Large Pie

Large Pie

$19.95
Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$22.95
The Lindy Pie

The Lindy Pie

$27.95

Our version of a Magherita Pie. Olive oil curst with fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce and parmesan cheese.

Upside Down Pie

Upside Down Pie

$27.95

Fresh Mozz Under our Sweet Sauce on Sicilian Crust

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$29.95

Wings + Pizza, it’s a Good Thing

Bar Pie

Bar Pie

$27.95

Olive oil crust with pizza sauce and light mozzarella cheese. Topped with hot honey and dollops of burrata cheese.

White Pie

White Pie

$27.95

Square Pie w/Ricotta, Mascarpone, Mozz & Truffle Oil

Tri-Fecta Pie

Tri-Fecta Pie

$27.95

Olive oil crust with fresh mozzarella cheese. Topped with pizza sauce, vodka sauce and pesto.

The Honey Pep Pie

The Honey Pep Pie

$28.95

Sicilian pie topped with cup and char pepperoni, hot honey and fresh basil.

Bruschetta Pie

Bruschetta Pie

$28.95

Balsamic Infused Crust, Cherry Tomatoes, Burrata & Glaze

Detroit Pie

Detroit Pie

$24.95

Crispy Multi-Cheese Crust, Straight from Motor City

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

$29.95

Thai Chili Sauce on Pizza? Yes, Trust Us

Vodka Margarita Pie

Vodka Margarita Pie

$27.95

Olive oil crust topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, vodka sauce and parmesan cheese.

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$22.95

Salad Pie

$27.95
Gluten Free Pie

Gluten Free Pie

$15.95

Gluten free and dairy free crust

Crumbling Vodka

Crumbling Vodka

$28.95

Grandma crust with fresh mozzarella cheese, crumbled sausage and seasoned vodka sauce.

The Uncle Benny

The Uncle Benny

$28.95

Olive oil crust with light pizza sauce and fresh mozzarella. Topped with crumbled sausage, cup and char pepperoni, hot honey and fresh basil.

Meat Ball Burrata Pie

Meat Ball Burrata Pie

$28.95

Meatballs, Burrata, Basil & Red Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$29.95

Breaded chicken, crispy bacon, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese and crispy bacon.

Slices

Regular Slice

Regular Slice

$3.22
Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$3.68
Lindy Slice

Lindy Slice

$5.06
Upside Down Slice

Upside Down Slice

$5.06
Buffalo Chicken Slice

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.06
Bar Slice

Bar Slice

$5.06
White Slice

White Slice

$5.06
Trifecta Slice

Trifecta Slice

$5.06
The Honey Pep Slice

The Honey Pep Slice

$5.06
Bruschetta Slice

Bruschetta Slice

$5.06
Detroit Slice

Detroit Slice

$5.06
Thai Chili Chicken Slice

Thai Chili Chicken Slice

$5.06
Vodka Margherita Slice

Vodka Margherita Slice

$5.06
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$3.68
Salad Slice

Salad Slice

$6.50

Speciality Slice

$5.06
Crumbling Vodka

Crumbling Vodka

$5.06
Uncle Benny Slice

Uncle Benny Slice

$5.06
Meat Ball Burrata Slice

Meat Ball Burrata Slice

$5.06
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.06

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

No Order is Complete Without Them

Buffalo Knots

Buffalo Knots

Knots Tossed in our Specially Formulated Buffalo Sauce. These are Special.

Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$4.25

Cup and Char Pepperoni with Mozz Cheese twirled in our Fresh Dough

Broccoli Pinwheel

Broccoli Pinwheel

$4.25

Broccoli, Cheddar, Mozz & Freshly Chopped Garlic all wrapped up

Rice Ball

Rice Ball

$1.95

Risotto, Chop Meat, Mozz Cheese and Red Sauce. (No Peas)

Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$10.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets w/Mozz Cheese, Red Sauce and Seasonings

Focaccia Prosciutto Street Sandwich

Focaccia Prosciutto Street Sandwich

$13.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Basil, Olive Oil on Freshly Made Focaccia

Focaccia Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich

Focaccia Pesto Chicken Street Sandwich

$13.00

Freshly Made Focaccia w/ Grilled Chicken, Pesto, Fresh Mozz & Roasted Peppers

Caprese Street Sandwich

$11.00
Side Meatballs

Side Meatballs

$10.95
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella

$5.95
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.95

Breaded Ravioli w/ Vodka Sauce to Dip

Wings

Wings

$14.95

10 Wings Per Order

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.00

Pizzeria Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula and balsamic glaze on our freshly baked warp

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Whipped Ricotta with honey drizzle and lemon zest on rustic ciabatta bread

Burrata Rustica

$14.00

Grilled rustic ciabatta, olive oil, arugula, burrata cheese and cherry tomatoes

Calamari

$16.00

Traditional, Thai Chili or Buffalo Style

Traditional Calzone

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Crumble Sg\Roni Calzone

$15.00

Heros

Chicken Parm Hero

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.00

Shrimp Parm Hero

$13.00
THE Hero

THE Hero

$15.00

Chicken or Meatball with Burrata, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil & Shaved Parmesan on Seeded Semolina Bread

Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero

$13.00

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Salads

DRESSINGS: house vinaigrette, buttermilk ranch, homemade caesar, dijon vinaigrette, balsamic
House Salad

House Salad

$12.95

Mixed Field Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Freshly Made Croutons & Mozz Cheese

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romain, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Parm Crisps and Croutons

THE Salad

THE Salad

$14.95

Field Greens, Honey Crisp Apple Sticks, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Candied Pecans, Parm Crisps and Cheddar Cheese

Side House Salad

$9.95

Side Caesar Salad

$9.95

Pastas

Penne Vodka

Penne Vodka

$18.95
Beggar's Purses

Beggar's Purses

$18.95

5 cheese filled pasta pouches with vodka sauce and crumbled spicy sausage

The Mezzi Rig

The Mezzi Rig

$18.95

Mini rigatoni pasta with seasoned vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Broccoli Rabe SG

$18.95
Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.95
Pasta with Meatballs

Pasta with Meatballs

$16.00

Spaghetti With Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Pasta With Butter

$9.00

Small Pasta Red Sauce

$8.00

Penne W/Broccoli Gar Oil

$16.00

Dinners

Chicken Parmagiana

Chicken Parmagiana

$23.00

Eggplant Parmagiana

$23.00

Shrimp Parmagiana

$23.00
Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$23.00
THE PIZZERIA Chicken

THE PIZZERIA Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Cutlet Topped w/ Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Balsamic Glaze

Vodka Chicken Parmagiana

$23.00

Meatball Parmagiana

$23.00

Chicken Parm No Side

$18.00

Extras

Side of Marinara Sauce

House Dressing Quart

$5.00

Beverages

Bottle

20 Oz Coke

$2.50

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20 Oz Sprite

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.50

Honest Tea

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Two Liter

2Lt Coke

$4.00

2Lt Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
