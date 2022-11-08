Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Pizzeria

50 Reviews

$$

342 Smith Haven Mall

Lake Grove, NY 11755

Order Again

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Slice
Regular Pie
Regular Slice

Pies

Regular Pie

Regular Pie

$19.95
Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$24.95

Regular Pie with Cup and Char Pepperoni

Grandma Pie

Grandma Pie

$23.95
Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$23.95
The Honey Pep Pie

The Honey Pep Pie

$28.95

Sicilian with Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle and Basil

Margherita Pie

Margherita Pie

$27.95

Our Sweet Red Sauce on Olive Oil Curst with Fresh Mozzarella

Vodka Margherita Pie

Vodka Margherita Pie

$27.95

Olive Oil Curst w/Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce

The Uncle Benny Pie

The Uncle Benny Pie

$28.95

Olive Oil Crust | Pizza Sauce | Fresh Mozzarella | Crumbled Sausage | Pepperoni | Hot Honey | Fresh Basil

The Bar Pie

The Bar Pie

$27.95

Red Sauce | Light Mozzarella Cheese | Burrata | Hot Honey | Olive Oil Crust

Tri-Fecta Pie

Tri-Fecta Pie

$27.95

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Vodka Sauce | Red Sauce | Pesto | Olive Oil Crust

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

Thai Chili Chicken Pie

$28.95

Grandma Crust | Marinated Chicken in Sweet Thai Chili Sauce | Mozzarella Cheese | Topped with Thai Chili Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$28.95

Marinated Buffalo Chicken | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$28.95

Breaded Chicken | Crispy Bacon | Mozzarella | Cheddar | Ranch Dressing

Upside Down Pie

Upside Down Pie

$28.95

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Under our Sweet Sauce on a Sicilian Crust

Crumbling Vodka

Crumbling Vodka

$28.95

Fresh Mozzarella | Vodka Sauce | Crumbled Spicy Sausage | Grandma Crust

Slices

Regular Slice

$3.50

Pepperoni Slice

$4.59Out of stock

Grandma Slice

$4.35

Sicilian Slice

$4.35

Margherita Slice

$5.06

Uncle Benny Slice

$5.06

Tri-Fecta Slice

$5.06

Bar Slice

$5.06

Vodka Margherita Slice

$5.06

Honey Pep Slice

$5.06

Thai Chili Chicken Slice

$5.06

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.06

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$5.06

Crumbling Vodka Slice

$5.06

Specialties

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.70
Buffalo Knots

Buffalo Knots

$0.70Out of stock
Chicken Roll

Chicken Roll

$9.95

Breaded chicken wrapped in fresh dough with red sauce, cheese and seasoning. Extra sauce for dunking comes on the side.

Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Small Fountain

$2.50

Large Fountain

$2.75

Bottle Water

$1.95

Lemonade

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

You Deserve Great Pizza

Location

342 Smith Haven Mall, Lake Grove, NY 11755

Directions

