The Place 2 Be South End

598 Reviews

$

615 Franklin Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

French Toast Short Stack
BYO Omelette
The Morning Rooster

Brunch Boxes (Click Drop Down for Menus)

The Morning Rooster

The Morning Rooster

$85.00

Honey Battered Southern Fried Chicken, choice of Belgian Waffle, Challah French Toast, or Pancakes, & Choice of two side pieces Feeds: 4-6 People

The Pancake Board

The Pancake Board

$50.00

Choice of buttermilk pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. Accompanied with Nutella, White & Dark Chocolate & Wild berry drizzle.

The South End Special

The South End Special

$55.00

Choice of Buttermilk Pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. & Choice of Two Side Pieces. Feeds: 4-6 people

Breakfast Sandwich Box

Breakfast Sandwich Box

$95.00

The cure is here! Our new Breakfast sandwich box comes with 8 egg and cheese 8 sausage egg and cheese 8 Bacon egg and cheese Comes with your choice of 2 Brunch Box Sides

Burrito Box

Burrito Box

$75.00

Bring the party home with our new burrito box! 4 bacon egg and cheese burritos 4 sausage egg and cheese burritos 4 egg and cheese Burritos With your choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon strips, Sausage links, Turkey Bacon or Sausage, Homefries, Mixed Fruit

Eggs 4 Dayz

*NEW* Deviled Eggs

*NEW* Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Go Bougie with our house made deviled eggs topped with crispy bacon and never turn back!

Steak n' Eggs

Steak n' Eggs

$35.00

12 oz prime rib eye (Buckhead steak) - crispy sidewinder potatoes- 2 sunny side up eggs -sriracha sauce- baby arugula tossed in house vinaigrette

Breakfast Nachos

Breakfast Nachos

$14.00

Crispy sidewinder potatoes, siracha mayo, apple smoked bacon, sweet sausage, Shredded Cheese, Cheese sauce, pickled onions, fried sunny side up egg

Eggs Any Style

Eggs Any Style

$12.00

2 farm fresh brown eggs served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (up charge) and choice of toast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.

BYO Omelette

BYO Omelette

$12.00

3 farm fresh brown eggs cracked to order and whipped add ins: bacon, sausage, ham, chicken, rib eye steak, American, cheddar, mozzarella or feta cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms

California Omelette

California Omelette

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken, Roma tomato, Spanish onion, smashed avocado, Vermont cheddar cheese, pickled red onions

Western Omlette

Western Omlette

$13.00

Honey ham, green bell peppers, Spanish onions, American cheese * Gluten free without toast

Greek Omelette

Greek Omelette

$14.00

Baby spinach, feta, sliced Kalamata olives and Roma tomato *Vegetarian * Gluten free without toast

Margarita Omelette

Margarita Omelette

$14.00

Roma tomato, basil pesto, & mozzarella *Vegetarian * Gluten free without toast

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

Philly Cheesesteak Omelette

$15.00

Shaved rib eye steak, sautéed Spanish onions, Vermont cheddar cheese and American cheese * Gluten free without toast

Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$12.00

Roma tomatoes, green bell peppers and Spanish onions *Vegetarian *Gluten free without toast

Bennys

Classic Benny

Classic Benny

$12.00

2 farm fresh poached eggs over Canadian bacon, served on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (upcharge)

Greek Benny

Greek Benny

$13.00

two poached eggs over spinach feta and Kalamata olives served on an English muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (upcharge)

Southern Benny

$18.00

Unique "benny" with a bacon infused Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, buffalo hollandaise (mild spice), baby arugula, pickled onions, Nashville spice

WAP

*NEW* S'Mores Pancakes

*NEW* S'Mores Pancakes

$17.00

5 Chocolate chip infused pancakes stuffed with chocolate chips topped with chocolate sauce, vanilla sauce, mini marshmallow, Graham cracker crumble, brulee fluff, molten chocolate lava cake, 3 caramelized marshmallow, whipped cream, strawberry.

*NEW* Go Shawty it's ur birthday!

*NEW* Go Shawty it's ur birthday!

$17.00

Go Shawty!! 5 stack pancakes with sprinkles, strawberries, whipped cream, a duck, and a red velvet cupcake... like a whole red velvet cupcake.

*NEW* Pumpkin Pancakes

*NEW* Pumpkin Pancakes

$17.00

It's that time of the season, forget the rest, you haven't lived until you've had our pumpkin pancakes! Topped with spiced pecans, pumpkin spices and caramel. These are to die for!!

Chicken and Waffle Sliders

Chicken and Waffle Sliders

$17.00

GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup

Peaches and Cream Pancakes

$15.00

5 golden brown pancakes, caramelized Georgia peaches, vanilla sauce, raspberry sauce, maple syrup, powder sugar

The Morning Rooster

The Morning Rooster

$20.00

golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

Red, White, & Blue Waffle

$14.00

Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar

Jumbo Belgian Waffle

Jumbo Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Some things are better... jumbo

Cookies -n- Cream Oreo Pancakes

Cookies -n- Cream Oreo Pancakes

$15.00

5 golden brown pancakes topped with crumble Oreos, vanilla sauce, chocolate sauce, powder sugar, Oreo cookie sandwiches, whipping cream and maple syrup

Nutella Coconut Pancakes

Nutella Coconut Pancakes

$15.00

5 golden brown pancakes cooked with sweetened shredded coconut topped with warm Nutella sauce, more sweet coconut, powder sugar and maple syrup

Pancakes. Full Stack

Pancakes. Full Stack

$9.00

full stack (3 pieces)

Pancakes. Short Stack

Pancakes. Short Stack

$7.00

short stack (2 pieces)

Single Pancake
$3.99

$3.99

Carbs

*NEW* Cinnamon Toast Crunch Stack

*NEW* Cinnamon Toast Crunch Stack

$17.00

Stacked high with cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon sugar, dripping in caramel and white drizzles. You wont miss the bowl of milk with this one!

Franklin Stuffed French Toast

Franklin Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Two challah french toast layered with your choice of flavored cream cheese or Nutella spread and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream

South End Special

South End Special

$15.00

2 pancakes with 2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 sausages

Churro French Toast

Churro French Toast

$15.00

Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle

Fruity Pebble French Toast

$15.00

Our signature baked challah bread encrusted with fruity pebbles layered with our strawberry butter cream frosting, fresh strawberry, blueberries, white chocolate and raspberry drizzle, and lollipops!

French Toast Short Stack

French Toast Short Stack

$8.00

short stack (2 pieces)

French Toast Full Stack

French Toast Full Stack

$11.00

full stack (3 pieces)

Single French Toast
$4.99

$4.99

Breakfast Burritos + Quesadillas

NEW! Hangry Grilled Cheese

NEW! Hangry Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Italian bread stuffed with Layers of American cheese, mozzarella, honey ham, apple smoked bacon, topped with creamy cheese sauce and a sunny side egg served with your choice of French fries or curly fries

NEW! Steak and Eggs Quesadilla

NEW! Steak and Eggs Quesadilla

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled rib eye steak, caramelized onions and peppers, assorted mushrooms, American cheese, spicy mayo, Sunnyside egg

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Fresh farm eggs whipped with bacon and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries

Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito

Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Fresh farm eggs whipped with sausage and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries

Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito

Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito

$11.00

Fresh farm eggs whipped with ham and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries

Quesadilla Southern

Quesadilla Southern

$15.00

Farm fresh eggs grilled with maple sausage, apple smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño, green bell peppers, Spanish onions and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and mild salsa

Quesadilla California

Quesadilla California

$15.00

Farm fresh eggs grilled with our marinated chicken, Spanish onions, Roma tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with smashed avocado and pickled onions. Served with sour cream and mild salsa

Get Toasted

*NEW* Deviled Eggs Toast

*NEW* Deviled Eggs Toast

$14.00

Go HAM with our new deviled egg avocado toast! Topped with bacon, and Tajin on top of our famous Challah bread toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Grilled Italian bread topped with our signature smashed avocado topped with apple smoked bacon, baby arugula, pickled onions and 2 sunny side up eggs

*NEW* Egg Salad Toast

*NEW* Egg Salad Toast

$14.00

Brand new! Enter another world with our house made egg salad on top of our challah bread toast. Topped with frizzled onions, bacon and a drizzle of spicy mayo.

Snacks + Salads

Loaded Curly Fries

Loaded Curly Fries

$8.00

Our signature crispy swirl potatoes topped with shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, apple smoked bacon

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

6 whole milk mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 all white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

6 crispy wings tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce served with gorgonzola Bleu cheese sauce

Garden SALAD

Garden SALAD

$10.00

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions and cucumbers. Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken or shaved steak for an additional cost *Gluten Free

Greek SALAD

Greek SALAD

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta. Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken or shaved steak for an additional cost *Gluten Free

Caesar SALAD

Caesar SALAD

$14.00

Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken SALAD

Buffalo Chicken SALAD

$15.00

4 Crispy all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, crumbled feta

Burgers + Birds

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

Two 4 oz Buckhead patties topped with sliced Vermont cheddar, American cheese and apple smoked bacon. Served with crispy romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onions.

California Burger

California Burger

$16.00

Two 4oz Buckhead all natural beef patties topped with American cheese, sunny side egg, smashed avocado, romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, pickled onions served on our toasted brioche bun

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz Buckhead all natural beef patties on our signature brioche buns and all the fixings you would like to put on top!! Enjoy

Melts

Buffalo Chicken Melt

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$15.00

Grilled Italian bread topped with 3 crispy all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized Spanish onions and green bell peppers.

Chicken Pesto Melt

Chicken Pesto Melt

$15.00

Grilled Italian bread topped with marinated grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomato and Spanish caramelized onions and green bell peppers.

Giant Grilled Cheese

Giant Grilled Cheese

$9.00

3 buttered thick white bread layered with American cheese, cheddar cheese and mozzarella. Encrusted with grilled cheddar jack blend.

Spicy Steak Melt

Spicy Steak Melt

$15.00

Italian bread topped with grilled rib eye steak, American cheese, cheddar cheese, caramelized Spanish onions and green bell peppers, pickled jalapeño and spicy mayo.

Cuban Ruben

Cuban Ruben

$15.00

A blend of 2 classic sandwiches Cuban and a Rueben!! 3 grilled thick white bread topped with grilled honey ham, American cheese, sweet and sour pickles, shaved pastrami, pickled onions, Swiss cheese and spicy mustard.

Sandwiches + Wraps

BLT

$9.00
Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy all white chicken tenders tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, jalapeños and cheddar

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing.

Plates

Finger Lickin' Chicken

Finger Lickin' Chicken

$20.00

southern fried chicken served with potatos

Sides

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$3.99
Bacon

Bacon

$4.99
Sausage

Sausage

$4.99Out of stock
Ham

Ham

$3.99
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.99
Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Deep fried potatoes tossed in our signature blend of spices

Fries

Fries

$5.00

GBD (golden brown and delicious) French fries.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

All natural sweet potatoes fried till nice and crispy

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$6.00

Crispy swirl fries

SD - Avocado

$5.00

Hass Avocado smashed with lots of cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper

Toast

Toast

$1.99
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$4.99
Turkey Sausage

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Single French Toast

$4.99

Single Pancake

$3.99

SD- Southern Fried Chicken

$17.00

Our secret recipe fried chicken (4 piece) ... house secret, add hot honey!!

Cocktails

Go Bottomless!

Go Bottomless!

$20.00

*Bottomless drinks are per person. Refills are served once every 20 minutes in accordance with the state of Connecticut liquor laws in a 90 minute time frame*

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.00

champagne and fruit juice: orange, cranberry, blueberry

Bellini

Bellini

$8.00

prosecco and fruit juice: peach, raspberry, mango

Red Sangria

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00
Frozè

Frozè

$14.00

Frozen Strawberry Rosè

Moet mini sipper

$30.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00
Cotton Candy Cocktail

Cotton Candy Cocktail

$14.00

Cotton Candy filled cup with a LaMarca bottle

Drunken Honeybee

Drunken Honeybee

$13.00

Watermelon Spritz

$10.00
Sangria Slushy

Sangria Slushy

$14.00
Drink My Bathwater

Drink My Bathwater

$35.00
Big Ass Mimosa

Big Ass Mimosa

$60.00

Shakes it Till You Make it

Chocoholic Shake

Chocoholic Shake

$8.95
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.95
Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.95
Cotton Candy Shake

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.95
S'mores Shake

S'mores Shake

$9.95

Beer

Double cloud ipa

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.95

Juice

$3.95
Flavored Lemonade

Flavored Lemonade

$3.95
Milk

Milk

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.95
Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$2.95
Snapple

Snapple

$2.95
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$1.95Out of stock
Seltzer Water

Seltzer Water

$1.95
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.95
Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.95

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Mango

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Strawberry Banana

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Strawberry

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Peach

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Wild Berry

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Tropical Thunder

$5.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Chocoholic Shake

$7.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Strawberry Shake

$7.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Birthday Cake Shake

$7.95

24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency

Shakes it Till You Make it

Chocoholic Shake

Chocoholic Shake

$8.95
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$8.95
Birthday Cake Shake

Birthday Cake Shake

$8.95
Cotton Candy Shake

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.95