The Place 2 Be South End
598 Reviews
$
615 Franklin Ave
Hartford, CT 06114
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Brunch Boxes (Click Drop Down for Menus)
The Morning Rooster
Honey Battered Southern Fried Chicken, choice of Belgian Waffle, Challah French Toast, or Pancakes, & Choice of two side pieces Feeds: 4-6 People
The Pancake Board
Choice of buttermilk pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. Accompanied with Nutella, White & Dark Chocolate & Wild berry drizzle.
The South End Special
Choice of Buttermilk Pancakes, Challah French Toast, or Belgian Waffle. & Choice of Two Side Pieces. Feeds: 4-6 people
Breakfast Sandwich Box
The cure is here! Our new Breakfast sandwich box comes with 8 egg and cheese 8 sausage egg and cheese 8 Bacon egg and cheese Comes with your choice of 2 Brunch Box Sides
Burrito Box
Bring the party home with our new burrito box! 4 bacon egg and cheese burritos 4 sausage egg and cheese burritos 4 egg and cheese Burritos With your choice of Scrambled Eggs, Bacon strips, Sausage links, Turkey Bacon or Sausage, Homefries, Mixed Fruit
Eggs 4 Dayz
*NEW* Deviled Eggs
Go Bougie with our house made deviled eggs topped with crispy bacon and never turn back!
Steak n' Eggs
12 oz prime rib eye (Buckhead steak) - crispy sidewinder potatoes- 2 sunny side up eggs -sriracha sauce- baby arugula tossed in house vinaigrette
Breakfast Nachos
Crispy sidewinder potatoes, siracha mayo, apple smoked bacon, sweet sausage, Shredded Cheese, Cheese sauce, pickled onions, fried sunny side up egg
Eggs Any Style
2 farm fresh brown eggs served with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (up charge) and choice of toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Get it your way: choice of cheese, protein, veggies & side.
BYO Omelette
3 farm fresh brown eggs cracked to order and whipped add ins: bacon, sausage, ham, chicken, rib eye steak, American, cheddar, mozzarella or feta cheese, tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms
California Omelette
Marinated grilled chicken, Roma tomato, Spanish onion, smashed avocado, Vermont cheddar cheese, pickled red onions
Western Omlette
Honey ham, green bell peppers, Spanish onions, American cheese * Gluten free without toast
Greek Omelette
Baby spinach, feta, sliced Kalamata olives and Roma tomato *Vegetarian * Gluten free without toast
Margarita Omelette
Roma tomato, basil pesto, & mozzarella *Vegetarian * Gluten free without toast
Philly Cheesesteak Omelette
Shaved rib eye steak, sautéed Spanish onions, Vermont cheddar cheese and American cheese * Gluten free without toast
Veggie Omelette
Roma tomatoes, green bell peppers and Spanish onions *Vegetarian *Gluten free without toast
Bennys
Classic Benny
2 farm fresh poached eggs over Canadian bacon, served on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (upcharge)
Greek Benny
two poached eggs over spinach feta and Kalamata olives served on an English muffin with hollandaise sauce, with choice of home fries or a cup of fruit (upcharge)
Southern Benny
Unique "benny" with a bacon infused Belgium waffle, fried chicken tenders, buffalo hollandaise (mild spice), baby arugula, pickled onions, Nashville spice
WAP
*NEW* S'Mores Pancakes
5 Chocolate chip infused pancakes stuffed with chocolate chips topped with chocolate sauce, vanilla sauce, mini marshmallow, Graham cracker crumble, brulee fluff, molten chocolate lava cake, 3 caramelized marshmallow, whipped cream, strawberry.
*NEW* Go Shawty it's ur birthday!
Go Shawty!! 5 stack pancakes with sprinkles, strawberries, whipped cream, a duck, and a red velvet cupcake... like a whole red velvet cupcake.
*NEW* Pumpkin Pancakes
It's that time of the season, forget the rest, you haven't lived until you've had our pumpkin pancakes! Topped with spiced pecans, pumpkin spices and caramel. These are to die for!!
Chicken and Waffle Sliders
GBD (golden brown delicious) Belgium waffle cut in 4 pieces topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders, apple smoked bacon, house made hot honey, pickled onions, baby arugula, powder sugar and maple syrup
Peaches and Cream Pancakes
5 golden brown pancakes, caramelized Georgia peaches, vanilla sauce, raspberry sauce, maple syrup, powder sugar
The Morning Rooster
golden jumbo belgian waffle, topped with our famous finger lickin’ southern fried chicken to make a sweet & savory breakfast masterpiece
Red, White, & Blue Waffle
Golden brown Belgium waffle topped with fresh strawberry, Bananas, blueberries, vanilla sauce and raspberry sauce finished with maple syrup and powder sugar
Jumbo Belgian Waffle
Some things are better... jumbo
Cookies -n- Cream Oreo Pancakes
5 golden brown pancakes topped with crumble Oreos, vanilla sauce, chocolate sauce, powder sugar, Oreo cookie sandwiches, whipping cream and maple syrup
Nutella Coconut Pancakes
5 golden brown pancakes cooked with sweetened shredded coconut topped with warm Nutella sauce, more sweet coconut, powder sugar and maple syrup
Pancakes. Full Stack
full stack (3 pieces)
Pancakes. Short Stack
short stack (2 pieces)
Single Pancake
Carbs
*NEW* Cinnamon Toast Crunch Stack
Stacked high with cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon sugar, dripping in caramel and white drizzles. You wont miss the bowl of milk with this one!
Franklin Stuffed French Toast
Two challah french toast layered with your choice of flavored cream cheese or Nutella spread and topped with powdered sugar, choice of strawberries or blueberries and whipped cream
South End Special
2 pancakes with 2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 2 sausages
Churro French Toast
Our signature fresh baked challah bread, dusted with cinnamon sugar, topped with a delicious churro, butter cream, white & milk chocolate drizzle & dulce de leche drizzle
Fruity Pebble French Toast
Our signature baked challah bread encrusted with fruity pebbles layered with our strawberry butter cream frosting, fresh strawberry, blueberries, white chocolate and raspberry drizzle, and lollipops!
French Toast Short Stack
short stack (2 pieces)
French Toast Full Stack
full stack (3 pieces)
Single French Toast
Breakfast Burritos + Quesadillas
NEW! Hangry Grilled Cheese
Grilled Italian bread stuffed with Layers of American cheese, mozzarella, honey ham, apple smoked bacon, topped with creamy cheese sauce and a sunny side egg served with your choice of French fries or curly fries
NEW! Steak and Eggs Quesadilla
Grilled rib eye steak, caramelized onions and peppers, assorted mushrooms, American cheese, spicy mayo, Sunnyside egg
Bacon Egg & Cheese Burrito
Fresh farm eggs whipped with bacon and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries
Sausage Egg & Cheese Burrito
Fresh farm eggs whipped with sausage and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries
Ham Egg & Cheese Burrito
Fresh farm eggs whipped with ham and cheddar cheese all wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla served over house made home fries
Quesadilla Southern
Farm fresh eggs grilled with maple sausage, apple smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño, green bell peppers, Spanish onions and cheddar cheese served with sour cream and mild salsa
Quesadilla California
Farm fresh eggs grilled with our marinated chicken, Spanish onions, Roma tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with smashed avocado and pickled onions. Served with sour cream and mild salsa
Get Toasted
*NEW* Deviled Eggs Toast
Go HAM with our new deviled egg avocado toast! Topped with bacon, and Tajin on top of our famous Challah bread toast.
Avocado Toast
Grilled Italian bread topped with our signature smashed avocado topped with apple smoked bacon, baby arugula, pickled onions and 2 sunny side up eggs
*NEW* Egg Salad Toast
Brand new! Enter another world with our house made egg salad on top of our challah bread toast. Topped with frizzled onions, bacon and a drizzle of spicy mayo.
Snacks + Salads
Loaded Curly Fries
Our signature crispy swirl potatoes topped with shredded jack cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, apple smoked bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
6 whole milk mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Chicken Tenders
4 all white meat chicken tenders served with honey mustard
Buffalo Wings
6 crispy wings tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce served with gorgonzola Bleu cheese sauce
Garden SALAD
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions and cucumbers. Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken or shaved steak for an additional cost *Gluten Free
Greek SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, crumbled feta. Add grilled chicken, crispy chicken or shaved steak for an additional cost *Gluten Free
Caesar SALAD
Freshly chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken SALAD
4 Crispy all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, red onions, crumbled feta
Burgers + Birds
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Two 4 oz Buckhead patties topped with sliced Vermont cheddar, American cheese and apple smoked bacon. Served with crispy romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onions.
California Burger
Two 4oz Buckhead all natural beef patties topped with American cheese, sunny side egg, smashed avocado, romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, pickled onions served on our toasted brioche bun
BYO Burger
Two 4oz Buckhead all natural beef patties on our signature brioche buns and all the fixings you would like to put on top!! Enjoy
Melts
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Grilled Italian bread topped with 3 crispy all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our signature Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, caramelized Spanish onions and green bell peppers.
Chicken Pesto Melt
Grilled Italian bread topped with marinated grilled chicken, pesto sauce, mozzarella, sliced tomato and Spanish caramelized onions and green bell peppers.
Giant Grilled Cheese
3 buttered thick white bread layered with American cheese, cheddar cheese and mozzarella. Encrusted with grilled cheddar jack blend.
Spicy Steak Melt
Italian bread topped with grilled rib eye steak, American cheese, cheddar cheese, caramelized Spanish onions and green bell peppers, pickled jalapeño and spicy mayo.
Cuban Ruben
A blend of 2 classic sandwiches Cuban and a Rueben!! 3 grilled thick white bread topped with grilled honey ham, American cheese, sweet and sour pickles, shaved pastrami, pickled onions, Swiss cheese and spicy mustard.
Sandwiches + Wraps
Sides
Two Eggs
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Fruit Cup
Home Fries
Deep fried potatoes tossed in our signature blend of spices
Fries
GBD (golden brown and delicious) French fries.
Sweet Potato Fries
All natural sweet potatoes fried till nice and crispy
Curly Fries
Crispy swirl fries
SD - Avocado
Hass Avocado smashed with lots of cilantro, lime juice, salt and pepper
Toast
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Single French Toast
Single Pancake
SD- Southern Fried Chicken
Our secret recipe fried chicken (4 piece) ... house secret, add hot honey!!
Cocktails
Go Bottomless!
*Bottomless drinks are per person. Refills are served once every 20 minutes in accordance with the state of Connecticut liquor laws in a 90 minute time frame*
Mimosa
champagne and fruit juice: orange, cranberry, blueberry
Bellini
prosecco and fruit juice: peach, raspberry, mango
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Frozè
Frozen Strawberry Rosè
Moet mini sipper
LaMarca Prosecco
Cotton Candy Cocktail
Cotton Candy filled cup with a LaMarca bottle
Drunken Honeybee
Watermelon Spritz
Sangria Slushy
Drink My Bathwater
Big Ass Mimosa
Shakes it Till You Make it
Soft Drinks
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Mango
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Strawberry Banana
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Strawberry
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Peach
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Wild Berry
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Tropical Thunder
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Chocoholic Shake
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Strawberry Shake
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency
Birthday Cake Shake
24 oz. cup of real fruit blended to a thick consistency