The Place on South Pine imageView gallery

The Place on South Pine

review star

No reviews yet

110 South Pine Street

Nevada City, CA 95959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

On The Go Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, w/ a side of Durga's Divine tomatillo salsa. CHOICE OF: bacon, sausage, ham, impossible sausage CHOICE OF: Whole wheat or Spinach Tortilla (Local: Hola! Tortilla)

Early Riser Breakfast

$14.00

Two eggs (any style) and breakfast potatoes CHOICE OF: bacon, sausage, ham, impossible sausage CHOICE OF: Sourdough or Wheat toast (Truckee Sourdough Co.)

Denver Omelette

$14.00

Three eggs filled with ham, bell peppers, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. CHOICE OF: Sourdough or Wheat toast (Truckee Sourdough Co.)

Seven A.M. Special

$8.00

Two eggs (any style) CHOICE OF: house potatoes or fruit CHOICE OF: bacon, sausage, ham, or impossible sausage CHOICE OF: sourdough or wheat toast (Truckee Sourdough Co.)

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Two corn tortillas (Local: Hola! Tortilla), topped with cheese, black beans, two eggs (any style), avocado, sour cream, and Durga's Divine salsa verde.

ToFu Scramble

$14.00

Crumbled tofu with seasonal vegetables. Severed with seasonal fruit. CHOICE OF: sourdough or wheat toast (Truckee Sourdough Co.)

Sunrise Sandwich

$12.00

Truckee Sourdough Co. Toaster muffin, over medium egg, cheddar cheese, and a slice of tomato. CHOICE OF: bacon, sausage, ham, impossible sausage

"They Have French Toast"

$8.00+

1" Thick white bread dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla, and egg batter Served with real butter, 100% Vermont maple syrup, powdered sugar, and whipped cream

It's Just Pancakes

$8.00+

Fluffy Homemade Pancakes, served with housemade maple butter balls topped with powdered sugar.

Lunch

Soup

$6.00+

Rotating Daily Soups: Check Instagram Stories for daily selections

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, tossed with caesar dressing Add chicken $4

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Locally grown Spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, onion with CHOICE OF: creamy avocado, lemon vinaigrette, ranch, or caesar dressing

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Cup of soup (see instagram stories for daily soup) CHOICE OF: half caesar or garden salad

Vegetarian Wrap

$15.00

Local grown mixed greens, avocado, red and yellow bell pepper, sliced cucumber CHOICE OF: Creamy avocado, lemon vinaigrette, ranch, caesar dressing CHOICE OF: whole wheat or spinach tortilla (Hola! Tortilla) CHOICE OF: kettle chips, side salad, soup

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Two corn tortillas' (Hola! Tortilla) topped with our house rub shredded pork, avocado, diced onion, and cilantro CHOICE OF: kettle chips, side salad, soup

Classic Club

$16.00

Sourdough bread, Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese CHOICE OF: mayo, mustard, both CHOICE OF: kettle chips, side salad, or soup

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Brioche bun, 1/4 lbs. All-beef patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion CHOICE OF: mayo, mustard, or both CHOICE OF: cheddar, pepperjack, swiss *Substitute Impossible Burger - no charge

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Sides, Extra's & Add - On's

Sd Avocado

$2.00

Sd Egg (1)

$1.50

Sd Meat

$4.00

Sd Chips

$2.50

Sd Syrup

$2.00

Sd Fruit

$4.00

Sd Salsa

$1.00

Sd Veggie Cup

$4.00

grilled cheese

$6.00

Bagel

$5.50

Breakfast Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

House created blend from Carolines Coffee (Local)

Decafe

$3.00

House created decaf from Carolines Coffee Roasters (Local)

1/2 caf

$3.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Caroline's Coffee: The Place on South Pine Blend, Chilled Add your choice of dairy or non-dairy creamer. (Half & half, whole milk, oat milk, almond milk)

Iced Tea

$3.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Ground Coffee 12oz

$14.00

House-made

OJ

OJ

$4.00

House squeezed OJ

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Housemade lemonade: house-pressed lemons, house-made simple syrup.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Soda

Coke

Coke

$4.00

Mexican Bottled Coke

Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Bottled Mexican Sprite

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$4.00

IBC Bottled Rootbeer

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$4.00
Dt Coke

Dt Coke

$3.00

Can of Dt Coke

Something Savory

Huevo's Rancheros

Huevo's Rancheros

$16.00

Corn tortillas (Hola! Tortilla) topped with shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, two eggs, salsa verde, avocado, sour cream, feta cheese & cilantro

Early Riser Breakfast

Early Riser Breakfast

$15.00

Two eggs (any style), house potatoes, served with Choice of: bacon, sausage, ham, or impossible sausage Toast: sourdough or wheat

Carnitas' Omelette

Carnitas' Omelette

$15.00

Three eggs filled with marinated slow-cooked shredded pork, pepper jack cheese, topped with salsa verde and cilantro TOAST: sourdough or wheat

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$15.00

Three eggs filled with hame, bell peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese. Side of breakfast potatoes. TOAST: sourdough or wheat

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Toaster muffin topped with black forest ham, two poached eggs, topped with house-made hollandaise sauce, and served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

ToFu Scramble

$15.00

Crumbled tofu w/ seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of fruit. TOAST: sourdough or wheat

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hearty & Healthy Breakfast/Lunch

Location

110 South Pine Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Directions

Gallery
The Place on South Pine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Delish Bish
orange starNo Reviews
214 Broad Street Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.3 • 631
111 N Pine St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center - 400 Railroad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 Railroad Avenue Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
18 Beach Hut Deli - 18 Grass Valley
orange starNo Reviews
Glenbrook Plaza Grass Valley, CA 95945
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Cafe - 145 S. Auburn St
orange starNo Reviews
145 S. Auburn St Grass Valley, CA 95945
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Barrel Taphouse & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
116 Neal St. Grass Valley, CA 95946
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nevada City

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.3 • 631
111 N Pine St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill
orange star4.5 • 47
230 Commercial St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nevada City
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston