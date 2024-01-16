This restaurant does not have any images
The Plains Taproom 200 West Glenn Ave Unit 200
Auburn, AL 36830
Taproom Menu
Sharables
- Bacon and Cheddar Chive Tater Kegs
Supersized tater tots, stuffed with crunchy bacon, Cheddar cheese, Chives, and cream cheese.$9.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders
Three sliders made with ground beef, topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a Wickles pickle.$13.00
- Grilled Cheese Dippers
A classic comfort food in bite size form. American and cheddar cheese between buttered sourdough bread served with a side of delicious tomato bisque dip.$7.00
- Pretzel Bites
10 Lightly salted, buttered pretzel bites served with a side of beer cheese dip and coarse ground mustard.$7.00
- Drunk Chicken BBQ Sliders
Three sliders made with slow-cooked beer-braised chicken, topped with our housemade bbq sauce, garlic aioli and spicy slaw.$12.00
- Four-Cheese Toasted Raviolis
Indulge in a savory blend of mozzaralla, ricotta, parmesan, and asiago fried to perfection. Served with a side of mouth watering tomato bisque dipping sauce.$9.00
- Mac and Cheese Bites
Creamy macaroni and cheese encased in a crispy breaded shell, served with a side of zesty ranch.$7.00
- Rustic Italian Flatbread$10.00
- Sampler
3 Kegs, 5Dippers, 5Pretzels, 5Wings$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Boiled Peanuts$7.00
- Tap Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with beer braised chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mexican lager queso, and beer cheese.$11.00
Wings
- 6 Bone-In Wings
Golden crisps tossed in one of our sauces or dry rubs.$7.00
- 12 Bone-In Wings
Golden crisps tossed in one of our sauces or dry rubs.$14.00
- 5 Boneless Wings
Golden crisps tossed in one of our sauces or dry rubs.$6.00
- 10 Boneless Wings
Golden crisps tossed in one of our sauces or dry rubs.$12.00
- 6 Bone-in Wings Basket$10.00
- 12 Bone-in Wings Basket$17.00
- 5 Boneless Wings Basket$9.00
- 10 Boneless Wings Basket$15.00
- 3 Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken tenders, perfect for dipping and snacking, served hot and juicy with your choice of dipping sauce.$6.00
- 5 Chicken Tenders$10.00
- 3 Chicken Tenders Basket$9.00
- 5 Chicken Tenders Basket$13.00
Loaded Fries
Handhelds
- Chicken Sandy
Crispy chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and mayo served on a house baked bun.$13.00
- Classic BLT
Savor our classic BLT featuring crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomatoes layered between slices of buttery toasted sourdough bread.$11.00
- Classic Grilled Cheese
Made with melted cheddar and american cheese, in between buttery sourdough bread toasted to golden perfection.$10.00
- War Damn Smash Burger
2 3oz angus beef patties smashed. with your choice of toppings.$14.00
- BBQ Bacon Smash Burger
2 3oz angus beef patties smashed, topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and onion rings$15.00
- Mushroom And Swiss
2 3oz angus beef patties smashed, topped with mushrooms and thinly sliced swiss cheese$14.00
- Southwest Smash Burger
2 3oz angus beef patties smashed, topped with jalapenos, quac, grilled onions, and pepperjack cheese$15.00
- Smothered Conecuh
A delicious Conecuh sausage on top of a fresh hoagie bun, topped with beer cheese and grilled peppers and onions$13.00
- Philly Cheesesteak
Your choice of steak or chicken, smothered in onions, and peppers topped with melted cheese sauce and garlic aioli$15.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheesesteak
Juicy grilled chicken, crispy bacon and ranch topped with American cheese.$15.00
- Pub Burger$15.00
Entrees
Deserts
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Sauces
