- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- The Plant Cafe Organic
The Plant Cafe Organic
No reviews yet
2335 3rd St.
San Francisco, CA 94107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Spinach & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
two scrambled eggs* tomato* spinach* white cheddar* warm pain de mie bun
Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich
two scrambled eggs* tomato* arugula* bacon* white cheddar* warm pain de mie bun
Breakfast Burrito
scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle-black beans* avocado* cheddar cheese* whole wheat tortilla* tomato salsa* Vegan option: Sub eggs for basil pesto tofu scramble*
Power Bowl
poached egg* brown rice* kale pesto* pickled watermelon radish* raw red radish* sautéed mushrooms* & spinach* side of sriracha* (gf)
Basil Pesto Tofu Scramble
house-made basil pesto tofu* spinach* cherry tomatoes* sliced sourdough, roasted rosemary potatoes* vegan & gluten-free without sourdough bread
Avocado Toast
toasted levain, arugula* shaved radish* sesame seeds* toasted garlic* lemon wedge* (v)
Vegan Banana Bread
Slice of our famous house-made vegan banana bread
Eggs A la Carte
Appetizers
Shiitake Spring Rolls
Shiitake mushrooms* marinated tofu* cucumber* cabbage* lettuce* carrots* basil* mint* cilantro* rice paper wrapper, roasted onion peanut sauce* (v, gf)
Soup Cup
vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread
Soup Bowl
vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread
Chipotle Lettuce Tacos
3 tacos wrapped in romaine* with wild seasoned shrimp, purple cabbage* pickled red onions.* Served with Chipotle aioli* (gf) (p) Sub shrimp with seasoned chicken* or tofu*
Cauliflower Wings
Cauliflower florets* sautéed in our house buffalo cashew sauce. Served with house-made vegan ranch* dipping sauce. Choose from spicy or not spicy.
Vegan Cheesy Potatoes
Roasted potatoes* topped with house-made vegan cashew cheese sauce* Herb garnish*
Totchos
Tater tots topped with black beans* salsa* vegan cheese sauce* jalapenos* (v) Try it with a scoop of our guacamole!
Sandwiches & Wraps
Vegan Avocado BLT
Hooray vegan bacon, mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread (v)
Avocado BLT
bacon* mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread served with choice of side
Roasted Chicken & Avocado
roasted chicken* greens* avocado* tomato* honey mustard* fresh sliced bread served with choice of side
Tuna
Our house-made tuna salad with lettuce and sliced tomato on sliced bread. served with a choice of side
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap
marinated Dino kale* chopped romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* sourdough croutons, with Caesar dressing* wheat tortilla* served with a choice of side
Thai Wrap
choice of protein (chicken*/tofu*/shrimp), romaine* Napa cabbage* cilantro* basil* mint* peanut sauce* jalapeno* carrots* onions* whole wheat tortilla* served with a choice of side
Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup or Salad
Your choice of Roasted Chicken & Avocado or Avocado BLT Served with a choice of side
Bowls
Soup Cup
vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread
Soup Bowl
vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread
Power Bowl
poached egg* brown rice* kale pesto* pickled watermelon radish* raw red radish* sautéed mushrooms* & spinach* side of sriracha* (gf)
Yellow Curry
Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)
Teriyaki Chicken
Lemon Teriyaki chicken breast* broccoli* seasonal vegetables* cabbage slaw* jasmine rice* slice of lemon* sunflower sprouts* (gf)
Fajita
Signature fajita seasoning* red pepper* red onions* black beans* green onions* avocado* pico de gallo* chipotle aioli* jasmine rice* romaine* cilantro garnish* (v, gf)
Ginger-Lime Salmon
pan-seared wild line caught salmon, seasonal vegetables* ginger lime scallion sauce* jasmine rice* (gf)
Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
Burgers
The Plant Burger
Vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan aioli* Acme bun (v) Served with a choice of side
Vegan Deluxe
Vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan cheese sauce* Hooray vegan bacon, avocado* vegan aioli* Acme bun Served with a choice of side
Crispy Chicken
Seasoned breaded chicken breast* spicy slaw* tomato* shaved carrot* on an Acme bun. Served with a choice of side
Gourmet Turkey
Patty made in-house from ground turkey* & vegetables*, topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* dijonnaise* Acme bun Served with a choice of side
Plant Lamb Burger
black sheep - plant-based lamb vegan "lamb" burger, feta* tomato relish* arugula* fennel* pickled cucumber* pickled onion* aioli* Acme bun Vegan-friendly option: Make it vegan by omitting the feta!
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Juicy BBQ chicken meat tossed in our house-made BBQ sauce with cabbage slaw on a bun. Comes with a choice of side
Salads
Dino Kale
Dino kale* arugula* red quinoa* cherry tomatoes* avocado* carrots* cucumbers* toasted almonds* lemon cumin vinaigrette* (v, gf)
Chicken Cashew Avocado
Roasted chicken* avocado* romaine* carrots* cabbage* radish* cucumber* celery* cashews* herb garnish* Ginger Miso Dressing* (gf, p)
Full Belly
Mixed greens* Dino kale* Napa cabbage* carrots* cucumber* cherry tomatoes* roasted beets* sunflower sprouts* quinoa* avocado* hummus* pickled onions* sunflower seeds* ginger miso dressing* (v, gf)
Cobb Deluxe
Roasted chicken* chopped romaine* bacon* avocado* Point-Reyes blue cheese, spring mix* hard-boiled egg* chickpeas* seasonal green vegetables* radish* garlic* herbs* Ranch Dressing*
Roasted Chicken, Apple, Pear, & Walnut
romaine* mixed greens* roasted chicken* pear* apple* blue cheese* walnuts* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette* (gf)
Apple, Pear, & Walnut
romaine* mixed greens* pear* apple* walnuts* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette* (v, gf)
Tuna Nicoise
mixed greens* romaine* white albacore tuna, roasted potatoes* kalamata olives* cherry tomatoes* sliced red radish* boiled egg* lemon wedge* sunflower sprouts* apple cider vinaigrette* (gf)
Specials
Cod with Creamy Cashew Sauce
Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod over brown rice* broccoli* spinach* kale* topped with our house-made non-dairy creamy cashew sauce* (gf)
Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
Sides
Tater Tots
Comes with a choice of 1 dipping sauce. Potatoes* cornstarch* parsley* onion* olive oil* spices*
Vegan Mac & Cheese
A side portion of our signature vegan mac & cheese with GF noodles and our housemade cashew cheese sauce. (v) (gf)
Wild Salmon Filet
Plant Burger Patty
vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* (v)
1/2 Plant Burger Patty
vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* (v)
Turkey Patty
Patty made in-house from ground turkey* & vegetables*
Coleslaw
8 oz of our housemade coleslaw
Cauliflower Couscous
(v) (gf)
Broccoli
Sauteed in olive oil* garlic* salt* pepper* (v, gf)
Roasted Potatoes
Side Salad
Mixed greens* carrots* cherry tomatoes* champagne vinaigrette* (v, gf)
Bacon
Dipping Sauce
All sauces are made in-house and from scratch using organic ingredients.
Crispy Chicken Breast
Tofu
Roasted Chicken
Side Of Shrimp
Side Of Jasmine Rice
Snacks/Desserts
Pumpkin Bread
Housemade slice of pumpkin bread
Boss Bikki Cookies
6 cookies per bag. Organic Ingredients: Almond flour, roasted oats, coconut, pumpkin, coconut oil, maple syrup, dairy/nut/soy free dark chocolate, mixed spice, salt, baking powder. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, ORGANIC, NON GMO. DELICIOUS!
Kettle Chips
GF Brownie Square
House-made decadent brownie square made with banana, almond, cocoa, and agave. Topped with a smooth coconut - dark chocolate frosting Guilt-Free, Gluten-Free, Flourless, Vegan, Paleo Made with organic ingredients. Note: each order is one brownie square
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Dried Organic Mango
Mavuno Harvest Dried Organic Mango
Dried Organic Mixed Fruits
Mavuno Harvest Organic dried tropical fruit
Dried Mango With Chili
Dried Coconut
Empowered Cookie
Siete Tortilla Jalapeno Lime Chips
4 oz bag
Siete Potato Chips - Queso
5.5 oz bag
Siete Potato Chips - Fuego
5.5 oz bag
Utensils & Condiments
Fresh Made Juice
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Carrot Juice
Celery Juice
Healthy Sunrise
carrot* beet* orange* apple* lemon*
Immune Builder
carrot* apple* ginger* lemon*
Green Basic
kale* apple* celery* lemon* parsley*
Green Detox
kale* romaine* cucumber* parsley* lemon*
Skin Refresher
Our seasonal blend of watermelon* pear* apple* cucumber* lemon* mint garnish*
Spiced Apple Cider
apple* lemon* ginger* cinnamon* cayenne (Fall Special!) - Served cold Try it hot for a cozy and immune-boosting beverage! Please request to make it hot in the modifier.
Smoothies
Strawberry Smoothie
strawberries* dates* vanilla* choice of milk*
Mango Smoothie
mango* banana* pineapple* vanilla* ginger* coconut* apple/orange blend* choice of milk*
Protein Smoothie
banana* blueberries* coconut* almond butter* hemp protein* choice of milk*
Clean Green Smoothie
avocado* kale* pineapple* lemon* juiced ginger* almond milk* apple/orange blend*
Green Banana Smoothie
banana* almond butter* kale* almond milk*
Acai Berry Protein Smoothie
acai berries* mango* strawberries* banana* double shot of hemp protein* apple/orange blend*
Super Smoothies
Strawberry Mango Beauty
Pro Collagen Epic Protein* strawberries* mango* coconut milk* dates* 15 grams of complete plant protein Ingredients: EPIC Protein Base (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed), Pro Collagen Blend (Tremella Fruiting Body Mushroom Extract, Acerola Extract, Silica (Bamboo Extract), Goji Berry, Sweet Potato, Rose Hips, Biotin (Sesbania Extract)), Beet, Raspberry, Pomegranate, Coconut Milk, Sea Buckthorn, Jerusalem Artichoke, Cranberry, Himalayan Pink Salt, Stevia Leaf
Athletic Protein
Real sport epic protein powder* almonds* coconut milk* bananas* blueberries* 26 grams of plant protein I all ingredients are organic Epic protein base: yellow pea, sunflower seen, pumpkin seed, sacha inchi, cranberry seed Real Sport Base: coconut water, tart cherry, artichoke, acerola extract, ashwagandha extract, turmeric extract, resihi, chaga, black pepper extract, jerusalem artichoke, himalayan pink salt, stevia leaf.
Pineapple Coconut
Green Kingdom Epic Protein* coconut milk* pineapple* blueberries* 19 grams of complete plant protein Ingredients: EPIC Protein Base (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed), Green Kingdom Blend (Heirloom Red Banana, Lucuma Fruit, Oat Grass, Spirulina, Kale, Chlorella, Indian Moringa, Spinach), Jerusalem Artichoke, Baobab Fruit, Ginger Root, Himalayan Pink Salt, Stevia Leaf
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
Latte
Macchiato
Cappucino
Mocha
Turmeric Latte
12 oz latte
Hot Chocolate
Highwire Coffee Retail
The signature of the farmer in balance with that of the roaster. Brightness and body in balance with each other. Big. Complete. Satisfying.
Five Mountain Tea
Chai Latte
Matcha Latte
16 oz organic matcha latte
Americano
Cortado
Beer
Wine
Greenhough Kawakawa Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Fragrant green citrus leaf aromas, delicate lime and fresh herbs. The wine is juicy and ripe with crisp nashi pear, tangelo and tropical melon and passionfruit notes. A bright line of balanced acidity provides crunch and appealing freshness. A sauvignon blanc indicative of New Zealand climate pairing well with seafood, green vegetables, and cheese.
Casa Marrone Pinot Grigio Bottle
A plentiful and fresh bouquet with mouthwatering notes of apple and a clean, fresh palate with a typical mineral taste.
La Marouette Grenache Rose 2019
Full flavored and direct with expressive aromas of strawberry and red currant. Crisp mouth and aromatic on the finish. An excellent Provencal rose great with salads, vegetables, paella, and BBQ.
Chacewater Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Made with Organically Grown Grapes Starts with deep concentrated aromas of cassis, raisins, stewed, fruit and leather. Brawny and rustic yet with a smooth mouth feel, there are notes of dark berries, olives and tea on the mid palate, leading to firm but subtle tannins and long earth finish. A perfect pairing with grilled meats and hearty dishes.
Dandelion Malbec
Made with organic grapes Bright, modern style with a juicy & round mouthfeel. Very fruit-forward with aromas of plums & violets.
Sangria
Glass of sangria
Pizzolato Rose Mini
Organic sparkling rose wine *All grapes are certified organic by BIOS – Italy and USDA. Light pink color with bright reflections. Armonic in the mouth with sweet notes in balance with a good acidity. Harmonious, fruity with hints of cherry and delicate floral notes.
Inkarri Malbec
Organic red wine, vegan certified Dark dusty violet color. Fruity aromas and flavors of boysenberry jam, eucalyptus, fertile earth, and blueberry pie with a velvety, crisp, fruity medium-to-full body and a warming, medium-length chocolate-covered blackberries finish with medium tannins and moderate oak.
Frey Merlot
Deep and complex Merlot with aromas of pear and blackberry. Fine tannic structure and a spicy, earthy finish. Pair with spicy dishes. * USDA Certified Organic in the vineyard and winery * NSA – No Sulfites Added
Bottled Beverages
Health-Ade
small batch kombucha, 16oz bottle
San Pellegrino
Guayaki Yerba Mate
Yerba mate comes from the naturally caffeinated leaves of a native species of holly tree, Ilex Paraguariensis, found deep in the South American Atlantic rainforest. With 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids and abundant polyphenols, yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates.
Sunwink
Jarritos
Inca Cola
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Rishi Sparkling Tea - Dandelion Ginger
Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. Rishi balances the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.
Olipop Soda
Olipop is a sparkling tonic "soda". Each 12 oz can has 9g of dietary fiber, 2-5g of sugar, and 45 calories or less. OLIPOP combines prebiotics, fiber, and botanical extracts from eight different plant-based ingredients to support your gut health and your cravings, all in one.
Retail
Hooray Vegan Bacon
Hooray makes delicious plant-based meats that are designed to look, cook, and taste just like the real thing. Plants that remind us of our favorite meats while being made of ingredients we can feel good about? Now that's something to celebrate and say Hooray! gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free
Turkey Patties Frozen
Frozen 2-pack. Our house-made turkey patty made from ground turkey* red onions* carrots* garlic* mushrooms* and spices* Made with organic* ingredients.
Plant Patties Frozen
frozen, 2-pack Our signature vegan patty made in-house from lentils* beets* celery* carrots* mushrooms* cashews* bulgur wheat* bread crumbs* vegan mayo* garlic* chili flakes* salt* pepper* Made with organic* ingredients.
1/2 Dozen Eggs
Dozen Eggs
Salad Dressing Retail
Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing
12 oz bottle | Vegan I GF olive oil* sunflower oil* dijon mustard* red onion* agave nectar* salt* pepper* (Made with organic* ingredients)
Vegan Ranch Dressing
12 oz bottle | Vegan I GF vegan mayo* almond milk* white wine vinegar* garlic* pasley* dill* onion powder* paprika* salt* pepper* (Made with organic* ingredients)
Caesar Dressing Bottle
12 oz bottle | GF olive oil* canola oil* parmesan* lemon* dijon mustard* egg yolk* garlic* (Made with organic* ingredients)
Catering - Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Burrito Platter
scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle black beans* cheddar cheese* tomato salsa* avocado* in a whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter comes with 5 full burritos Large Platter comes with 10 full burritos Burritos come individually wrapped and cut in half
Egg Sandwich Platter
2 scrambled eggs* spinach* tomato* white cheddar cheese* on an Acme bun. Small Platter comes with 5 sandwiches Large Platter comes with 10 sandwiches All sandwiches are cut in half
Seasonal Fruit Platter
Organic Seasonal Fruit Small Platter serves 5 Large Platter serves 10
Vegan Breakfast Burrito Platter
house-made basil pesto tofu scramble*, roasted potatoes*, chipotle black beans*, tomato salsa*, and avocado* in a whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter - Comes with 5 burritos Large Platter - Comes with 10 burritos
Avocado Toast Platter
avocado*, arugula*, shaved radish* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* toasted levain* lemon wedge* Note: arugula and garnishes come on the side Small - comes with 5 toasts cut in half Large - comes with 10 toasts
Catering - Appetizers
Seasonal Fruit Platter
Organic Seasonal Fruit Small Platter serves 5 Large Platter serves 10
Vegetable Crudite Platter
Seasonal Organic Vegetables served with our house-made ginger miso dressing Small Serves 5 Large Serves 10
Avocado Toast Platter
(v) Avocado* arugula* shaved radish* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* toasted levain* lemon wedge* Note: arugula & garnishes come on the side Small Platters - serves 5 Large Platters - serves 10
Catering - Salads
Dino Kale Salad Platter
marinated Dino kale* arugula* red quinoa* cherry tomatoes* avocado* carrots* cucumbers* & toasted almonds* with lemon cumin vinaigrette* Small Bowls serves 6-8 entree portions Large Bowls serve 10-12 entree portions
Premium Cobb Salad Platter
romaine* cherry tomatoes* avocado* roasted chicken* bacon* hard-boiled egg* Point Reyes blue cheese & fresh herbs* with champagne vinaigrette* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)
Full Belly Salad Platter
mixed greens* dino kale* Napa cabbage* carrots* cucumbers* cherry tomatoes* roasted beets* pea shoots* quinoa* avocado* hummus* pickled onions* & sunflower seeds* with ginger miso dressing* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion Large bowls serve 10-12 entree portion
House Mixed Green Salad Platter
Carrots* cucumbers* & tomatoes* with balsamic vinaigrette* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)
Premium Roasted Chicken Caesar
roasted chicken* romaine* cherry tomatoes* carrots* croutons* & parmesan* with Caesar dressing*
Chicken Cashew Avocado Salad
roasted chicken* avocado* romaine* carrots* cabbage* radish* cucumber* celery* cashews* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette dressing* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)
SMALL Salad Protein Add-on
LARGE Salad Protein Add-on
Catering - Sandwiches/Wraps
Avocado BLT Sandwich Platter
bacon* mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches Small platters contain 5 sandwiches Sandwiches are wrapped and cut in half.
Roasted Chicken & Avocado Sandwich Platter
roasted chicken* greens* avocado* tomato* honey mustard* on Acme bread* Large platters contain 10 sandwiches Small platters contain 5 sandwiches Sandwiches are wrapped and cut in half.
Thai Wrap Platter
Choice of protein (chicken*/tofu*/shrimp), romaine * carrots* Napa cabbage* cilantro* basil* mint* peanut sauce* jalapeno* onions* whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter has 5 wraps Large Platter has 10 wraps
Plant Burger Platter
vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan mayo* Plant burgers come wrapped and cut in half.
Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich Platter
tomato* greens* roasted red peppers* basil pesto* garlic aioli* on Acme bread* Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.
Lemon Kale & Cheddar Sandwich Platter
kale* lemon* cheddar* avocado* pickled onions* vegan mayo* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* on Acme bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches/wraps cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches/wraps cut in half.
Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap Platter
marinated Dino kale* romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* croutons* Caesar dressing* whole wheat tortilla* Large platters contain 10 wraps cut in half. Small platters contain 5 wraps cut in half.
Tuna Sandwich Platter
house-made tuna salad* lettuce* tomato* on Acme bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.
Catering - Beverages
Pre-made Organic Orange Juice
Half gallon serves 6-8 Gallon serves 14-16
Pre-made Organic Apple Juice
Half gallon serves 6-8 Gallon serves 14-16
House made Black Iced Tea
House made Lemonade
House made Strawberry Lemonade
Organic Coffee
Comes with cups, lids, stir sticks, sugar* & half & half* or soy milk* (serves 10)
Assorted Hot Tea
Assortment of black, green, & herbal tea bags with hot water (serves 10)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Serving dine-in, outdoor patio seating, takeout, third-party delivery, catering & events. Everything we serve is made with organic ingredients and often sourced from local farms. Our produce is seasonal from around the bay area. Our poultry is free-range and organic and our seafood wild and sustainable. The Plant Cafe Organic sources only organic, cage-free eggs for all of its menu items across all locations. Our sauces and salad dressings are made in-house from scratch.
2335 3rd St., San Francisco, CA 94107