Restaurant info

Serving dine-in, outdoor patio seating, takeout, third-party delivery, catering & events. Everything we serve is made with organic ingredients and often sourced from local farms. Our produce is seasonal from around the bay area. Our poultry is free-range and organic and our seafood wild and sustainable. The Plant Cafe Organic sources only organic, cage-free eggs for all of its menu items across all locations. Our sauces and salad dressings are made in-house from scratch.