Popular Items

Roasted Chicken & Avocado
Ginger-Lime Salmon
Full Belly

Breakfast

Spinach & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

Spinach & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

two scrambled eggs* tomato* spinach* white cheddar* warm pain de mie bun

Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon & White Cheddar Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

two scrambled eggs* tomato* arugula* bacon* white cheddar* warm pain de mie bun

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle-black beans* avocado* cheddar cheese* whole wheat tortilla* tomato salsa* Vegan option: Sub eggs for basil pesto tofu scramble*

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.00

poached egg* brown rice* kale pesto* pickled watermelon radish* raw red radish* sautéed mushrooms* & spinach* side of sriracha* (gf)

Basil Pesto Tofu Scramble

Basil Pesto Tofu Scramble

$13.50

house-made basil pesto tofu* spinach* cherry tomatoes* sliced sourdough, roasted rosemary potatoes* vegan & gluten-free without sourdough bread

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00

toasted levain, arugula* shaved radish* sesame seeds* toasted garlic* lemon wedge* (v)

Vegan Banana Bread

Vegan Banana Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Slice of our famous house-made vegan banana bread

Eggs A la Carte

$2.50

Appetizers

Shiitake Spring Rolls

Shiitake Spring Rolls

$9.00

Shiitake mushrooms* marinated tofu* cucumber* cabbage* lettuce* carrots* basil* mint* cilantro* rice paper wrapper, roasted onion peanut sauce* (v, gf)

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$6.00

vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$8.00

vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread

Chipotle Lettuce Tacos

Chipotle Lettuce Tacos

$11.50

3 tacos wrapped in romaine* with wild seasoned shrimp, purple cabbage* pickled red onions.* Served with Chipotle aioli* (gf) (p) Sub shrimp with seasoned chicken* or tofu*

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$6.50

Cauliflower florets* sautéed in our house buffalo cashew sauce. Served with house-made vegan ranch* dipping sauce. Choose from spicy or not spicy.

Vegan Cheesy Potatoes

Vegan Cheesy Potatoes

$6.00

Roasted potatoes* topped with house-made vegan cashew cheese sauce* Herb garnish*

Totchos

Totchos

$7.00

Tater tots topped with black beans* salsa* vegan cheese sauce* jalapenos* (v) Try it with a scoop of our guacamole!

Sandwiches & Wraps

Vegan Avocado BLT

Vegan Avocado BLT

$15.00Out of stock

Hooray vegan bacon, mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread (v)

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$19.00

bacon* mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread served with choice of side

Roasted Chicken & Avocado

Roasted Chicken & Avocado

$15.50

roasted chicken* greens* avocado* tomato* honey mustard* fresh sliced bread served with choice of side

Tuna

Tuna

$13.00

Our house-made tuna salad with lettuce and sliced tomato on sliced bread. served with a choice of side

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.50

marinated Dino kale* chopped romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* sourdough croutons, with Caesar dressing* wheat tortilla* served with a choice of side

Thai Wrap

Thai Wrap

$14.50

choice of protein (chicken*/tofu*/shrimp), romaine* Napa cabbage* cilantro* basil* mint* peanut sauce* jalapeno* carrots* onions* whole wheat tortilla* served with a choice of side

Half Sandwich & Cup of Soup or Salad

$12.25

Your choice of Roasted Chicken & Avocado or Avocado BLT Served with a choice of side

Bowls

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$6.00

vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$8.00

vegan soup of the day* gluten-free without bread

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$14.00

poached egg* brown rice* kale pesto* pickled watermelon radish* raw red radish* sautéed mushrooms* & spinach* side of sriracha* (gf)

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.00

Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$16.50

Lemon Teriyaki chicken breast* broccoli* seasonal vegetables* cabbage slaw* jasmine rice* slice of lemon* sunflower sprouts* (gf)

Fajita

Fajita

$15.50

Signature fajita seasoning* red pepper* red onions* black beans* green onions* avocado* pico de gallo* chipotle aioli* jasmine rice* romaine* cilantro garnish* (v, gf)

Ginger-Lime Salmon

Ginger-Lime Salmon

$21.00

pan-seared wild line caught salmon, seasonal vegetables* ginger lime scallion sauce* jasmine rice* (gf)

Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

$15.00

Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)

Burgers

The Plant Burger

The Plant Burger

$13.50

Vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan aioli* Acme bun (v) Served with a choice of side

Vegan Deluxe

Vegan Deluxe

$16.00Out of stock

Vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan cheese sauce* Hooray vegan bacon, avocado* vegan aioli* Acme bun Served with a choice of side

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Seasoned breaded chicken breast* spicy slaw* tomato* shaved carrot* on an Acme bun. Served with a choice of side

Gourmet Turkey

Gourmet Turkey

$14.50

Patty made in-house from ground turkey* & vegetables*, topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* dijonnaise* Acme bun Served with a choice of side

Plant Lamb Burger

Plant Lamb Burger

$17.50

black sheep - plant-based lamb vegan "lamb" burger, feta* tomato relish* arugula* fennel* pickled cucumber* pickled onion* aioli* Acme bun Vegan-friendly option: Make it vegan by omitting the feta!

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Juicy BBQ chicken meat tossed in our house-made BBQ sauce with cabbage slaw on a bun. Comes with a choice of side

Salads

Dino Kale

Dino Kale

$15.00

Dino kale* arugula* red quinoa* cherry tomatoes* avocado* carrots* cucumbers* toasted almonds* lemon cumin vinaigrette* (v, gf)

Chicken Cashew Avocado

Chicken Cashew Avocado

$15.00

Roasted chicken* avocado* romaine* carrots* cabbage* radish* cucumber* celery* cashews* herb garnish* Ginger Miso Dressing* (gf, p)

Full Belly

Full Belly

$15.00

Mixed greens* Dino kale* Napa cabbage* carrots* cucumber* cherry tomatoes* roasted beets* sunflower sprouts* quinoa* avocado* hummus* pickled onions* sunflower seeds* ginger miso dressing* (v, gf)

Cobb Deluxe

Cobb Deluxe

$18.00

Roasted chicken* chopped romaine* bacon* avocado* Point-Reyes blue cheese, spring mix* hard-boiled egg* chickpeas* seasonal green vegetables* radish* garlic* herbs* Ranch Dressing*

Roasted Chicken, Apple, Pear, & Walnut

Roasted Chicken, Apple, Pear, & Walnut

$16.50

romaine* mixed greens* roasted chicken* pear* apple* blue cheese* walnuts* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette* (gf)

Apple, Pear, & Walnut

Apple, Pear, & Walnut

$13.25

romaine* mixed greens* pear* apple* walnuts* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette* (v, gf)

Tuna Nicoise

Tuna Nicoise

$16.50

mixed greens* romaine* white albacore tuna, roasted potatoes* kalamata olives* cherry tomatoes* sliced red radish* boiled egg* lemon wedge* sunflower sprouts* apple cider vinaigrette* (gf)

Specials

Cod with Creamy Cashew Sauce

Cod with Creamy Cashew Sauce

$16.75

Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod over brown rice* broccoli* spinach* kale* topped with our house-made non-dairy creamy cashew sauce* (gf)

Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

$15.00

Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

Comes with a choice of 1 dipping sauce. Potatoes* cornstarch* parsley* onion* olive oil* spices*

Vegan Mac & Cheese

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$4.50

A side portion of our signature vegan mac & cheese with GF noodles and our housemade cashew cheese sauce. (v) (gf)

Wild Salmon Filet

Wild Salmon Filet

$13.50
Plant Burger Patty

Plant Burger Patty

$7.00

vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* (v)

1/2 Plant Burger Patty

1/2 Plant Burger Patty

$3.50

vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* & bulgur wheat* (v)

Turkey Patty

Turkey Patty

$7.00

Patty made in-house from ground turkey* & vegetables*

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.50

8 oz of our housemade coleslaw

Cauliflower Couscous

Cauliflower Couscous

$4.00

(v) (gf)

Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed in olive oil* garlic* salt* pepper* (v, gf)

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens* carrots* cherry tomatoes* champagne vinaigrette* (v, gf)

Bacon

Bacon

$5.00
Dipping Sauce

Dipping Sauce

$1.50

All sauces are made in-house and from scratch using organic ingredients.

Crispy Chicken Breast

$8.00

Tofu

$3.50

Roasted Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Of Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Snacks/Desserts

Pumpkin Bread

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75Out of stock

Housemade slice of pumpkin bread

Boss Bikki Cookies

Boss Bikki Cookies

$12.00

6 cookies per bag. Organic Ingredients: Almond flour, roasted oats, coconut, pumpkin, coconut oil, maple syrup, dairy/nut/soy free dark chocolate, mixed spice, salt, baking powder. VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, DAIRY FREE, ORGANIC, NON GMO. DELICIOUS!

Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$1.75
GF Brownie Square

GF Brownie Square

$4.50Out of stock

House-made decadent brownie square made with banana, almond, cocoa, and agave. Topped with a smooth coconut - dark chocolate frosting Guilt-Free, Gluten-Free, Flourless, Vegan, Paleo Made with organic ingredients. Note: each order is one brownie square

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock
Dried Organic Mango

Dried Organic Mango

$6.00

Mavuno Harvest Dried Organic Mango

Dried Organic Mixed Fruits

Dried Organic Mixed Fruits

$6.00

Mavuno Harvest Organic dried tropical fruit

Dried Mango With Chili

Dried Mango With Chili

$6.00
Dried Coconut

Dried Coconut

$6.00
Empowered Cookie

Empowered Cookie

$1.50Out of stock
Siete Tortilla Jalapeno Lime Chips

Siete Tortilla Jalapeno Lime Chips

$5.50Out of stock

4 oz bag

Siete Potato Chips - Queso

Siete Potato Chips - Queso

$5.50

5.5 oz bag

Siete Potato Chips - Fuego

Siete Potato Chips - Fuego

$5.50Out of stock

5.5 oz bag

Utensils & Condiments

Utensil Set

$0.25

Fork, Knife, Napkin for 1

Spoon

$0.10

Spoon and napkin for 1

Bag

$0.30+

Brown Paper Bag Small bags fit about 1-4 items 5 items and above, please choose the large bag option

Ketchup

$0.10

2 oz container

Sriracha

$0.10

2 oz container

Compostable Straw

Extra Napkins

Set of 2

Fresh Made Juice

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$8.00+
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$8.00+
Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$8.00+
Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$8.00+
Healthy Sunrise

Healthy Sunrise

$8.00+

carrot* beet* orange* apple* lemon*

Immune Builder

Immune Builder

$8.00+

carrot* apple* ginger* lemon*

Green Basic

Green Basic

$8.00+

kale* apple* celery* lemon* parsley*

Green Detox

Green Detox

$8.00+

kale* romaine* cucumber* parsley* lemon*

Skin Refresher

Skin Refresher

$8.00+

Our seasonal blend of watermelon* pear* apple* cucumber* lemon* mint garnish*

Spiced Apple Cider

Spiced Apple Cider

$8.00+

apple* lemon* ginger* cinnamon* cayenne (Fall Special!) - Served cold Try it hot for a cozy and immune-boosting beverage! Please request to make it hot in the modifier.

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$9.00

strawberries* dates* vanilla* choice of milk*

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$9.50

mango* banana* pineapple* vanilla* ginger* coconut* apple/orange blend* choice of milk*

Protein Smoothie

Protein Smoothie

$9.50

banana* blueberries* coconut* almond butter* hemp protein* choice of milk*

Clean Green Smoothie

Clean Green Smoothie

$10.50

avocado* kale* pineapple* lemon* juiced ginger* almond milk* apple/orange blend*

Green Banana Smoothie

Green Banana Smoothie

$9.50

banana* almond butter* kale* almond milk*

Acai Berry Protein Smoothie

Acai Berry Protein Smoothie

$12.00

acai berries* mango* strawberries* banana* double shot of hemp protein* apple/orange blend*

Super Smoothies

Strawberry Mango Beauty

Strawberry Mango Beauty

$12.00

Pro Collagen Epic Protein* strawberries* mango* coconut milk* dates* 15 grams of complete plant protein Ingredients: EPIC Protein Base (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed), Pro Collagen Blend (Tremella Fruiting Body Mushroom Extract, Acerola Extract, Silica (Bamboo Extract), Goji Berry, Sweet Potato, Rose Hips, Biotin (Sesbania Extract)), Beet, Raspberry, Pomegranate, Coconut Milk, Sea Buckthorn, Jerusalem Artichoke, Cranberry, Himalayan Pink Salt, Stevia Leaf

Athletic Protein

Athletic Protein

$12.00

Real sport epic protein powder* almonds* coconut milk* bananas* blueberries* 26 grams of plant protein I all ingredients are organic Epic protein base: yellow pea, sunflower seen, pumpkin seed, sacha inchi, cranberry seed Real Sport Base: coconut water, tart cherry, artichoke, acerola extract, ashwagandha extract, turmeric extract, resihi, chaga, black pepper extract, jerusalem artichoke, himalayan pink salt, stevia leaf.

Pineapple Coconut

Pineapple Coconut

$12.00

Green Kingdom Epic Protein* coconut milk* pineapple* blueberries* 19 grams of complete plant protein Ingredients: EPIC Protein Base (Yellow Pea, Sunflower Seed, Pumpkin Seed, Sacha Inchi, Cranberry Seed), Green Kingdom Blend (Heirloom Red Banana, Lucuma Fruit, Oat Grass, Spirulina, Kale, Chlorella, Indian Moringa, Spinach), Jerusalem Artichoke, Baobab Fruit, Ginger Root, Himalayan Pink Salt, Stevia Leaf

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Latte

Latte

$4.00+
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.50
Mocha

Mocha

$4.25+
Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.50

12 oz latte

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Highwire Coffee Retail

Highwire Coffee Retail

$12.99

The signature of the farmer in balance with that of the roaster. Brightness and body in balance with each other. Big. Complete. Satisfying.

Five Mountain Tea

Five Mountain Tea

$3.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.25

16 oz organic matcha latte

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Beer

IPA Lagunita

IPA Lagunita

$7.49

A well-rounded, Highly drinkable India Pale Ale. A bit of Caramel Malt barley provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.

Cusquena

Cusquena

$6.99

Cusqueña is a fine all-malt lager combines the light, crisp taste of Latin beers with the depth and flavor of European pilsners.

Wine

Greenhough Kawakawa Sauvignon Blanc 2019

Greenhough Kawakawa Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$13.99

Fragrant green citrus leaf aromas, delicate lime and fresh herbs. The wine is juicy and ripe with crisp nashi pear, tangelo and tropical melon and passionfruit notes. A bright line of balanced acidity provides crunch and appealing freshness. A sauvignon blanc indicative of New Zealand climate pairing well with seafood, green vegetables, and cheese.

Casa Marrone Pinot Grigio Bottle

Casa Marrone Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.99

A plentiful and fresh bouquet with mouthwatering notes of apple and a clean, fresh palate with a typical mineral taste.

La Marouette Grenache Rose 2019

La Marouette Grenache Rose 2019

$14.99

Full flavored and direct with expressive aromas of strawberry and red currant. Crisp mouth and aromatic on the finish. An excellent Provencal rose great with salads, vegetables, paella, and BBQ.

Chacewater Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Chacewater Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

$14.99

Made with Organically Grown Grapes Starts with deep concentrated aromas of cassis, raisins, stewed, fruit and leather. Brawny and rustic yet with a smooth mouth feel, there are notes of dark berries, olives and tea on the mid palate, leading to firm but subtle tannins and long earth finish. A perfect pairing with grilled meats and hearty dishes.

Dandelion Malbec

Dandelion Malbec

$14.99

Made with organic grapes Bright, modern style with a juicy & round mouthfeel. Very fruit-forward with aromas of plums & violets.

Sangria

Sangria

$9.99

Glass of sangria

Pizzolato Rose Mini

Pizzolato Rose Mini

$10.00

Organic sparkling rose wine *All grapes are certified organic by BIOS – Italy and USDA. Light pink color with bright reflections. Armonic in the mouth with sweet notes in balance with a good acidity. Harmonious, fruity with hints of cherry and delicate floral notes.

Inkarri Malbec

Inkarri Malbec

$14.99

Organic red wine, vegan certified Dark dusty violet color. Fruity aromas and flavors of boysenberry jam, eucalyptus, fertile earth, and blueberry pie with a velvety, crisp, fruity medium-to-full body and a warming, medium-length chocolate-covered blackberries finish with medium tannins and moderate oak.

Frey Merlot

Frey Merlot

$14.99

Deep and complex Merlot with aromas of pear and blackberry. Fine tannic structure and a spicy, earthy finish. Pair with spicy dishes. * USDA Certified Organic in the vineyard and winery * NSA – No Sulfites Added

Bottled Beverages

Health-Ade

Health-Ade

$5.00

small batch kombucha, 16oz bottle

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$3.00
Guayaki Yerba Mate

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$4.25

Yerba mate comes from the naturally caffeinated leaves of a native species of holly tree, Ilex Paraguariensis, found deep in the South American Atlantic rainforest. With 24 vitamins and minerals, 15 amino acids and abundant polyphenols, yerba mate nourishes while it stimulates.

Sunwink

Sunwink

$5.25Out of stock
Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.99
Inca Cola

Inca Cola

$3.49
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Rishi Sparkling Tea - Dandelion Ginger

Rishi Sparkling Tea - Dandelion Ginger

$3.75

Roasted dandelion root and a unique variety of ginger are craft brewed and combined with red chili and tonic herbs. The result is an incredibly aromatic ginger beer with zero added sugar that offers satisfying depth and focal ginger heat. Rishi balances the spice with a quenching trio of citrus and a special type of high mountain Japanese green tea fermented with black koji. Contains Caffeine.

Olipop Soda

Olipop Soda

$3.25

Olipop is a sparkling tonic "soda". Each 12 oz can has 9g of dietary fiber, 2-5g of sugar, and 45 calories or less. OLIPOP combines prebiotics, fiber, and botanical extracts from eight different plant-based ingredients to support your gut health and your cravings, all in one.

Retail

Hooray Vegan Bacon

Hooray Vegan Bacon

$9.99Out of stock

Hooray makes delicious plant-based meats that are designed to look, cook, and taste just like the real thing. Plants that remind us of our favorite meats while being made of ingredients we can feel good about? Now that's something to celebrate and say Hooray! gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free

Turkey Patties Frozen

Turkey Patties Frozen

$9.99

Frozen 2-pack. Our house-made turkey patty made from ground turkey* red onions* carrots* garlic* mushrooms* and spices* Made with organic* ingredients.

Plant Patties Frozen

Plant Patties Frozen

$9.99

frozen, 2-pack Our signature vegan patty made in-house from lentils* beets* celery* carrots* mushrooms* cashews* bulgur wheat* bread crumbs* vegan mayo* garlic* chili flakes* salt* pepper* Made with organic* ingredients.

1/2 Dozen Eggs

1/2 Dozen Eggs

$2.99
Dozen Eggs

Dozen Eggs

$5.99

Salad Dressing Retail

Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing

Champagne Vinaigrette Dressing

$6.95

12 oz bottle | Vegan I GF olive oil* sunflower oil* dijon mustard* red onion* agave nectar* salt* pepper* (Made with organic* ingredients)

Vegan Ranch Dressing

Vegan Ranch Dressing

$8.95

12 oz bottle | Vegan I GF vegan mayo* almond milk* white wine vinegar* garlic* pasley* dill* onion powder* paprika* salt* pepper* (Made with organic* ingredients)

Caesar Dressing Bottle

Caesar Dressing Bottle

$8.95

12 oz bottle | GF olive oil* canola oil* parmesan* lemon* dijon mustard* egg yolk* garlic* (Made with organic* ingredients)

Catering - Breakfast Platters

Breakfast Burrito Platter

$55.00+

scrambled eggs* roasted potatoes* chipotle black beans* cheddar cheese* tomato salsa* avocado* in a whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter comes with 5 full burritos Large Platter comes with 10 full burritos Burritos come individually wrapped and cut in half

Egg Sandwich Platter

$45.00+

2 scrambled eggs* spinach* tomato* white cheddar cheese* on an Acme bun. Small Platter comes with 5 sandwiches Large Platter comes with 10 sandwiches All sandwiches are cut in half

Seasonal Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Organic Seasonal Fruit Small Platter serves 5 Large Platter serves 10

Vegan Breakfast Burrito Platter

$55.00+

house-made basil pesto tofu scramble*, roasted potatoes*, chipotle black beans*, tomato salsa*, and avocado* in a whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter - Comes with 5 burritos Large Platter - Comes with 10 burritos

Avocado Toast Platter

$45.00+

avocado*, arugula*, shaved radish* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* toasted levain* lemon wedge* Note: arugula and garnishes come on the side Small - comes with 5 toasts cut in half Large - comes with 10 toasts

Catering - Appetizers

Seasonal Fruit Platter

$45.00+

Organic Seasonal Fruit Small Platter serves 5 Large Platter serves 10

Vegetable Crudite Platter

$40.00+

Seasonal Organic Vegetables served with our house-made ginger miso dressing Small Serves 5 Large Serves 10

Avocado Toast Platter

$45.00+

(v) Avocado* arugula* shaved radish* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* toasted levain* lemon wedge* Note: arugula & garnishes come on the side Small Platters - serves 5 Large Platters - serves 10

Catering - Salads

Dino Kale Salad Platter

$80.00+

marinated Dino kale* arugula* red quinoa* cherry tomatoes* avocado* carrots* cucumbers* & toasted almonds* with lemon cumin vinaigrette* Small Bowls serves 6-8 entree portions Large Bowls serve 10-12 entree portions

Premium Cobb Salad Platter

$100.00+

romaine* cherry tomatoes* avocado* roasted chicken* bacon* hard-boiled egg* Point Reyes blue cheese & fresh herbs* with champagne vinaigrette* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)

Full Belly Salad Platter

$80.00+

mixed greens* dino kale* Napa cabbage* carrots* cucumbers* cherry tomatoes* roasted beets* pea shoots* quinoa* avocado* hummus* pickled onions* & sunflower seeds* with ginger miso dressing* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion Large bowls serve 10-12 entree portion

House Mixed Green Salad Platter

$35.00+

Carrots* cucumbers* & tomatoes* with balsamic vinaigrette* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)

Premium Roasted Chicken Caesar

$90.00+

roasted chicken* romaine* cherry tomatoes* carrots* croutons* & parmesan* with Caesar dressing*

Chicken Cashew Avocado Salad

$100.00+

roasted chicken* avocado* romaine* carrots* cabbage* radish* cucumber* celery* cashews* herb garnish* apple cider vinaigrette dressing* Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion) Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)

SMALL Salad Protein Add-on

LARGE Salad Protein Add-on

Catering - Sandwiches/Wraps

For large catering orders or if you are looking for catering packages/our full list of options, please email us at catering@theplantcafe.com

Avocado BLT Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

bacon* mashed avocado* sliced tomatoes* lettuce* tomato aioli* toasted sliced bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches Small platters contain 5 sandwiches Sandwiches are wrapped and cut in half.

Roasted Chicken & Avocado Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

roasted chicken* greens* avocado* tomato* honey mustard* on Acme bread* Large platters contain 10 sandwiches Small platters contain 5 sandwiches Sandwiches are wrapped and cut in half.

Thai Wrap Platter

$70.00+

Choice of protein (chicken*/tofu*/shrimp), romaine * carrots* Napa cabbage* cilantro* basil* mint* peanut sauce* jalapeno* onions* whole wheat tortilla* Small Platter has 5 wraps Large Platter has 10 wraps

Plant Burger Platter

$70.00+

vegan patty made in-house from lentils* mushrooms* beets* cashews* bulgur wheat* topped with grilled onions* lettuce* tomato* vegan mayo* Plant burgers come wrapped and cut in half.

Roasted Chicken Pesto Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

tomato* greens* roasted red peppers* basil pesto* garlic aioli* on Acme bread* Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.

Lemon Kale & Cheddar Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

kale* lemon* cheddar* avocado* pickled onions* vegan mayo* toasted garlic* sesame seeds* on Acme bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches/wraps cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches/wraps cut in half.

Kale Chicken Caesar Wrap Platter

$70.00+

marinated Dino kale* romaine* toasted garlic* parmesan* cherry tomatoes* red onion* croutons* Caesar dressing* whole wheat tortilla* Large platters contain 10 wraps cut in half. Small platters contain 5 wraps cut in half.

Tuna Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

house-made tuna salad* lettuce* tomato* on Acme bread Large platters contain 10 sandwiches cut in half. Small platters contain 5 sandwiches cut in half.

Catering - Beverages

Pre-made Organic Orange Juice

$15.00+

Half gallon serves 6-8 Gallon serves 14-16

Pre-made Organic Apple Juice

$15.00+

Half gallon serves 6-8 Gallon serves 14-16

House made Black Iced Tea

$15.00+

House made Lemonade

$15.00+

House made Strawberry Lemonade

$15.00+

Organic Coffee

$40.00

Comes with cups, lids, stir sticks, sugar* & half & half* or soy milk* (serves 10)

Assorted Hot Tea

$30.00

Assortment of black, green, & herbal tea bags with hot water (serves 10)

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Serving dine-in, outdoor patio seating, takeout, third-party delivery, catering & events. Everything we serve is made with organic ingredients and often sourced from local farms. Our produce is seasonal from around the bay area. Our poultry is free-range and organic and our seafood wild and sustainable. The Plant Cafe Organic sources only organic, cage-free eggs for all of its menu items across all locations. Our sauces and salad dressings are made in-house from scratch.

2335 3rd St., San Francisco, CA 94107

Directions

