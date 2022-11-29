American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
The Plate & Pint
271 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bainbridge Island's family-owned pub restaurant. THE place to enjoy great food, drinks, company and sports!
Location
321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island
No Reviews
129 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurant
Hitchcock Burgerhaus
No Reviews
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bainbridge Island
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurant
More near Bainbridge Island