American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

The Plate & Pint

271 Reviews

$$

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Sliders
Glazed Salmon
Bacon Cheese Burger

Starters

Pub Fries

Pub Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Bacon Truffle Tots

Bacon Truffle Tots

$12.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Served with spicy aioli

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$14.00

Cheddar, bacon, sour cream, green onion

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.00

Ranch dip

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Sausage & cream cheese filled and wrapped with bacon

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$17.00+

Loaded version

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$8.00+

Served with oyster crackers

Chili

Chili

$8.00+

Topped with cheddar & tortilla chips

Spicy Chicken Sliders

Spicy Chicken Sliders

$15.00

(2) with pub fries

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$16.00

(3) with pub fries

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

Chicken Tenders Appetizer

$14.00

3 piece Chicken Tender with fries and BBQ sauce

Plain Tots

$8.00

Chips & Guac

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips with our housemade guacamole

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Sliced beef, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and side of beans served with chips and salsa

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Salads

Caesar Salad Small

Caesar Salad Small

$10.00

Traditional

Caesar Salad Large

Caesar Salad Large

$15.00

Traditional

The 18th Green Salad. Small

The 18th Green Salad. Small

$8.00

Greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic dressing

The 18th Green Salad. Large

The 18th Green Salad. Large

$12.00

Greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, balsamic dressing

Pepper Steak Salad. Small

Pepper Steak Salad. Small

$12.00

Mama Lil's peppers, pickled red onion, blue cheese, jalapeno vinaigrette

Pepper Steak Salad. Large

Pepper Steak Salad. Large

$17.00

Mama Lil's peppers, pickled red onion, blue cheese, jalapeno vinaigrette

Southwest Salad. Small

Southwest Salad. Small

$11.00

grilled chicken, black beans, sweet corn, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, tortilla chips, creamy poblano dressing

Southwest Salad Large

Southwest Salad Large

$16.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, sweet corn, avocado, tomatoes, jack cheese, tortilla chips, creamy poblano dressing

Ty Cobb. Small

Ty Cobb. Small

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, Boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Ty Cobb Large

Ty Cobb Large

$16.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, bacon. Boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad Small

$12.00

Feta, apple, spring greens, balsamic vinegar. Served over cranberry walnut wild rice

Roasted Beet Salad Large

Roasted Beet Salad Large

$16.00

Feta, apple, spring greens, balsamic vinegar. Served over cranberry walnut wild rice

Wings

Detroit Wings

Detroit Wings

$20.00+

Spiced honey wings

Jerk Wings

Jerk Wings

$20.00+

Dry rubbed Jerk seasoning

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$20.00+

Sweet Baby Ray's sauce. (mild)

Sriracha Wings

Sriracha Wings

$20.00+

Familiar favorite spicy wing

Dry Rub Wings

Dry Rub Wings

$20.00+

Our house spiced dry rubbed wing.

Classic Frank's Hot Wings

Classic Frank's Hot Wings

$20.00+

Full pound served with carrots & celery. Wings

Mango Habanero Wings

$12.00+

Pub Classics

Served with cabbage, boiled potatoes, vegetables and soda bread.
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Pacific cod, pub fries, tartar sauce, lemon

Glazed Salmon

Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Filet of salmon with wild rice, vegetables, honey pepper glaze

Butternut Squash Ravioli

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.00

Toasted hazelnuts, brown butter, petite salad

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$24.00

Coconut curry sauce, vegetables, jasmine rice, cucumber yogurt, pita

Pub Steak

Pub Steak

$26.00

8oz grilled sirloin, mashed potato, daily vegetables, steak sauce

Shrimp Alla Vodka

Shrimp Alla Vodka

$25.00

Fettucini pasta, sauteed shrimp, light cream based sauce, Parmesan. Served with grilled breads.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

100% ground lamb, vegetable, potato cheese topping

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.00

House favorite with Beecher's Flagship and cheddar.

Bangers & Mash

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

Sausages with potato and gravy

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Layered with mozzarella, tomato sauce, spaghetti aglio, grilled breads

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$30.00

Burgers

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$17.00

Tillamook cheddar, shaved lettuce, tomato, burger sauce, Macrina bun. Served with pub fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$19.00

House ground chuck, Daily's thick bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and bacon mayo. Served with pub fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$19.00

Hearty mushrooms, onion and thick cut swiss. Served with Pub fries.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

The original patty served with fresh lettuce, tomato, burger sauce on a Macrina pub bun and pickle wedge. Served with Pub fries.

Blackbean Burger

Blackbean Burger

$17.00

House made burger patty with cheddar, lettuce, tomato and pickled onion.

Pepperjack Burger

Pepperjack Burger

$19.00

Housemade burger patty with pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and a piquillo aioli. Served with French fries.

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$19.00

Sliced sirloin, roasted onion, jack cheese, Macrina soft roll. Served with Pub fries.

Reuben

Reuben

$18.00

Corned beef, Macrina Onion Rye, Bainbridge sauce, Swiss cheese. Served with Pub fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$17.00

Thin sliced turkey breast with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and Ranch dressing. Served with Pub fries.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$16.00

Crispy Bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on ciabatta. Served with Pub fries.

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Crispy chicken tender with lettuce, tomato, Ranch dressing, barbeque dipping sauce on a Macrina pub bun. Served with Pub fries.

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Served open face with pickled red onion, caper aioli and field greens. Served with fries

Philly Cheese Steak

$20.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

House made pulled pork on a bun with coleslaw and bbq sauce. Served with French fries

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Creamy NY cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Served with a strawberry sauce, whipped cream and powdered sugar.

Brownie

Brownie

$8.00

Big square with whipped cream.

Triple Berry Crumble

Triple Berry Crumble

$9.00

Raspberries, Blueberries, Blackberries topped with pecan cinnamon spiked crust. Served warm.

Guinness Bread Pudding

Guinness Bread Pudding

$10.00

Our signiture pudding with fresh whipped cream and Irish whiskey caramel sauce.

Milkshake

Milkshake

$8.00

Your choice of vanilla or chocolate.

Kid Ice cream

$4.50

S’more

$3.00

Root beer Float

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2 piece)

$10.00

2 tenders with pub fries and bbq sauce

Kid Fish

Kid Fish

$8.25

Single piece of cod with fries and tartar.

Kid Mac

Kid Mac

$7.75

Smaller version of our classic

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$6.25

Crisp cold veg with ranch dip.

Kids Spaghetti

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Bowl of spaghetti with marinara sauce

Kids Butter and Parm Noodles

Kids Butter and Parm Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger, served plain with fries

Kid Salad

$6.00

A small salad of mixed greens, carrots, tomato and cucumber. Dressing on side

Kid Nachos

$7.00

Tortilla chips with cheddar cheese and sour cream

Kid Slider Meal

$8.00

Single slider served with cheese and fries

Sauce

Side Dipping Sauce

Choice of house made sauces

Extra Sides

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast

$3.50

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp (4)

$12.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Side White Rice

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Pickles

$2.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.75

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Hawaiian Rolls (2)

$3.50

Side Refried Beans

$4.00

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Side Black Bean Patty

$6.00

Side Impossible Patty

$6.00

Guacamole large

$4.00

Guacamole small

$2.00

Side Bacon

$5.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bainbridge Island's family-owned pub restaurant. THE place to enjoy great food, drinks, company and sports!

321 High School Rd NE Suite 1&2, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

The Plate & Pint image
The Plate & Pint image
The Plate & Pint image

