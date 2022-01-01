Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Players Club at Lost Nation Sports Park

161 Reviews

$$

38630 Jet Center Pl

Willoughby, OH 44094

Beer

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

16oz Bud Light

$3.00

16oz Columbus

$5.00

16oz Coors

$3.00

16 Oz Michelb Ultra

$3.00

16oz Fat Heads

$5.00

16oz Great Lakes Seasonal

$5.00

16oz Miller

$3.00

16oz Platform

$5.00

16oz Rheingeist

$5.00

16oz Summer Shandy

$5.00

16oz Yuengling

$3.00

Platform Tiki

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

23oz Blue Moon

$7.00

23oz Bud Light

$4.00

23oz Columbus

$7.00

23oz Coors

$4.00

23oz Mich Ultra

$4.00

23oz Fat Heads

$2.00

23oz Great Lakes Seasonal

$7.00

23oz Miller

$4.00

23oz Platform

$7.00

23oz Rheingiest

$7.00

23oz Summer Shandy

$7.00

23oz Yuengling

$4.00

Platform Tiki

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Miller

$3.00

Yuengling

$3.00

Amstel

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Bud

$3.00

Bud Supreme

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud Lime

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Great Lakes Seasonal

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Henieken NA

$3.50

Hoegaarden

$3.50

Labatt

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.50

Molson

$3.50

PBR

$3.00

Pacifco

$3.50

Redds

$3.50

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Blue moon

$3.50

Labatt Lt

$3.50

Guinness

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.00

Punk IPA

$6.00

Muni platform

$4.00

Dortmunder

$3.50

Craft Pitcher

$15.00

Domestic Pitcher

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Sour

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Vodka

Well Vodka

$3.50

3 Olives Berry

$4.00

3 Olives Cherry

$4.00

3 Olives Grape

$4.00

3 Olives Loopy

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$4.00

Absolute Peppar

$4.00

Deep Eddys

$4.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Ketel One

$5.00

Smirnoff

$3.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$3.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$3.50

Smirnoff Orange

$3.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.50

Titos

$4.00

Gin

Well Gin

$3.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Tanqueray

$4.00

Hendricks

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Kraken

$5.00

Malibu

$4.50

Meyers

$5.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$3.00

Altos

$5.00

Altos Resposado

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$4.00

Mezcal

$4.00

Patron Anejo

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Don julio

$8.00

Casamigos

$6.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Bulleit

$7.00

CC

$4.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Dewers

$7.00

Fireball

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$6.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jim Beam Apple

$5.00

Johnnie walker

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Skrewball Whiskey

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

VO

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Windsor

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$3.00

Buffalo trace

$6.00

Malts

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Vizzy Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Jim beam malt

$3.00

kettle one malt

$3.00

Tangueryray malt

$2.00

Long drink

$4.00

crown peach/apple

$5.00

Hornitios

$2.00

cut water

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$4.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Blue Hawaiian

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Margarita

$6.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$9.00

Well Long Island

$7.00

Well Long Beach

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Beach

$7.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$7.00

Hennessy Vs

$7.00

Martell

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Mug Club

Mug Club

$20.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Blue Curaco

$4.00

Butterscotch

$4.00

Campari

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grape Pucker

$4.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Maraska Slijvo

$5.00

Ryans

$6.00

RumChata

$5.00

Rumple

$5.00

Fast Screen

Amstel Light

$3.50

Bud

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Corona Light

$3.50

Modelo

$3.50

Stella

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Jager

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Mug Club Domestic Refill

$3.00

Mug Club Craft Refill

$7.00

Domestic Bucket

$10.00

Import Bucket

$15.00

Seltzer Bucket

$15.00

Shot Wheel

$3.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.99

Cevapedilla

$9.99

TPC Punch

$6.00

TPC Punch

$6.00

Starters

Pepper Jack Nachos

$10.99

Bacon N' Cheese Fries

$9.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$9.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Pork Pot Stickers

$7.99

TPC Quesadilla

$7.99

Big pretzel

$12.99

Tater Kegs

$6.99

Wings

10 Boneless

$10.49

20 Boneless

$18.99

10 Wings

$14.49

20 Wings

$25.49

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$9.99

12" Thin Crust Cheese

$8.99

Cheese Calzone

$8.99

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Chili

$4.99

Garden Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

TPC Turkey Salad

$10.99

Burgers

BBQ Western Burger

$12.49

TPC Double Cheeseburger

$12.49

B.Y.O.B Burger

$8.99

Sunday Burger

$3.00

Specialty Pizzas

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$14.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Handhelds

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Philly Beef

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Ranch Melt

$10.99

BLT

$9.99

Santa Fe Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Brat

$5.99

Specialty Items

Cevape Dinner

$15.99

Schnitzel Dinner

$12.99

corned beef sandwich

$11.99

reuben

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kids Chicken Finger

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Hot Dog

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Beer

Domestic Pitcher

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

38630 Jet Center Pl, Willoughby, OH 44094

