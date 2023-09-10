The Plot Express

Handhelds

GYRO WRAP

$14.00

sliced lentil gyro. garden greens. quinoa tabbouleh salad. tzatziki sauce. pita bread (gluten, nut) GFO

CHICKEN CAPRESE SANDO

$15.00

fried plot chickën. tomato jam. pesto. mozzarella cheese. arugula. grape juice reduction. bolillo bread (gluten, soy, nuts)

SUPERIOR CRUNCHWRAP

$13.00

wild rice & lentil chorizo. nacho cheese. iceberg lettuce. tomatoes. crunchy tostada shell. avocado. sour cream. flour tortilla (gluten, nut, soy) GFO

CUBANO

$16.00

mojo marinated pulled lion mane mushroom. house pickles. lentil ham. melty swiss cheese. mustard. bolillo bread (gluten) GFO

Salads

CHOPPED

$15.00

roasted cauliflower. iceberg lettuce. radicchio. pepperoncini. olive blend. sundried tomato. capers. red onion. chickpeas. red wine herbed vinaigrette. pärmesan. crusty bread (nut, gluten)

SPRING ROLL SALAD

$16.00

cucumber, carrots. red bell pepper. rice noodles. red cabbage. mixed garden greens. fresh herbs. sesame seeds. crunchy wonton strips peanut sauce dressing (nut, soy, gluten) GFO

CHICKËN CAESAR

$13.00

plot chicken bites. romaine lettuce. pickled onions. house parmesan. zesty caesar dressing. lemon preserves. croutons. add chickën $6 (Gluten) add kale $1

Bowls

HARISSA CHICKEN SHAWARMA

$17.00

harissa marinated chickpea chicken. mixed garden greens. fresh herbs. tzatziki. hummus. tomato & cucumber. pickled veg. pita bread (gluten, nut)

TACO SALAD BOWL

$16.00

mixed garden greens. roasted corn. pico de gallo. red beans. quefaux cheese. pickled onions. chipotle crema. tortilla strips. lime wedge (soy, nut, gluten)

SEASONAL GARDEN HARVEST

$15.00

seasonal grilled garden vegetables. lemon herb vinaigrette. tri color quinoa. torn mozzarella cheese. mixed garden greens. toasted sunflower seeds (nuts, gluten)

Sides

Plot chickën bites – sauce flight

$8.00

(gluten, soy)

Plotato salad

$5.00

(soy)

Cheësy truffle fries

$12.00

(nuts)

Side Fries

$6.00

Beverages

nova kombucha

$5.00

tepache

$3.50

recess mocktail

$5.00

culture pop

$4.00

topo chico

$3.50

n/a two roots beer

$5.00

Riesling sparkling

$8.00

The Plot Retail

Apparel

distressed tee

$29.00

skull tee

$29.00

crop tee

$29.00

logo tee

$26.00

pocket tee

$26.00

crew neck

$40.00

coloring book

$4.50

Plot Mug

$25.00