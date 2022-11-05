Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Plot - South Oceanside

891 Reviews

$$

1733 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Order Again

Beer

Blond

$8.00

Juicy Hazy Hazy IPA

$8.00

Wine By Glass

GLS Nu Wilde

$15.00

GLS Lupi - Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Malbec

$14.00

GLS halter ranch red blend

$12.00

GLS Le Zulu

$15.00

GLS West Pole Pinot Noir

$14.00

**GLS Groundwork Syrah

$8.00

SeventyFive Co Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Stephen Ross - Chardonnay

$14.00

GLS Brut

$13.00

GLS Magnolia Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Fortant - sauv blanc

$14.00

**GLS Rocco chenin blanc

$9.00

GLS Drag Sauv B

$15.00

GLS Rose - Royal Princess

$10.00

GLS Sparkling Rose- Martin Soler

$13.00

Wine By Bottle

Btl Nu Wilde

$58.00

Btl Le Zulu- Syrah

$58.00

BTL Malbec

$54.00

BTL Lupi - Red Blend

$44.00

BTL West Pole pinot noir

$48.00

BTL cuvee

$38.00

**BTL Groundwork Syrah

$25.00

BTL Brut

$42.00

BTL Dragonette Cellars Sauv. Blanc

$48.00

BTL Rococo Chenin Blanc

$46.00

Btl Magnolia

$38.00

BTL FORTANT - sauv blanc

$38.00

BTL ROSE BRUT

$38.00

Ciders

Bivouac Blackberry

$8.00Out of stock

Bivouac Pear

$8.00Out of stock

Non alcoholic kombucha

Living tea draft

$7.00

Living tea can

$6.00

Alcoholic kombucha

Nova Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Local roots can -island vibes

$8.00

Cocktails

The baby michael

$15.00

Neon prayer

$14.00

Aperol-ish Spritz

$15.00

Non alc g&t

$11.00

Non alc The Almond Blossom

$11.00

Seedlip, almond syrup, lemon, angostura, sage.

Retail Coffee

Space Traveler

$16.00

Apparel

feeding the evolution sticker

$3.00
feeding the evolution- black

feeding the evolution- black

$20.00
feeding the evolution- oat

feeding the evolution- oat

$23.50
feeding the evolution- seafoam

feeding the evolution- seafoam

$23.50
proudly plant based- oat

proudly plant based- oat

$23.50
logo tee

logo tee

$20.00
logo pocket tee

logo pocket tee

$25.00
proudly plant based crewneck

proudly plant based crewneck

$40.00
logo crewneck

logo crewneck

$40.00
proudly plant based- charcoal

proudly plant based- charcoal

$23.50
bandana

bandana

$15.00

Reusables

reVessel Adventure X

reVessel Adventure X

$34.99

A sleek, safe and reusable stainless steel container, which can be used at The Plot to replace disposable takeout materials. NOTE: If you would like today's order to be packaged in a reVessel, IGNORE this link and select the PURCHASE option when ordering your food! ************************************************************************** Overview of swap system: Step 1: purchase a reVessel in-store or online for $35 and receive $15 off your first meal. Step 2: when you call in or order online, you will be prompted to indicate if you will be swapping a reVessel. Step 3: when you come in to pick up, bring your reVessel to swap, and we’ll have your meal packed in a fresh, sanitized vessel – ready to take home and enjoy! ************************************************************************** Disclaimers: One container is allowed per menu item. If you forget your reVessel you will be charged $20 for the vessel containing your food.

Logo Tote Bag

Logo Tote Bag

$22.00

take zero waste to the next level by packing your to-go order in our custom tote bag. these sustainably made totes are great for anything from take-out orders to farmer's market runs, grab yours today!

Local Hand Made Mugs

$25.00

Sauces & Dressings

Bottle Caesar Dressing

Bottle Caesar Dressing

$10.00

12 ounces of our zesty Caesar dressing. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order! **Contains soy.

Bottle Orange & Rice Syrup Vinaigrette

Bottle Orange & Rice Syrup Vinaigrette

$12.00

12 ounces of our orange and rice vinaigrette dressing. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!

Bottle Habanero Shallot Sauce

Bottle Habanero Shallot Sauce

$12.00

12 ounces of our signature habanero shallot. Super savory and not too spicy! Contains nuts. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!

Bottle Beet Scrap Ketchup

Bottle Beet Scrap Ketchup

$8.00

Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!

Bottle Cheësy Truffle Saüsage Sauce

Bottle Cheësy Truffle Saüsage Sauce

$12.00

16 ounces of our house made cheësy sauce, with truffle saüsage made from our meatless loaf. Prepare with a quarter jar of water and simmer until hot. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!

Bottle Meäty Marinara

Bottle Meäty Marinara

$12.00

16 ounces of our house made marinara sauce, with crumbles of our meatless loaf. Prepare with a quarter jar of water and simmer until hot. Return this bottle for $2.00 off your next order!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make badass food, with plants.

Website

Location

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
The Plot image
The Plot image

