The Plot - South Oceanside

reVessel Adventure X

$34.99

A sleek, safe and reusable stainless steel container, which can be used at The Plot to replace disposable takeout materials. NOTE: If you would like today's order to be packaged in a reVessel, IGNORE this link and select the PURCHASE option when ordering your food! ************************************************************************** Overview of swap system: Step 1: purchase a reVessel in-store or online for $35 and receive $15 off your first meal. Step 2: when you call in or order online, you will be prompted to indicate if you will be swapping a reVessel. Step 3: when you come in to pick up, bring your reVessel to swap, and we’ll have your meal packed in a fresh, sanitized vessel – ready to take home and enjoy! ************************************************************************** Disclaimers: One container is allowed per menu item. If you forget your reVessel you will be charged $20 for the vessel containing your food.