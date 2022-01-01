Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

The Pocket - Carmel

review star

No reviews yet

Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave

Carmel by the Sea, CA 93921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Quick Bites

HH Chicharrones

$8.00

HH Truffle Fries

$9.00

HH Carne Tacos

$15.00

HH Ahi Tuna

$16.00

HH Crispy Calamari

$16.00

HH Jerk Pork

$17.00Out of stock

HH Fried Pickle

$8.00

HH Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

HH Cheese Board

$14.00

HH Meat Board

$14.00

Appetizers

Half Dozen Oysters

$18.00

1 Dozen Oyster

$36.00

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Fritto Misto

$25.00

Pocket Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Ahi Sashimi

$22.00

Burratina Salad

$25.00

Add Burratina

$12.00

Add Mozarella

$12.00

Cup Soup

$7.00

Bowl Soup

$10.00

Scallops

$35.00

Salmon Tartare

$24.00Out of stock

Jerk Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Ling Cod Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Salads

Pocket Ceasar Salad

$16.00

Dungeness Crab Salad

$18.00

Asparagus Salad

$18.00

Burratina

$25.00

Add Burratina

$12.00

Add Mozarella

$12.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Shrimp

$17.00

Split Charge

$4.00

Green Salad

$13.00

Watermelon Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$60.00

Boneless Rib Eye

$59.00

32oz Porter House

$100.00

Braised Short Rib

$49.00

Pan Seared Chicken

$38.00

Gnocchi

$32.00

Halibut

$50.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$49.00

Gulf Prawns

$47.00

Pappardelle

$36.00

Spaghettoni Frutti Di Mare

$30.00

Bucatini Carbonara

$28.00

Split Charge

$4.00

Pocket Burger

$23.00

Grilled Rack Lamb

$49.00Out of stock

Rock Fish Special

$42.00Out of stock

Rancho Porchetta Special

$50.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$68.00

Desserts

Japanese cheesecake

$12.00

Tartufone al Cioccolato

$12.00

Mascarpone Mousse

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Assorted Italian Sorbets

$8.00

Artisan Filo's Italian Gelato

$12.00

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Affogato

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Bday Sorbet

Blueberry Cobbler

$13.00

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Butterscotch Panna Cotta

$13.00

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Veggies

$7.00

Half Cesar

$8.00

Add 3 Shrimp

$17.00

Add Chicken

$11.00

1 Extra Fish

$15.00

1 Extra Egg

$4.00

Add Avocado

$3.00

Extra Bacon

$4.00

Side Green Salad

$8.00

3 Extra Scallops

$23.00

Side Mash

$5.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side of Rice

$5.00

Side of Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

Extra anchovies

$2.00

1 Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Slider

$18.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Burger

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Lincoln St, 5 NE of 6th Ave, Carmel by the Sea, CA 93921

Directions

Gallery
The Pocket image
The Pocket image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
The Crossroads BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
241 Crossroads Blvd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Stokes Adobe - 500 Hartnell
orange starNo Reviews
500 Hartnell Monterey, CA 94930
View restaurantnext
Rosine's Restaurant - 434 Alvarado St
orange starNo Reviews
434 Alvarado St Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
First Awakenings - Pacific Grove
orange star4.7 • 302
125 Ocean View Blvd, Ste 105 Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View restaurantnext
The Butter House
orange star4.8 • 191
1760 Fremont Blvd Ste B1 Seaside, CA 93955
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carmel by the Sea

Seventh & Dolores
orange star4.2 • 793
SE Corner of Seventh & Dolores Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel by the Sea
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston