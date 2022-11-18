  • Home
The Point grill & Bar 231 Paradise Point Drive. suite B

231 Paradise Point Drive. suite B

Columbiana, AL 35051

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cheese sticks
Mahi basket

Captain snacks

fried pickles

$9.99

Cheese sticks

$8.99

Chips w/ Salsa

$4.99

Chips w/ Queso

$6.99

Side Queso

$4.99

Basket Fries

$5.99

Onion Ring Basket

$8.99

Crab Claws

$19.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.99

Paradise Sampler

$16.99

Tot Nachos

$12.99

Basket of tots

$7.99

Paradise Nachos 1/2 order

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Paradise Nachos

$11.99

sandwiches

Paradise Burger

$14.99

Hamburger

$12.99

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Grilled chicken sandwich

$14.99

Mahi Sandwich

$15.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.99

Fish Po' Boy

$15.99

Philly Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Philly cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Cheese w/ Chili

$10.99

Paradise BLT

$10.99

Club sandwich

$14.99

Chicken Club sandwich

$16.99

pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.99

pepperoni pizza

$14.99

supreme Pizza

$16.99

margarita pizza

$16.99

Half & Half pizza

$16.99

Meat Lovers pizza

$16.99

sides

baked potato

$2.99

Banana peppers

$1.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

coleslaw

$1.99

corn on Cobb

$3.99

extra chicken

$6.99

extra fish

$6.99

extra Mahi

$6.99

extra shrimp

$6.99

fries

$2.99

Grilled Asparagus

$5.99

hush puppies

$3.99

loaded potato

$6.99

Mashed potato

$3.99

onion rings

$3.99

sides

Out First Side Salad

Pineapple slice

$1.99

side of chili

$3.99

side salad

$4.99

steamed broccoli

$3.99

steamed Veggies

$3.99

Texas toast

$1.99

tots

$3.99

crew fav

(10) hot wings

$15.99

(2) fish tacos

$15.99

(2) mahi tacos

$17.99

(2) shrimp tacos

$15.99

(20) hot wings

$24.99

(3) fish tacos

$17.99

(3) mahi tacos

$20.99

(3) shrimp tacos

$17.99

(5) hot wings

$8.99

Boom Boom Tacos (2)

$16.99

Boom Boom Tacos (3)

$19.99

Bourbon Chicken 1 breast

$16.99

Bourbon chicken 2 breast

$19.99

chicken finger basket

$10.99

Cobb salad

$14.99

combo basket

$16.99

combo basket MAHI

$22.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.99

fish basket

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Mahi basket

$19.99

Rib eye 10 oz

$31.99

Rib eye 16 oz.

$36.99

Shrimp & Grits

$14.99

shrimp basket

$16.99

southwestern salad

$14.99

spaghetti w/ meatballs

$16.99

kids menu

Kids burger

$8.99

kids grilled cheese

$8.99

kids chicken fingers

$8.99

desserts

original cheesecake

$8.99

choc cheesecake

$8.99

Paradise Brownie

$8.99

Apple fritters

$8.99

choc chip cookies w/ice cream

$8.99

plant based

beyond Burger

$10.99

Beyond Cheeseburger

$12.99

Cauliflower wings

$8.99

Cauliflower cheese pizza

$12.99

Cauliflower pepperoni pizza

$14.99

Cauliflower margarita pizza

$16.99

Cauliflower supreme pizza

$16.99

Italian sausage w/ peppers & Onions

$14.99

Veggie chili w/ cheese quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie wings (6)

$7.99

veggie wings(10)

$12.99

Veggie Wings(20)

$19.99

Veggie wrap w chips & salsa

$9.99

Veggie Nachos

$9.99

BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

sauce/extra

side ranch

$0.69

side salsa

$1.49

side boom boom

$0.69

side honey mustard

$0.69

side pedal sauce

$0.69

side blue cheese

$0.69

side 1000 island

$0.69

side Italian

$0.69

side Queso

$3.99

side Italian

$0.69

side kicken bourbon

$0.69

side Jamaican jerk

$0.69

side Tai chili

$0.69

side buffalo

$0.69

side Hot Buffalo

$0.69

side BBQ

$0.69

side spicy BBQ

$0.69

Side Garlic Parm

$0.69

side Chipotle citrus

$0.69

side spicy ranch

$0.69

side Tarter

$0.69

side jalapeños

$0.99

side sour cream

$0.99

side butter

$0.99

side bacon bits

$2.49

cheese shred

$1.00

side habanero mango

$0.69

Bacon slice(2)

$2.99

side cilantro lime

$0.69

side Buffalo garlic

$0.69

Side Marinara

$1.99

side Pico

$2.49

side cocktail

$0.69

cheese slice

$1.00

side Pickles

Side Gravy

$1.49

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.49

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Half N Half Tea

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$2.49

RedBull

$2.99

N/A Frozen Drinks

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.99

Merch

t'shirt

$20.00

hoodie

$29.99

Glitter shirt

$27.00

2x t shirts

$25.00

point Koozie

$4.99

gift card

Paradise Glass

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

231 Paradise Point Drive. suite B, Columbiana, AL 35051

Directions

