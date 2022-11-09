Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

The Point In Fells

1,571 Reviews

$$

1738 Thames St

Baltimore, MD 21231

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned and operated, The Point Restaurant Group prides on catering to what people want and we know what it takes for our guests to have an enjoyable dining experience. Our scratch kitchen uses only the freshest local ingredients, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menu options and our menus are revamped seasonally to keep things interesting (and of course, to keep your palates happy). Located in historic Fells Point at the corner of Thames and South Anne Street, you’ll be able to enjoy amazing harbor views during your visit with us. If you’re looking for that classic Fells Point bar atmosphere, our first floor is equipped with plenty of TV’s to follow whatever sporting event you’re into, live music every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as our game room with pool, skeeball and more. Hoping for a quieter atmosphere? Head upstairs for additional dining and a separate bar.

1738 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231

