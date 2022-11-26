The Point Pancake House
2,402 Reviews
$
1952 US-41
Gurnee, IL 60031
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
FRESHLY SQUEEZED BOTTLED JUICE
JUICES
COFFEE- REGULAR
COFFEE- DECAF
ESPRESSO BEVERAGES
ESPRESSO SMOOTHIES- FRAPPUCCINO'S
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
LOOSE LEAF HOT TEAS
MILK
EGG BREAKFASTS
TWO EGG BREAKFAST
Two Eggs Any Style w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
BACON & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and 3, 2oz Pork Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Pork Sausage Patties w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
TURKEY LINKS & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and 4 Turkey Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
HAM & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and Ham off the Bone w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS
Homemade Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs Any Style, served w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and Country Fried Steak with Country Gravy Sausage. Served with Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
SKIRT STEAK & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and Skirt Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
NY STEAK & EGGS
Two Eggs Any Style and New York Strip Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes
BREAKFAST TACOS
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. Served in Three Corn Tortillas w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
CHILAQUILES
Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Salsa Verde. Served w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream
CALIFORNIA WRAP
Wheat Tortilla, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
BREAKFAST BURRITO
Wheat Tortilla, Chorizo, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
AVOCADO TOAST
Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Red Pepper Spread, Feta, Poached Eggs. Served w/ Fruit
BISCUITS & GRAVY
TWO EGGS + BISCUITS & GRAVY
BENEDICTS
UNCLE BENNY
Poached Eggs, Ham off the Bone, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
EGGS FLORENTINE
Poached Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Baby Spinach, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH BENNY
Poached Eggs, Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
CRAB CAKE BENNY
Poached Eggs, Crab Cake, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Chives. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
NOVA LOX BENNY
Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Dill. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit
SKILLETS
VEGGIE SKILLET
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Mushroom, Asparagus, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Broccoli. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH SKILLET
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
MEXICAN SKILLET
Hah Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Avocado, Red Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
TEXAS SKILLET
Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Red & Green Pepper. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
OMELETTES
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
Choose 2: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Avocado, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Broccoli, Green Pepper, Asparagus or Choice of Cheese Each Additional Item .50 Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
YOUR CHEESE OMELETTE
Choice of Cheese Omelette: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
DENVER OMELETTE
Cheddar, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE
Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
SPANISH OMELETTE
Chorizo, Jalapeno, Avocado, Onion, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
BAKED POTATO OMELETTE
Bacon, Hash Browns, Scallion, Sour Cream, Topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Fruit. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
CALIFORNIA OMELETTE
Avocado, Mushroom, Scallion, Tomato, Garlic, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes
THE POINT BAKERY
PANCAKES
FRENCH TOAST
WAFFLES
CREPES
OATMEAL & GREEK YOGURT
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
BLT CLUB
Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup
TURKEY BLT CLUB
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup
PHILLY SANDWICH
Roast Beef, Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella on French Bread. Served with Fries or Soup
REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island & Swiss on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup
PATTY MELT
Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion & American Cheese on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup
BURGER
Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Served on Brioche. Served with Fries or Soup
HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup
HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Homemade White Meat Chicken Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP
Chicken, Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup
SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar, Lettuce & Chipotle Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup
ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS
SALADS
NOVA LOX PLATTER
Nova Lox, Red Onion, Caper, Tomato, Scallion & Cream Cheese w/ Choice of Bagel or Gluten Free Toast
POINT SPINACH SALAD
Spinach, Strawberry, Mandarin Orange, Candied Walnut and Feta w/ Poppy Seed Dressing
WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD
Lettuce, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Walnut, Egg & Blackened Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
Lettuce, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Feta and Grilled Chicken Breast. Served w/ Greek Dressing
COBB SALAD
Lettuce, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon & Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing
JULIENNE SALAD
Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Ham, Egg, American & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ Choice of Dressing
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
SIDES
ONE EGG
AVOCADO (HALF)
BACON
3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon
HAM OFF THE BONE
Two Thick Slices of Ham off the Bone
SAUSAGE LINKS
3, 2oz Succulent Pork Sausage Links
SAUSAGE PATTIES
Three Pork Sausage Patties
TURKEY SAUSAGE LINKS
4 Turkey Sausage Links
HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
S/ HASH BROWNS
S/ GOURMET HASH BROWNS
Hash Browns w/ Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper & Onion
FRENCH FRIES
CORN TORTILLAS
SWEET POTATO FRIES
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE
SOURDOUGH WHITE TOAST
NINE GRAIN TOAST
MARBLE RYE TOAST
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOAST
GREEK TOAST
GLUTEN FREE TOAST
RASIN TOAST
PECAN ROLL
S/ FRUIT
S/ TOMATO SLICE
S/ BANANA
S/ COTTAGE CHEESE
S/ STRAWBERRY
S/ BLUEBERRY
HOMEMADE BOWL OF SOUP
Daily Homemade Chicken Orzo Noodle Soup
QUART OF SOUP
S/ HOMEMADE PICO DE GALLO
S/ SAUSAGE GRAVY
CHILES TOREADOS
S/REFRIED-BEANS
S/CREAM CHEESE
SALSA VERDE
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
SIDE OF PANCAKES
PLAIN BAGEL
NUTELLA SIDE
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Open daily from 7am-3pm Breakfast... Lunch.... Brunch Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice Bottled Daily! Don't forget to order!
1952 US-41, Gurnee, IL 60031