The Point Pancake House

2,402 Reviews

$

1952 US-41

Gurnee, IL 60031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE
BACON

FRESHLY SQUEEZED BOTTLED JUICE

12oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice

12oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice

$5.00

Freshly Bottled Orange Juice Daily- 12oz

32oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice

32oz Freshly Squeezed Bottled Orange Juice

$12.00

Freshly Bottled Orange Juice Daily- 32oz

JUICES

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$4.00
FRESH GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

FRESH GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00
APPLE JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.00
CRANBERRY JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00
TOMATO JUICE

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE- REGULAR

REGULAR COFFEE

REGULAR COFFEE

$3.00

COFFEE- DECAF

DECAF COFFEE

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO BEVERAGES

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.00
AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$3.00
RED EYE

RED EYE

$3.00
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00
LATTE

LATTE

$4.00
VANILLA LATTE

VANILLA LATTE

$4.50
CARAMEL LATTE

CARAMEL LATTE

$4.50
MACCHIATO

MACCHIATO

$4.50
MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.50
WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$4.50

ESPRESSO SMOOTHIES- FRAPPUCCINO'S

MOCHA ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

MOCHA ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
CARAMEL ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

CARAMEL ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
VANILLA ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

VANILLA ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

$5.50
WHITE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

WHITE CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO SMOOTHIE

$5.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PEPSI

PEPSI

$3.00
DIET PEPSI

DIET PEPSI

$3.00
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$3.00
SIERRA MIST

SIERRA MIST

$3.00
MOUNTAIN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00
ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.00
RASPBERRY ICED TEA

RASPBERRY ICED TEA

$3.00
PINK LEMONADE

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

LOOSE LEAF HOT TEAS

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$4.00
EARL GREY

EARL GREY

$4.00
ORGANIC GREEN

ORGANIC GREEN

$4.00
MOROCCAN MINT

MOROCCAN MINT

$4.00
HONEY MILK GINGER

HONEY MILK GINGER

$4.00
CHAMOMILE BLOSSOMS

CHAMOMILE BLOSSOMS

$4.00
PINEAPPLE PARADISE

PINEAPPLE PARADISE

$4.00
ROASTED ALMOND

ROASTED ALMOND

$4.00

MILK

2%

2%

$3.00
MILK

MILK

$3.00
CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50
GHIRARDELLI HOT CHOCOLATE

GHIRARDELLI HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50
GHIRARDELLI WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

GHIRARDELLI WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

MILK SHAKES

VANILLA SHAKE

VANILLA SHAKE

$4.00
CHOCOLATE SHAKE

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$4.00
STRAWBERRY SHAKE

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$4.00

EGG BREAKFASTS

TWO EGG BREAKFAST

TWO EGG BREAKFAST

$10.00

Two Eggs Any Style w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

BACON & EGGS

BACON & EGGS

$13.00

Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS

SAUSAGE LINKS & EGGS

$13.00

Two Eggs Any Style and 3, 2oz Pork Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS

SAUSAGE PATTIES & EGGS

$13.00

Two Eggs Any Style and 3 Pork Sausage Patties w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

TURKEY LINKS & EGGS

TURKEY LINKS & EGGS

$13.00

Two Eggs Any Style and 4 Turkey Sausage Links w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

HAM & EGGS

HAM & EGGS

$13.00

Two Eggs Any Style and Ham off the Bone w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$13.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash with Two Eggs Any Style, served w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK & EGGS

$16.00

Two Eggs Any Style and Country Fried Steak with Country Gravy Sausage. Served with Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

SKIRT STEAK & EGGS

SKIRT STEAK & EGGS

$20.00

Two Eggs Any Style and Skirt Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

NY STEAK & EGGS

NY STEAK & EGGS

$23.00

Two Eggs Any Style and New York Strip Steak w/ Choice of Potato and Choice of Toast or Pancakes

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$13.00

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, Monterey Jack and Cheddar. Served in Three Corn Tortillas w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Homemade Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Mozzarella, Salsa Verde. Served w/ Homemade Refried Beans, Lettuce, Tomato & Sour Cream

CALIFORNIA WRAP

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$13.00

Wheat Tortilla, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

Wheat Tortilla, Chorizo, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Scrambled Eggs, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Red Pepper Spread, Feta, Poached Eggs. Served w/ Fruit

BISCUITS & GRAVY

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.00
TWO EGGS + BISCUITS & GRAVY

TWO EGGS + BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

BENEDICTS

UNCLE BENNY

UNCLE BENNY

$13.00

Poached Eggs, Ham off the Bone, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

EGGS FLORENTINE

EGGS FLORENTINE

$13.00

Poached Eggs, Chopped Bacon, Baby Spinach, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH BENNY

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH BENNY

$14.00

Poached Eggs, Homemade Corned Beef Hash, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

CRAB CAKE BENNY

CRAB CAKE BENNY

$14.00

Poached Eggs, Crab Cake, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Chives. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

NOVA LOX BENNY

NOVA LOX BENNY

$15.00

Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Toasted English Muffin, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Dill. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit

SKILLETS

VEGGIE SKILLET

VEGGIE SKILLET

$15.00

Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Mushroom, Asparagus, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Broccoli. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH SKILLET

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH SKILLET

$15.00

Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET

MEAT LOVER'S SKILLET

$14.00

Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Ham, Sausage, Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

MEXICAN SKILLET

MEXICAN SKILLET

$15.00

Hah Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Chorizo, Jalapeño, Avocado, Red Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

TEXAS SKILLET

TEXAS SKILLET

$17.00

Hash Browns, Monterey Jack & Cheddar, 2 Eggs, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Red & Green Pepper. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

OMELETTES

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE

$12.00

Choose 2: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Avocado, Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato, Broccoli, Green Pepper, Asparagus or Choice of Cheese Each Additional Item .50 Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

YOUR CHEESE OMELETTE

YOUR CHEESE OMELETTE

$11.50

Choice of Cheese Omelette: American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Feta, Pepper Jack, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

DENVER OMELETTE

DENVER OMELETTE

$13.00

Cheddar, Ham, Green Pepper, Onion. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE

MEAT LOVER'S OMELETTE

$13.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

SPANISH OMELETTE

SPANISH OMELETTE

$14.00

Chorizo, Jalapeno, Avocado, Onion, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

BAKED POTATO OMELETTE

BAKED POTATO OMELETTE

$14.00

Bacon, Hash Browns, Scallion, Sour Cream, Topped with Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Fruit. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

CALIFORNIA OMELETTE

CALIFORNIA OMELETTE

$14.00

Avocado, Mushroom, Scallion, Tomato, Garlic, Monterey Jack & Cheddar. Served w/ Homemade Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. Choice of Hash Browns or Fruit & Toast or Pancakes

THE POINT BAKERY

APPLE PANCAKE

APPLE PANCAKE

$17.00

Fresh Apples, Caramelized Brown Sugar, Cinnamon

GERMAN PANCAKE

GERMAN PANCAKE

$15.00

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$10.00
BANANA FOSTER PANCAKES

BANANA FOSTER PANCAKES

$13.00

Caramelized Brown Sugar, Pecan, Banana

BLUEBERRY SPECIAL PANCAKES

BLUEBERRY SPECIAL PANCAKES

$13.00

Fresh Blueberry, Cream Cheese Frosting, Blueberry Anglaise

RED VELVET PANCAKES

RED VELVET PANCAKES

$13.00

Fresh Strawberry, Cream Cheese Frosting, Chocolate Anglaise

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.00

FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$11.00
RED VELVET FRENCH TOAST

RED VELVET FRENCH TOAST

$13.00
HOMEMADE BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST

HOMEMADE BANANA BREAD FRENCH TOAST

$13.00

Homemade Banana Bread served w/ Fresh Banana & Pecan

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Cream Cheese Frosting, Banana & Strawberry Anglaise

WAFFLES

BELGIUM WAFFLE

BELGIUM WAFFLE

$10.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLE

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.00

Three Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Waffle, Jalapeño. Served w/ Spicy Chipotle Gravy

BANANA NUTELLA WAFFLE

BANANA NUTELLA WAFFLE

$13.00
BANANA PECAN WAFFLE

BANANA PECAN WAFFLE

$13.00
BANANA NUTELLA WAFFLE FRENCH TOAST

BANANA NUTELLA WAFFLE FRENCH TOAST

$13.00
HEALTHY START WAFFLE

HEALTHY START WAFFLE

$13.00

Granola, Greek Yogurt & Fresh Strawberry

CREPES

CREPES

CREPES

$11.00
NUTELLA BANANA CREPES

NUTELLA BANANA CREPES

$13.00
STRAWBERRY GREEK CREPES

STRAWBERRY GREEK CREPES

$14.00

Fresh Strawberry, Granola, Greek Yogurt & Honey

SWEDISH LINGONBERRY CREPES

SWEDISH LINGONBERRY CREPES

$13.00
CHEESE BLINTZES

CHEESE BLINTZES

$13.00
GEORGIE BOY CREPES

GEORGIE BOY CREPES

$14.00

Ham, Spinach, Scrambled Eggs, Homemade Hollandaise Sauce & Served w/ Side of Fruit

OATMEAL & GREEK YOGURT

OATMEAL

OATMEAL

$6.00

Steel- Cut Oatmeal Served w/ Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Raisins

CRUNCH BERRY OATMEAL

CRUNCH BERRY OATMEAL

$8.00

Granola, Strawberry & Blueberry

CRASIN CRUNCH OATMEAL

CRASIN CRUNCH OATMEAL

$8.00
GREEK YOGURT FRUIT + GRANOLA

GREEK YOGURT FRUIT + GRANOLA

$9.00

Granola, Strawberry & Blueberry

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

BLT CLUB

BLT CLUB

$11.00

Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup

TURKEY BLT CLUB

TURKEY BLT CLUB

$13.00

Turkey Breast, Bacon, Romaine and Tomato on Sour Dough. Served with Fries or Soup

PHILLY SANDWICH

PHILLY SANDWICH

$14.00

Roast Beef, Onion, Mushroom & Mozzarella on French Bread. Served with Fries or Soup

REUBEN SANDWICH

REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island & Swiss on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup

PATTY MELT

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion & American Cheese on Marble Rye. Served with Fries or Soup

BURGER

BURGER

$11.00

Angus & Chuck 1/2Lb with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Pickle Served on Brioche. Served with Fries or Soup

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

HOMEMADE TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Homemade White Albacore Tuna Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

HOMEMADE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$12.00

Homemade White Meat Chicken Salad on Whole Grain. Served with Fries or Soup

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Chicken, Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

SPICY BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Pico De Gallo, Cheddar, Lettuce & Chipotle Ranch in Wheat Tortilla. Served with Fries or Soup

ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS

ADULT CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.00

SALADS

NOVA LOX PLATTER

NOVA LOX PLATTER

$16.00

Nova Lox, Red Onion, Caper, Tomato, Scallion & Cream Cheese w/ Choice of Bagel or Gluten Free Toast

POINT SPINACH SALAD

POINT SPINACH SALAD

$13.00

Spinach, Strawberry, Mandarin Orange, Candied Walnut and Feta w/ Poppy Seed Dressing

WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Lettuce, Green Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Walnut, Egg & Blackened Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Feta and Grilled Chicken Breast. Served w/ Greek Dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Lettuce, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Bacon & Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Choice of Dressing

JULIENNE SALAD

JULIENNE SALAD

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Ham, Egg, American & Swiss Cheese. Served w/ Choice of Dressing

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

SIDES

ONE EGG

ONE EGG

$2.00
AVOCADO (HALF)

AVOCADO (HALF)

$2.00
BACON

BACON

$4.00

3 Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon

HAM OFF THE BONE

HAM OFF THE BONE

$4.00

Two Thick Slices of Ham off the Bone

SAUSAGE LINKS

SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.00

3, 2oz Succulent Pork Sausage Links

SAUSAGE PATTIES

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.00

Three Pork Sausage Patties

TURKEY SAUSAGE LINKS

TURKEY SAUSAGE LINKS

$4.00

4 Turkey Sausage Links

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

HOMEMADE CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

S/ HASH BROWNS

S/ HASH BROWNS

$3.00
S/ GOURMET HASH BROWNS

S/ GOURMET HASH BROWNS

$4.00

Hash Browns w/ Cheddar Cheese, Green Pepper & Onion

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00
CORN TORTILLAS

CORN TORTILLAS

$3.00
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00
BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

BAGEL W/ CREAM CHEESE

$4.00
SOURDOUGH WHITE TOAST

SOURDOUGH WHITE TOAST

$3.00
NINE GRAIN TOAST

NINE GRAIN TOAST

$3.00
MARBLE RYE TOAST

MARBLE RYE TOAST

$3.00
ENGLISH MUFFIN TOAST

ENGLISH MUFFIN TOAST

$3.00
GREEK TOAST

GREEK TOAST

$3.00
GLUTEN FREE TOAST

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$4.00
RASIN TOAST

RASIN TOAST

$3.00
PECAN ROLL

PECAN ROLL

$4.00
S/ FRUIT

S/ FRUIT

$3.00
S/ TOMATO SLICE

S/ TOMATO SLICE

$3.00
S/ BANANA

S/ BANANA

$3.00
S/ COTTAGE CHEESE

S/ COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.00
S/ STRAWBERRY

S/ STRAWBERRY

$4.00
S/ BLUEBERRY

S/ BLUEBERRY

$4.00
HOMEMADE BOWL OF SOUP

HOMEMADE BOWL OF SOUP

$4.00

Daily Homemade Chicken Orzo Noodle Soup

QUART OF SOUP

QUART OF SOUP

$10.00
S/ HOMEMADE PICO DE GALLO

S/ HOMEMADE PICO DE GALLO

$1.00
S/ SAUSAGE GRAVY

S/ SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.00
CHILES TOREADOS

CHILES TOREADOS

$5.00
S/REFRIED-BEANS

S/REFRIED-BEANS

$2.00
S/CREAM CHEESE

S/CREAM CHEESE

$1.00
SALSA VERDE

SALSA VERDE

$2.00
HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$2.00
SIDE OF PANCAKES

SIDE OF PANCAKES

$5.00
PLAIN BAGEL

PLAIN BAGEL

$3.00
NUTELLA SIDE

NUTELLA SIDE

$2.00

TIN CANS

HONEY MILK GINGER

$15.00

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$15.00

EARL GREY

$15.00

CHAMOMILE BLOSSOMS

$15.00

ORGANIC GREEN TEA

$15.00

MOROCCAN MINT

$15.00

ROASTED ALDMON

$15.00

PINEAPPLE PARADISE

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Open daily from 7am-3pm Breakfast... Lunch.... Brunch Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice Bottled Daily! Don't forget to order!

Website

Location

1952 US-41, Gurnee, IL 60031

Directions

Gallery
The Point Pancake House image
The Point Pancake House image
The Point Pancake House image
The Point Pancake House image

