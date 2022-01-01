Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Point Park & Eats

149 Reviews

$$

24188 Boerne Stage Rd

San Antonio, TX 78255

Beer

Black Lab Moxi's IPA 12oz

$7.25

Cedar Creek Dankosaurus 16oz

$7.00

Dos XX 16oz

$4.00

Freetail Bowie Bock 16oz

$5.50

Kunstler St Chapelle 16oz

$7.00

Longtab The Originals Hefe 16oz

$6.50

Maine Beer Lunch IPA 12oz

$7.50

Martin House Grublets On Ice 12oz

$7.00

Martin House Mr. Mummy 12oz

$7.00

Martin House Pils 16oz

$6.00

Maui Coconut 16oz

$6.50

Real Ale Hop Sprocket 16oz

$6.00

Squatters Hop Rising 12oz

$6.50

.

St. Arnold Pumpkinator 9oz

$6.25

Saint Arnold Root Beer

$4.00

Thirsty Goat Amber 16oz

$6.00

Vista Barton Creek Gold Blonde Ale 16oz

$6.00

Whitestone Jon Doe 16oz

$5.25

Yuengling Hershey Porter 12oz

$5.00

Upcoming....

$5.00

11 Below Taco Tuesday 16oz

$6.00

512 Juicy IPA 16oz

$6.25

Alaskan White 16oz

$5.25

Black Lab Grizzly Gregs Mt. Ale 12oz

$7.00

Dogfish Head Wake Up World Stout 9oz

$12.00

Highwheel Betty 16oz

$6.00

Highwheel Lettie 16oz

$6.00

Saloon Door Hustlin Honey Blonde Ale 16oz

$5.75

Second Pitch Hello Gourdgeous

$7.00

STW Bo Stout 12oz

$7.00

TAP Fire Ant Funeral 16oz

$7.00

Tupps IPA 16oz

$6.00

Whitestone 8.5 Abs 16oz

$6.50

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pils

$5.50

*Alamo Brbn Seltzer

$3.50

3 Nations Super Fresh

$7.00

4 Corners Chingo Haze

$5.75

903 Dr. Seltzer

$11.00

Alstadt Hefe

$4.50

Altstadt Kolsh

$5.00

Altstadt Lager

$4.50

Altstadt Pils

$5.00

ATX Cherry Lime

$5.50

ATX Pineapple Cider

$5.00

Beer Feature

$3.00

Bishops Crackberry

$5.50

Bitter Sisters Peach Busy Body Blonde

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brazos 7 Spanish Angels

$5.25

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Buffalo Buyou Amber

$5.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown*

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors LIght

$3.50

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.25

Corona Xtra

$5.00

Dogfish Head Wake Up Stout

$20.00

Dos Equis Btl

$4.75

Duclaw Sweet Baby Hazel

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.25

Golden Road Spicy Mango Cart

$6.00

Great Divide Yeti Imperial Stout

$6.75

Guinness Draught

$6.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

*Inependence Wild And Free

$3.50

Independence Austin Amber

$4.75

Independence Convict Hill

$5.75

Indy Brew Native Texan Pilsner 19.2

$7.00

Indy Highboy Southern Himi

$9.50

Indy Ok Suks

$4.00Out of stock

Indy Power & Light

$5.00

Indy Stash 19.2

$8.50

Karbach Crawford Bock 16oz

$5.00

Karbach Hazy Light Circus

$8.50

Karbach Hopadillo 16oz Can

$4.00

Karbach Love Street 16oz Can

$6.00

Karbach Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$6.00

Karbach Rodeo Clown 19.2

$7.50

Karbach Tropical Rodeo Clown

$5.50Out of stock

Lone Star

$3.50

Lone Star Light

$3.50

Martin House Acheron

$18.00

Martin House Campfire

$18.00

Martin House Colombiana

$18.00

Martin House Hey, Utah IPA

$9.00

Martin House Hyperfast Jellyfish

$22.00

Martin House Lady Marmalade 2pack

$18.00

Martin House Pickle

$5.00

Martin House Pretzel Stout

$6.50

Martin House Raspberry Cobbler

$6.25

Martin House Salty Lady

$6.00

Martin House Shell Shock

$10.00

Martin House True Love

$6.00

Maui Bikini Blonde

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Mich Ultra Lime Prickly Pear Cactus

$5.00

Michelada

$3.00

Miller LIte

$3.50

Modelo 16oz

$5.00

Modelo Chelada

$8.00

Modelo Chelada Limon

$8.00

Modelo Ranch Water

$5.00

Modern Time Ice

$5.75

Montuckey Cold Snack

$4.00

Nola Summer Lager

$5.00

OHB Freaky Deaky

$6.50

OHB Guava Good Kolsch

$5.00

Old Main Blonde

$6.75

Pacifico

$5.00

Panther Island Daaaaang! Hard Ice Tea

$5.00

Real Ale Axis 19.2

$7.00

Real Ale Firemans #4 19.2

$6.25

Real Ale Fresh Kicks

$5.00

Real Ale Octoberfest

$5.00

Rootstock Plum

$5.00

Saint Arnold Art Car 19.2

$8.00

Saint Arnold Double Down

$6.00

Saint Arnold Lawn Mower 19.2

$7.00

Saloon Door Lava

$15.00

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Shiner Light

$4.50

Sol 12

$4.00

Sol 32

$8.50

Southern Star Bombshell Blonde

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stone IPA

$5.75

Sweetwater 420 Strain G-13

$5.75

TAP Cotton Candy Pilsner

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Light

$5.00

Texas Beer Co K9*

$3.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.75

True Vine Honey Wheat Shrunk The Kids

$5.50

Truly Punch

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.75

Viva Los Muertos

$5.50

Wild Basin Mix

$4.50

Wild Ohio Hard Mango Tea

$4.50

Wild Ohio Hard Peach Tea

$4.50

Woodchuck Amber

$5.50

Woodchuck Berry

$5.50

Woodchuck Mimosa

$5.50

Wine

Red Sangria

$4.00

White Sangria

$4.00

Sangmosa

$6.00

House Cabernet Glass

$4.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$4.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne Glass

$5.00

Add Flavor

$1.00

WT Cabernet Glass

$4.00

WT Chardonnay Glass

$4.00

WT Moscoto Glass

$4.00

WT Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.00

WT Red Blend Glass

$4.00

WT Riesling Glass

$4.00

WT Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$4.00

Sangria 1/2 Gallon

$25.00

Sangmosa (1/2 Gallon + Bottle)

$35.00

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

Mimosa set up

$16.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$10.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$10.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$10.00

Soto Vino Euphoria

$25.00

Soto Vino 21 Sauvage

$25.00

Jean Louis Brut Rose

$20.00

Cabert Prosecco Bottle

$22.00

WT Cabernet Bottle

$16.00

WT Chardonnay Bottle

$16.00

WT Moscato Bottle

$16.00

WT Pinot Grigio Bottle

$16.00

WT Red Blend Bottle

$16.00

WT Reisling Bottle

$16.00

WT Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$16.00

Margarita

Frozen

$5.00

Sangrita

$8.00

Chamoyrita

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Pickle

$8.00

Prickly Pear

$8.00

Puro Pickle

$13.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Flavor Add On

$1.00

Chamoy Straw Add On

$1.00

Spicy Pickle Add On

$1.00

Strawberry Frozé

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Drinks(NA)

Add in Flavor

$0.75

Can Soda

$1.00

Plastic Soda

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Peace Peach Tea

$3.00

Saint Arnold Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonaid

$3.00

Minute Maid Agua Fresca

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Tea

$2.50

Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Cold Milk

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Juice - Apple or Orange

$2.50

Ice Cup

$0.25

Food

Popcorn

$2.50

Coffee

BARISTA 22 flavor add on

$0.75

Add Cold Foam

$1.00

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Latte

$4.00+

SuperFood Latte

$1.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$2.75+

Cortado

$3.00

Coffee Bags

$14.00

Espresso

$2.50+

Point Merch

SM 10 YR Black

$22.00

MED 10 Yr Black

$22.00

LG 10 Yr Black

$22.00

XL 10 Yr Black

$22.00

SM 10 Yr Teal

$22.00

Med 10 Yr Teal

$22.00Out of stock

New Point Tee

$22.00

POINT TEE

$15.00

Point Mask

$10.00

Beanie

$15.00

Bandanda

$10.00

Hat

$15.00

POINT Hoodie

$28.00

Stickers

$1.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Token

$5.00

Point Zip Up SM

$45.00Out of stock

Point Zip Up MED

$45.00Out of stock

Point Zip Up LG

$45.00

Point Zip Up XL

$45.00

Kids Merch

$10.00

Pinch Charming

$15.00

10 Year Glass

$5.00

Koozie

$1.00

LG 10 Yr Teal

$22.00

XL 10 Yr Teal

$22.00

Med 10 Yr Steel

$22.00Out of stock

LG 10 Yr Steel

$22.00

XL 10 Yr Steel

$22.00

XXL 10 Yr Steel

$22.00

Kids 10 Blue XS

$15.00

Kids 10 Blue SM

$15.00

Kids 10 Blue Med

$15.00

Kids 10 Blue LG

$15.00

Kids 10 Pink XS

$15.00Out of stock

Kids 10 Pink SM

$15.00Out of stock

Kids 10 Pink Med

$15.00Out of stock

Kids 10 Pink LG

$15.00Out of stock

Eclectic SATX Shop

Token

$5.00

Lucca Wood

$3.00+

Nature Tats

$6.00+

Sonoran Witch Boy

$4.00+

Just the Drip Merch

Tee Shirt

$22.00

Point Hoodie

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24188 Boerne Stage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78255

Directions

Gallery
The Point Park & Eats image
The Point Park & Eats image

Map
