The Point in Towson

531 Reviews

$$

523 York Rd

Towson, MD 21204

Popular Items

Gangster Cheesesteak
Bmore Crab Dip
Wings On Point

Apps

Blackened Scallops

$19.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella | Marinara | Pesto

Bmore Crab Dip

Bmore Crab Dip

$18.00+

Maryland Crab | Cheddar Cheese | Soft Pretzels | Carrots & Celery

Crabby Tots

Crabby Tots

$18.00

Tater Tots | Maryland Crab | Cheddar Cheese | Old Bay

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$15.00

Deep Fried Mozzarella | Marinara | Pesto

Popcorn Chicken & Pickles

Popcorn Chicken & Pickles

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken | Fried Pickles | Nashville Hot Sauce | Ranch

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$12.00

Beer Cheese Fondue | Bacon Mustard

Sweet Potato Skins

$15.00
Wings On Point

Wings On Point

$16.00+

Old Bay Brown Sugar | Buffalo Garlic | Jameson Bbq | Buffalo OBBS | Parmesan Ranch Dry Rub | Ranch Or Blue Cheese

Soup & Salad

Crab & Corn Chowder

Crab & Corn Chowder

$8.00+

Maryland Jumbo Lump | Yukon Gold | Potatoes | Roasted Corn

Tomato Bisque

$7.00+
Point Caesar Salad

Point Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine | Hard-Boiled Egg | Cherry | Tomatoes | Croutons | House Made Caesar

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$20.00

Ancho Chile Rub Steak | Mixed Greens | Roasted Corn Salsa | Cojita Cheese | Cheddar | Peppers | Chimichurri Dressing | Crema

Autumn Apple Salad

$15.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Handheld

Charm City Crab Cake

Charm City Crab Cake

$24.00

Maryland Crab Cake | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Old Bay Mayo | Sandwich Or Wrap

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$18.00

Pan Seared Salmon | Black Pepper Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Herb Cheese Spread

Gangster Cheesesteak

Gangster Cheesesteak

$18.00

Marinated Beef Or Chicken | Mushrooms | Caramelized Onions | Beer Cheese Fondue | Black Garlic Aioli

OG Smash Burger

$16.00
Buffalo Fried Chicken

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$17.00

Buffalo Garlic Fried Chicken | Lettuce | Tomato |Avocado Ranch | Sandwich Or Wrap

Cuban Melt

$16.00

Pulled Pork | Grilled Ham | Provolone | Pickles | Bacon Mustard

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$16.00

3 Flour Tortillas | Lettuce | Pico | Avocado | Sour Cream | Shredded Cheese | Choice of Protein

Point Grilled Cheese

Point Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Heirloom Tomatoes | Basil Pesto | Balsamic Reduction | Tomato Bisque | Add Avocado 1 | Bacon 2 | Blackened Chicken 6

Mains

Maryland Crab Cake

Maryland Crab Cake

$28.00+

Hand Cut Old Bay Frites | Point Caesar Or House Salad | House Remoulade Sauce

Salt Life Pasta

$28.00

Roasted Salmon

$28.00
Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$28.00

10oz. Flat Iron | House Made Steak Sauce | Black Garlic Butter | Truffle Parmesan Fries | Choice of Salad

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Cheddar | Mozzarella | Parmesan | Apple-Wood Smoked Bacon

Sides

SIDE Chips

$3.00

SIDE Fries

$4.00

SIDE Truffle Fries

$6.00

SIDE Truffle Tots

$7.00

SIDE Tots

$5.00

SIDE Vegetables

$7.00

SIDE House Salad

$5.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$5.00

SIDE Pretzel Bites

$6.00

SIDE Bread

$2.00

Side Sauces

Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Bacon Mustard

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Old Bay Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Steak Sauce

$1.00

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Meal | 1 Side | Beverage

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Meal | 1 Side | Beverage

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Meal | 1 Side | Beverage

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Meal | 1 Beverage

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kids Meal | 1 Beverage

Merchandise

DAY 1 MERCH BUNDLE

DAY 1 MERCH BUNDLE

"I want it all" includes retro hoodie, tee, 2 koozies, & Point bumper sticker only $60 Hoodie & Hat deal $45

Women's V Neck

Women's V Neck

Men's Flag T-Shirt

Men's Flag T-Shirt

Throwback T-Shirt

Throwback T-Shirt

$25.00
Throwback Sweatshirt

Throwback Sweatshirt

$40.00
Point Hat

Point Hat

$25.00
Point Throwback Hat

Point Throwback Hat

$25.00
Point Koozie

Point Koozie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

523 York Rd, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery
The Point in Towson image
The Point in Towson image

