The Poke Company Land O'Lakes

review star

No reviews yet

16916 Focus Loop

Land O'Lakes, FL 34638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls

Small Poké Bowl

$10.95
Small Chicken Bowl

$8.95
Small Steak Bowl

$10.95
Small Tofu Bowl

$7.95
Small Veggie Bowl

$6.95
Regular Poké Bowl

$13.95
Regular Chicken Bowl

$10.95
Regular Steak Bowl

$13.95
Regular Tofu Bowl

$9.95
Regular Veggie Bowl

$8.95

House Bowls

Timmy Tuna

$13.95

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – Ahi Tuna, hijiki, and sweet onion tossed in our house made Sesame Shoyu. Then placed over white rice with sesame seeds sprinkled on top.

Hot One

$13.95

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – Salmon, cucumber, sweet onion, jalapeno, and cilantro tossed in our house made Citrus Ponzu. Which is then put on a base of white rice. After that we take our Spicy Mayo and top it off. Tempura flakes then rain down on the entire creation.

Steak It!

$13.95

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – How could a Poké place have good steak, you ask!? Psh, you are about to find out. Our perfect steak mixed with cucumbers, sweet onion, cilantro, and the show stopper Company Sauce. Placed over white rice, followed by the Avocado Lime. Scallions (or green onions, whatever you want to call them) finish it off.

Miso Chicken

$10.95

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – We take our Ginger Miso Chicken mix it with cucumber and edamame tossed in our Carrot Ginger dressing laid on a base of white rice. Finally topped with scallions and sesame seeds.

Jumbo Jody

$20.95

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – On a base of white rice we pack ahi tuna with an extra serving. Mixed with cucumbers, sweet onion, edamame, and jalapeno tossed in both Company Sauce and Sesame Shoyu. We top that with Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Spicy Miso, seaweed salad, masago, crispy onions, tempura flakes, scallions, and togarashi. Finished off by adding krab salad, avocado, and cream cheese.

Veggie Move

$10.45

NO SUBSTITUTIONS – A great vegan option. Tofu mixed with cucumber and edamame tossed in our house made Company Sauce, placed on top of a base of white rice. Topped with our house made Avocado Lime. Finished with scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, and avocado.

Burritos

Poké Burrito

$11.95
Chicken Burrito

$10.95
Steak Burrito

$11.95

Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.95
Bottled Water

$2.50
Pellegrino

$2.50
Yuzu Soda

$2.95
Plum Soda

$2.95
Ramune Lychee Soda

$3.25
Ramune Strawberry Soda

$3.25
Ramune Grape Soda

$3.25
Ramune Blueberry Soda

$3.25
Ito En Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25
Ito En Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.25
Hawaiian Sun Pass-O-Guava Nectar

$2.75

Kombucha

$4.50

Gatorade Bottle

$2.95

Starbucks Cold Brew

$4.50
Hawaiian Sun Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.75

Sides

Krab Salad

$4.50
Seaweed Salad

$4.25
Mochi

$2.25

Sides of Sauce

The Company Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Garlicky soy with a bit of spice (Vegan)

Citrus Ponzu (Side)

$1.00

Lighter style soy with lime juice (Vegan)

Sesame Shoyu (Side)

$1.00

Similar to a traditional Poké sauce with toasted sesame oil

Eel Sauce (Side)

$1.00

Sweeter, like teriyaki (does not contain eel) (Vegan)

Thai Coconut Cream (Side)

$1.00

Similar to Thai coconut soup (spicy, sour, sweet) (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Spicy Mayo (Side)

$1.00

Made with Japanese mayo and sriracha (Medium spicy) (Gluten Free)

Avocado Lime (Side)

$1.00

Very light and citrusy with a touch of cilantro (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Wasabi Aioli (Side)

$1.00

Fancy name for wasabi mayo (Gluten Free)

Spicy Miso (Side)

$1.00

Our spiciest, but also savory with a miso flavor

Carrot Ginger (Side)

$1.00

Flavors of carrot and fresh ginger (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Sweet Chili (Side)

$1.00

Similar to duck sauce with light chili pepper (Vegan & Gluten Free)

Coconut Aminos (Side)

$1.00

Soy sauce alternative, lower sodium, gluten free, soy free, slightly sweet (Vegan & Gluten Free)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Poke Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

16916 Focus Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34638

