The Poke Company Land O'Lakes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Poke Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
Location
16916 Focus Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34638
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lutz FL (Sunlake/SR 54)
3.8 • 754
18835 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 34638
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Land O'Lakes
More near Land O'Lakes