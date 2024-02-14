- Home
- Port Neches
- The Pompano Club
The Pompano Club
No reviews yet
330 Twin City Highway
Port Neches, TX 77651
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Brunch
- Bacon Strips$3.99
- Biscuits & Gravy$9.99
Two buttermilk biscuits, sausage cream gravy.
- Cajun Omelet$19.99
Onion, bell pepper, sausage, tasso, mozzarella cheese, jalapenos, salsa. Served with hash brown potatoes.
- CFS Biscuit & Gravy$17.99
Fried Cutlet & egg, cream gravy, hash brown potatoes.
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
chicken tenders, homemade waffles.
- CYOB
- Eggs$3.99
- Grits$2.99
- Lobster Benedict$24.99
English muffin, lobster, poached egg, spinach, garlic aioli, hollandaise, hash brown potatoes.
- Pancake Stack$4.99
- Praline Pancakes$16.99
Two Pancakes, candied pecans, praline sauce, eggs, sausage.
- Red Velvet Waffle$14.99
Chopped Pecans, white chocolate, canilla buttercream sauce, eggs, bacon.
- Sausage Patties$5.99
- Steak & Eggs$34.99
8 oz wagyu sirloin, two eggs, hash brown potatoes.
- Strawberry French Toast$14.99
Strawberry cream cheese, two slices bacon, choice of eggs.
- Waffle$5.99
Lunch
Lunch- Starters
- Alligator Bites$13.99
Louisiana Alligator, remoulade.
- Art Dip$9.99
Creamy blend, tortilla chips.
- BBQ Shrimp$14.99
Gulf shrimp, bourbon sauce, garlic bread.
- Brisket Beignets$15.99
Homemade brisket, spicy honey bbq sauce.
- Cheese Curds$8.49
White cheddar, marinara sauce.
- Shrimp Cocktail$10.99
Gulf shrimp, cocktail sauce, cucumber salad.
Lunch - S & S
- Caesar SM$3.99
- Caesar SM Add$2.99
- Chicken Caesar$14.99
Romaine, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons.
- Chicken Cobb Salad$15.49
Salad mix, eggs, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, avocado
- Chicken Salad$15.49
Grilled or fried, salad mix, mixed cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, egg, croutons.
- L- Gumbo C&S Bowl$9.99
Chicken & sausage or shrimp & crab
- L- Gumbo C&S Cup$5.99
Chicken & sausage or shrimp & crab
- L- Gumbo Seafood Bowl$9.99
- L- Gumbo Seafood Cup$5.99
- N/C Caesar SM
- N/C Salad SM
- Salad SM$3.99
- Salad SM Add$2.99
- Soup & Salad Combo$8.99
House or caesar salad & cup of gumbo.
Lunch Menu
- Candied Bacon Burger$16.99
Steak patty, american cheese, candied bacon, mustard, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, thai bbq sauce. Served with french fries.
- Catfish Acadiana$18.99
Blackened catfish, crawfish etoufee, rice. Choice of side.
- Cheesesteak Sandwich$14.99
Sliced beef, sauteed onions & bell peppers, queso & swiss cheese, french bread. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Club$15.99
Grilled or fried, b.l.t., american cheese, mayo, avocado. tx toast. Served with french fries.
- Chicken Florentine$17.49
Chicken breast, florentine sauce. Choice of side.
- Chicken Fried Steak$16.49
6 oz cutlet, cream gravy. Choice of side.
- Chicken Sandwich$16.79
Grilled or fried, swiss cheese, honey mustard, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
- Chopped Steak$15.99
10 oz steak patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms, savory brown gravy. Choice of side.
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.99
American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo. Served with french fries.
- CYO Combo$21.99
Pick 2 with choice of side and side salad. Catfish filet - fried or grilled, Chicken - grilled or tenders, Gulf Shrimp - fried or grilled.
- Fried Catfish$12.99
Catfish filet, lightly fried, hushpuppies. Choice of side.
- Fried Shrimp$14.99
8 gulf shrimp, lightly fried, hushpuppies. Choice of side.
- L- Sirloin$34.99
8 oz american wagyu sirloin. Choice of side & side salad.
- Monterey Chicken$17.49
8 oz chicken breast, mixed cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, tomato, green onion. Choice of side.
- Mushroom & Gouda Burger$15.99
Sauteed mushroom & onions, gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo. Served with french fries.
- Pepper Steak$14.99
Petite tenderloin, onions & peppers, stir fry gravy. Choice of side.
- Pork Chops$16.49
Two 6oz pork chops grilled or fried. Choice of side & side salad.
- Ribeye 10$32.99
10 oz Hand cut ribeye. Choice of side & side salad.
- Sirloin & Shrimp$36.99
8 oz american wagyu sirloin with choice of grilled or fried shrimp. Choice of side & side salad.
- Smash Burger$15.99
Layered beef patties & american cheese, grilled onions, thai bbq sauce. Served with french fries.
Lunch- Sides
Lunch- Desserts
Kids Menu
Dinner
To Start
- Charcuterie Board$32.00
Selection of meats & cheeses.
- Crab Cake$29.00
Fried or sauteed, fresh gulf jumbo lump crab with lemon butter and capers.
- Crab Claws$21.00
Sauteed or fried.
- Eggplant Pontchartrain$26.00
Lightly fried eggplant, lump crab meat & claws, pontchartrain sauce.
- Kung Fu Ribs$16.00
Twice cooked, chili sauce, slaw, sesame seed.
- Oysters On The Half Shell$15.00
Half dozen served raw.
- Poutine$14.00
French fries, mixed cheese curds and rich chicken gravy.
- Seafood Fondeaux$21.00
Four cheese blend, shrimp, crab, french bread, biscuit chips.
- Smoked Gouda Oysters$22.00
Market Price. Gouda cheese, tasso ham, fried spinach.
In Between
- Apple & Brie$9.00
Walnuts, tomatoes, italian vinaigrette.
- Caesar$9.00
Tomato tapenade crostini.
- Gumbo C&S Bowl$14.00
Bowl.
- Gumbo C&S Cup$10.00
Cup.
- Gumbo Seafood Bowl$14.00
Bowl.
- Gumbo Seafood Cup$10.00
Cup.
- House Salad$9.00
- Lobster Bisque Bowl$16.00
Bowl.
- Lobster Bisque Cup$11.00
Cup.
- Wedge$9.00
Creamy blue cheese & balsamic vinaigrette.
Chef Inspired
- Bacon Chop$35.00
Bacon wrapped, fig orange habenero sauce, smothered potatoes
- Cajun Pasta$35.00
Gulf shrimp, lump crab, angel hair pasta, spicy citrus cream sauce.
- Chicken Diane$24.00
Chicken breast, white wine mushroom cream sauce, asparagus, whipped potatoes.
- Pasta Pompano$34.00
Prime rib and chicken, spicy brown cream sauce, parmesan cheese, and green onion.
- Pork Chop$35.00
Double bone, demi glace, cowboy butter, whipped potatoes.
- Salmon$34.00
Asparagus, lemon butter, tomato & mint chutney.
- Sea Bass Coconut$58.00
Coconut shrimp, roasted garlic potatoes, broccoli, mango habenero salsa
- Sea Bass Lemon$58.00
Garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter.
- Shrimp & Grits$26.00
New orleans style, tasso cream sauce, bacon, green onion, biscuit chips.
- Sirloin$39.00
Cognac cream, green beans.
- Snapper$46.00
Blackened red snapper, shrimp, lump crab, cajun cream sauce, herb rice, sauteed spinach.
- Stuffed Flounder$38.00
Shrimp and cornbread stuffed, roasted potatoes, lemon butter.
- Wagyu CFS$39.00
Wagyu sirloin, whipped potatoes, cream gravy.
Top Cuts
Sauces & Toppings
Sides
Feature
- Feature 34$34.00
- Feature 36$36.00
- Feature 38$38.00
- Feature 40$40.00
- Feature 42$42.00
- Feature 44$44.00
- Feature 46$46.00
- Feature 48$48.00
- Feature 50$50.00
- Feature 52$52.00
- Feature 54$54.00
- Feature 56$56.00
- Feature 58$58.00
- Feature 60$60.00
- Fried Chicken- Half$28.00
Half Chicken. Whipped potatoes, mac & cheese, southern green beans, cream gravy, and buttered biscuits.
- Fried Chicken- Whole$48.00
Whole Chicken. Whipped potatoes, mac & cheese, southern green beans, cream gravy, and buttered biscuits.
- Prime Rib 10oz$29.00
10 oz cut. Twice baked potato, au jus, horseradish sauce.
- Prime Rib 14oz$36.00
14 oz cut. Twice baked potato, au jus, horseradish sauce.
- V- 6oz Filet$87.50
- v- Cheesecake
- V- Chicken$87.50
- V- Crab Cake Fried
- V- Crab Cake Sautee
- V- Espresso Bourbon
- V- Fondue
- V- Grouper$87.50
- V- Oyster
- V- Red Velvet
- V- Snapper$87.50
- V- Strawberry & Feta
- V- Wedge
Kids Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
- Aqua Panna$7.00
- Choco Milk$2.50
- Coffee$2.29
- Coke$2.99
- Coke Zero$2.99
- Cran Juice$2.99
- Dbl Espresso$8.50
- Decaf$2.29
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Espresso$6.00
- Ginger Ale$2.29
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Ice Tea$2.99
- Kid Drink$0.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Milk$2.29
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Pineapple Juice$2.99
- Red Bull$4.50
- Roy Rogers$3.49
- Shirley Temple$3.49
- Sprite$2.99
- Tonic$2.99
- Topo Chico$3.99
- Topo Lime$3.99
- Virgin Daquiri$6.00
- Virgin Marg$6.00
- Virgin Mary$6.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$6.00
Beer
Bottle
Can
Wine
Red
- Austin Hope$18.00
- Coppola$11.00
- Decoy Cab$14.00
- Decoy Merlot$12.00
- Joel Gott$13.00
- Sea Sun PN$10.00
- BTL Austin Hope$86.00
- BTL Belle Glos PN$65.00
- BTL Boen PN$45.00
- BTL Cakebread$140.00
- BTL Caymus$130.00
- BTL Coppola$30.00
- BTL Cyrus$90.00
- BTL Decoy Cab$50.00
- BTL Decoy Merlot$45.00
- BTL Frank Family$90.00
- BTL Freak Show$40.00
- BTL In Re$65.00
- BTL Iron and Sand$60.00
- BTL Joel Gott$45.00
- BTL Lamole Chianti$45.00
- BTL Papillon$145.00
- BTL Penfolds Shiraz$50.00
- BTL PlumpJack$199.00
- BTL Sea Sun PN$35.00
- BTL St. Francis Red Zin$55.00
- BTL The Prisoner$65.00
- BTL Trivento Malbec$45.00
White
- Barone Fini PG$10.00
- Beringer$7.00
- Caposaldo$8.00
- Conundrum$10.00
- Daou SVB$12.00
- JP. Chenet$11.00
- Kendall Jackson$10.00
- La Marca Prosecco$14.00
- Mionetto Rose$14.00
- Santa Marg PG$17.00
- Sea Sun Chard$10.00
- BTL Barone Fini PG$30.00
- BTL Beringer$25.00
- BTL Caposaldo$30.00
- BTL Conundrum$35.00
- BTL Daou SVB$40.00
- BTL GH Mumm Cordon$95.00
- BTL Kendall Jackson$35.00
- BTL La Marca Prosecco$35.00
- BTL Mumm Napa$45.00
- BTL Rombauer$75.00
- BTL Santa Meg PG$60.00
- BTL Sea Sun Chard$35.00
- BTL Seaglass PG$30.00
- BTL Stags' Leap$45.00
- BTL Unshackled$35.00
- BTL Veuve Clicquot$145.00