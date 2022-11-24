The Pop Shop- COLLINGSWOOD

- Home
597 Reviews
$$
729 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
Popular Items
Specials
Maple Butternut Benedict
Roasted butternut squash & arugula topped with two poached eggs and maple hollandaise on an English muffin, served with hash browns or tots.
Pumpkin Pie Bettys
Our from scratch bettys filled with pieces of pumpkin pie, topped with whipped cream & cinnamon sugar!
Apple Cider Donut Crusted Stuffed French Toast
Thick sliced brioche dipped in our sweet egg batter and coated in Russo's apple cider donut crumbs, grilled and stuffed with pumpkin cream cheese filling.
Fall for You Salad
Arugula, roasted butternut squash, crispy bacon, dried cranberries & shredded parmesan, served with honey vinaigrette.
Prosciutto & Fig Grilled Cheese
Prosciutto, arugula, fig jam and brie grilled on thin sliced whole grain bread, served with fries or tots and a zesty pickle.
French Onion Burger
8oz fresh ground beef cooked to your liking, topped with french onion dip, caramelized onions, swiss & potato chips, served with fries or tots and a zesty pickle.
Chicken Pot Pie
White meat chicken, onion, peas and carrots topped with flaky puff pastry and served with a side salad.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip
Homemade pumpkin cheesecake dip served with wonton chips dusted in cinnamon sugar.
Peppermint Marshmallow Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate topped with a homemade peppermint marshmallow, topped with whip, chocolate drizzle and a candy cane stirrer!
Christmas Tree Waffle
Green Waffle topped with M&M “ornaments” and powdered sugar.
Bruleed Bacon Stuffed French Toast
Thick sliced brioche dipped in our sweet egg batter and grilled, layered with brown sugar cream cheese and bruleed bacon bits.
Disco Fries or Tots
Your choice of fries or tots smothered in brown gravy and topped with melted mozzarella.
Winter Vegetable Salad
Shaved broccoli, kohl rabi, brussel sprouts, kale, carrots, pickled red onions, crispy prosciutto and shaved parmesan, served with black pepper parmesan ranch.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Slices of our homemade meatloaf grilled on sourdough with spicy ketchup, balsamic onions and provolone, served with fries or tots.
Lobster Grilled Cheese
Back by popular demand! Lobster meat, brie & garlic aioli grilled on thick sliced sourdough, served with fries or tots.
Black Friday Turkey Sandwich
Roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, lettuce & mayo grilled on thin sliced whole grain, served with a side of gravy, fries or tots.
Meatloaf Platter
Two thick slices of homemade meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, garlic soinach and brown gravy. Includes choice of soup or salad.
Breakfast
Betty Dots
Little dots of our award-winning Bettys.
Chocolate Chip Betty Dots
French Toast Sticks
Scrambled Eggs
Two scrambled eggs and hash browns or tots, served with choice of toast.
Sweet Betty Dots
M&M Betty dots topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and two cherries!
1+1+1
A smaller portion of our 2+2+2 just for kids! One scrambled eggs, one betty and one piece of bacon. *Substitute one piece of French Toast for Betty $1.00
Lunch/ Dinner
Big PB&J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on white bread.
Big Toaster
Grilled cheese with American on white.
Chicken Fingers
GF Chicken Fingers
Ham and Cheese
Sliced ham and American on white bread.
Hot Dog
Miss Mary Mac 'n' Cheese
Noodles
Pasta with butter or marinara.
Quesadinni
Cheese quesadilla.
Turkey and Cheese
Sliced turkey and American on white bread.
Kids Sides
Bettys
Bananas Foster Bettys
Two jumbo Bettys topped with caramelized bananas and toasted walnuts, topped with powdered sugar.
Bettys
Three 100% from scratch pancakes, topped with powdered sugar.
Black and White Bettys
Two Bettys cooked with Oreos and topped with more Oreos and powdered sugar.
Cannoli Bettys
Two jumbo Bettys layered with sweet ricotta cream and chocolate chips, topped with cannoli chips and powdered sugar.
Cookie Cookie Bettys
Two jumbo Bettys filled with cookie dough pieces, topped with whipped cream & crumbled chocolate chip cookies.
Gluten Free Bettys
Three GLUTEN FREE Bettys, topped with powdered sugar.
Pancake Fries
Deep fried Betty strips dusted with powdered sugar, served with cinnamon cream cheese and syrup for dipping.
Vegan Bettys
Three Bettys made with soy milk.
2 Bettys
1 Betty
French Toast
Classic French Toast
Three pieces of thick-sliced brioche French toast, topped with powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Bun French Toast
Two big cinnamon buns sliced and dipped in our vanilla egg batter and grilled, topped with cream cheese icing and powdered sugar.
S'mores French Toast
Two pieces of thick-cut brioche French toast layered with crushed graham crackers, marshmallow creme and chocolate sauce, topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips and powdered sugar.
Eggs
2+2+2
Two Bettys, two eggs (any style) and two pieces of bacon. *Substitute French Toast for Bettys for $2.00
Biscuit Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with mozzarella and cheddar, served with a jumbo biscuit smothered in sausage gravy.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, pepper jack, black beans and salsa, topped with melted cheddar cheese and sour cream.
Egg & Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, cheddar, avocado, jalapeno- onion mix and pico de gallo, served with a sides of sour cream and pico de gallo.
Eggsactly
Two eggs (any style) served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Tofu Scramble
"Scrambled" tofu, vegan cheese, roasted peppers, caramelized onions and sauteed spinach, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Your Own Private Idaho
A double helping of hash browns topped with cheddar and two sunny side up eggs, served with choice of toast.
Cream Chipped Beef
Made to order over choice of toast, served with hash browns.
Egg Sandwiches
Egg Sandwich
Served your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.
Egg and Cheese
Topped with choice of cheese, served on your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.
Egg, Cheese and Meat
Topped with choice of cheese and meat, served on your choice of brioche bun, toast, English muffin or bagel with hash browns or tots.
Breakfast Sliders
Three brioche slider buns filled with scrambled eggs, American, chipotle aioli and choice of meat, served with hash browns or tots.
Avocado Toast Egg Sandwich
Toasted bagel topped with smashed avocado, everything spice, turkey bacon & a fried egg, served with hash browns or tots.
Omelettes
MYO Omelette
Make your own omelette. Choose up to 3 items. Additional items extra.
BTA Omelette
Bacon, tomato avocado and mozzarella, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
George the Greek
Spinach, tomatoes, olives and feta, served with hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Southwest Smoky Chicken
Bacon, grilled chicken, jalapenos, scallions and pepper jack, served with sides of pico de gallo and Carolina BBQ sauce, hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, avocado and mozzarella cheese, served with hash browns and choice of toast.
Veggie Rollo
Avocado, veggie sausage, pico de gallo, and pepper jack served with a side of sour cream, hash browns or tots and choice of toast.
Breakfast Sides Bread
Breakfast Sides Meats
Bacon
Three sliced of crisp Martin's applewood smoke bacon.
Bruleed Bacon
Three slices of crisp Martin's applewood smoked bacon glazed with honey & brown sugar.
Canadian Bacon
Three slices.
Pork Roll
Three slices.
Sausage
Three pieces.
Scrapple
Two deep fried crispy slices.
Thin-sliced Ham
2 oz of thinly sliced ham.
Turkey Bacon
Three slices.
Vegetarian Sausage (not vegan, not gluten free)
Three pieces.
Breakfast Sides More
Soup
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken marinated buffalo sauce, romaine, crumbled blue cheese, celery, carrots, hard-boiled eggs with blue cheese dressing.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, shaved parm, croutons with house-made creamy Caesar dressing.
Classic Cobb
Romaine, turkey breast, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado with choice of dressing.
Fields of Green
Spinach, goat cheese, apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, poppy seed vinaigrette.
Foghorn Country Chicken Salad
Romaine, crispy chicken, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar with honey mustard dressing.
Greek Chop
Spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, olives, feta with lemon basil vinaigrette.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, bacon, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg & poppyseed vinaigrette.
Side House Salad
Romaine, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, choice of dressing.
Appetizers
Boneless Buffalo Chicken
4 chicken fingers tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots. Substitute tofu- no charge!
Fried Pickles
20 pieces of deep fried battered pickle chips, served with remoulade.
Mozzarella Sticks
Seven mozzarella sticks, served with marinara.
Onion Rings
Thick-cut beer battered onion rings, served with remoulade.
Pancake Fries
Deep fried Betty strips dusted with powdered sugar, served with cinnamon cream cheese and syrup for dipping.
Philly Pretzel Chips
Fried Philly pretzel chips dusted in garlic, served with honey mustard and Whiz.
Fries & Tots
Pop
Cooked in rice oil.
Bacon Ranch
Topped with crumbled bacon, melted mozzarella and ranch dressing.
Collingswood
Maryland topped with bacon and melted Cheddar cheese.
Maryland
Dusted with Old Bay.
Parmesan Garlic
Dusted with Parmesan and garlic salt, served with garlic aioli.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries served with remoulade.
Whiz
Served with a side of Whiz.
Burgers
Deluxe Burger
8oz fresh ground sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with American, lettuce, tomato and onion, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Cowboy Burger
8oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with cheddar, bacon, an onion ring, lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Inferno Burger
8 oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with pepper jack, jalapeno-onion mix, chipotle mayo and salsa verde, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Pub Burger
8oz fresh sirloin cooked to your liking, topped with provolone, blsamic-onion jam, pub sauce, lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Veggie Burger
A three grain (bulgar, oats and brown rice), bean and veggie patty topped with lettuce and tomato, served with a pickle and choice of Pop fries or tots.
Mac Daddy Grilled Cheese Burger
A club style burger of epic proportions! Two beef patties topped with cheese sandwiched between two grilled cheeses topped with shredded lettuce, diced onions, pickle slices and 1000 Island, served with fries or tots and a pickle!
Pop Burger JR
Not so hungry? A smaller version (4oz) of our 100% beef deluxe burger topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato and raw onion, served with fries or tots and a pickle! Perfect size for our young Pop Shoppers too!
Sandwiches
Turkey Avocado Toast
Whole grain toast topped with roasted turkey, avocado and pico de gallo, served open faced.
Buffalo Blue Chicken
Chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese, lettuce and hot sauce-splashed mayo on ciabatta. Substitute tofu (v) — no extra charge.
Cheesesteak
Philly-style beef, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and choice of American, Provolone or Whiz on a long roll.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved white meat chicken, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and choice of American, Provolone or Whiz on a long roll.
Chicken Cutlet Cordon Bleu
House made chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss and honey mustard grilled on ciabatta.
Chicken Parm Melt
Chicken cutlet, marinara and mozzarella on a long roll.
Chicken Salad
House-made chicken salad (chicken, dried cranberries, walnuts, tarragon, mayo), lettuce and tomato on choice of bread or wrap.
Chipotle Veggie Melt
Veggie burger, topped with black beans, jalapeños, onions, roasted red peppers, chipotle mayo and pepper jack on ciabatta.
Honeymoon Chicken
Grilled chicken, honey mustard, avocado, caramelized onions and cheddar on ciabatta.
Plain Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato on brioche.
Reuben
Choice of corned beef or turkey, grilled with Swiss, sauerkraut and 1000 Island on rye, served with choice of Pop fries or tots.
Santa Fe
Grilled chicken, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pepper jack, salsa verde and chipotle mayo on ciabatta.
Big BLT Club
The classic triple-decker with mayo on toasted country white.
Turkey BLT Club
Triple decker BLT with hand-carved roasted turkey and mayo on toasted country white.
Vegetarian Philly Cheesesteak
Seitan, onions, mushrooms and vegan cheese on a long roll.
Veggie Quesadilla
Vegan cheese, jalapeño-onion mix, avocado, black beans and salsa verde in a flour tortilla, served with sides of pico de gallo and sour cream.
Grilled Cheese
5B's
As Seen On... Throwdown with Bobby Flay! Our version of the grilled cheese created by Food Network star Bobby Flay during the famed Pop Shop Grilled Cheese Throwdown! Brie, goat cheese, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon and tomato on thick-sliced country white.
Arlington
Mac n’ cheese, cheddar and crumbled bacon on sourdough.
Calvert
Provolone, roasted turkey, Martin’s applewood smoked bacon, avocado and balsamic mayo on ciabatta.
Classic Grilled Cheese
Classic American on thick-sliced country white.
Linden
American, Philly-style beef, caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms on a Philly pretzel braid.
Magill
American, cheddar and provolone on sourdough.
Maple
Cheddar, grilled chicken and Martin’s applewood smoked bacon on sourdough.
Park
A Pop Shop original! American on a Philly pretzel braid.
Richey
Mozzarella sticks, mozzarella and marinara on rosemary focaccia.
Entrees
Chicken Chicken CoCoPop
4 seasoned chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or tots and a pickle. Includes choice of soup or salad.
GF Chicken Finger Basket
4 gluten free seasoned chicken fingers served with honey mustard, Pop fries or tots and a pickle. Includes choice of soup or salad. (please check that soup of the day is gluten free)
Mac and Cheese Entree
Gourmet white mac and cheese served with choice of soup or salad.
SD - Mac & Cheese
Side portion of our gourmet white mac and cheese.
Open Faced Roasted Turkey
Country white bread topped with turkey & gravy. Served with Cranberry Sauce and Mashed Potatoes. Includes choice of soup or salad.
Breakfast
Family Breakfast (for 4)
• Scrambled Eggs • Thick-cut Brioche French Toast or Bettys • Breakfast Sausage and Applewood Smoked Bacon • Hash Browns • 4 Coffee AND 4 Orange Juice
Coffee Date (for 2)
The perfect breakfast for two! Includes 2 coffees, 2 omelettes served with hash browns and toast AND a cinnamon bun to share!
Short Stack Shorti (for 2)
For when you can't decide! Includes 2 coffees, 2 pieces of classic french toast, 2 bettys, 3 pieces of bacon and 3 breakfast sausage links.
Lunch/ Dinner
Family Meal of the Week (for 4)
Pop Shop Lunch (for 4)
• Foghorn Country Chicken Salad • “Kids” style Grilled Cheese • Cole slaw • Quart of Mac and Cheese • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream
Family Favorites (for 4)
• Caesar Salad • Quart of Tomato Soup • Chicken Fingers • Collings Grilled Cheese • Quart of Mac N’ Cheese • Pop Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream
Pop Shop Favorites (for 4)
• Fried Pickles • Park Grilled Cheese • Arlington Grilled Cheese • Honeymoon Chicken • Garlic Parm Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart of Ice Cream
Philly Fans (for 2)
Includes 2 sodas, lemonade or iced tea, 1 order of pretzel chips to share, 2 Pop Shop cheesesteaks with caramelized onions, mushrooms and cheese (beef, chicken or seitan) AND a Fly Eagles Fly Sundae to share.
Shake it Up (for 2)
Includes 2 old fashioned shakes and 2 deluxe burgers (beef or veggie) served with a choice of fries or tots.
Snacks/ Desserts
Snack Attack
• Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce • Boneless Buffalo Chicken Fingers with Blue Cheese • Fried Pickles with Rémoulade sauce • Onion Rings with Rémoulade sauce • Whiz Fries • 4 Soft Drinks, Lemonade or Iced Tea • Quart Ice Cream
Family Sundae Kit
• 2 quarts of your choice of hand dipped Richman’s ice cream: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, Butter Pecan, Moose Tracks (sugar free), Peanut Butter Swirl, Cookies and Cream, Coffee, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Marshmallow or Strawberry. *Add $5.00 per quart for Tofutti Vanilla or Chocolate (dairy free) • Choice of 3 toppings: Gummi Bears, Sour Worms, Snickers, M&Ms, Reese Pieces, Peanut Butter Cups, Butterfingers, Chocolate Chips, Peanut Butter Chips, Oreos, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Jimmies or Mini Marshmallows. • Choice of 1 sauce: Chocolate, Caramel, Hot Fudge, Reese’s Peanut Sauce. • A can of whipped cream and cherries!
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 8:15 pm
The Pop Shop’s award-winning menu offers a quirky collection of modern American comfort foods. Besides all-day breakfasts, build-your-own burgers, and many different grilled cheese sandwiches, the menu features hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, great salads, ice cream treats, real milk shakes, and specialty fountain beverages. Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan choices, too!
729 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108